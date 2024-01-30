Dunfermline boss James McPake delighted to snap up Blackpool striker as he runs rule over ex-Rangers winger

Dunfermline have made striker Brad Holmes their second January signing – and are running the rule over former Rangers winger Josh McPake.

Blackpool youngster Holmes has completed a move north on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old signed his first professional deal with the Seasiders in 2020 after coming through the ranks and has so far made eight top-team appearances for the English League One outfit.

He has also enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with FC United of Manchester, where he scored five times in 12 league appearances, as well as temporary stays in the non-league ranks with Chorley, AFC Fylde and Hyde United.

The 6’1’’ marksman has just returned from another loan stint, this time at Southport, where he netted four goals for the National League North outfit.

Holmes will join up at East End Park with Blackpool team-mate Owen Moffat, with the former Celtic attacker having moved on loan to the Pars back in September.

He has also worked under ex-St Johnstone, Swansea City, Brighton and Queen of the South striker Stephen Dobbie, who is now a coach in the Blackpool youth set-up.

He will go into the squad for Saturday’s clash with Morton.

Dunfermline boss James McPake told Courier Sport: “I first saw Brad in the summer when we were watching Owen Moffat play in a development game for Blackpool against Rangers.

‘Has something’

“You could quickly see he has something about him.

“He had already played in the Championship and League One for Blackpool as a kid and I like what he’s done since, because he’s gone out on loan and not hung about.

“For a young kid, he’s played a fair bit of football and it is important to get out and play when you’re at that age.

“He’s a big striker and technically very good, he’s a good player.

“When I spoke to Stephen Dobbie in the summer, he said he likes him and he’s one we’ve kept an eye on.

“When the chance came up, we were thrilled that he wanted to come, and I know Moff (Moffat) had a wee word with him as well.

“Seeing how Moff has enjoyed his loan with us has helped and we’re delighted to get him up.”

Holmes joins on-loan Cardiff City defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott in signing for Dunfermline this month.

The former Spurs stopper made his debut in Saturday’s goalless draw away to Dundee United.

Ex-Rangers winger in training

They have also targeted another defender before the transfer deadline on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Josh McPake is currently training with the Fifers as he seeks a new club.

The 22-year-old was released by Rangers by mutual consent on September 1 but has not signed for anyone since.

He has been on trial with the likes of Forest Green Rovers, Morton and Hamilton Accies but no agreement has been reached.

The Scotland under-19 cap was once a loan signing for Dundee and was also farmed out to Morton, Harrogate Town, Morecambe, Tranmere Rovers and Queen’s Park during his time at Ibrox.