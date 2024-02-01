Andy Barrowman hopes Raith Rovers’ finances silence ‘lazy’ critics as he hails job turning around ‘failing’ club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Barrowman hopes Raith Rovers’ finances silence ‘lazy’ critics as he hails job turning around ‘failing’ club

The Stark's Park club have unveiled half-season financial results that show new owners are on course to make a profit in first year.

By Iain Collin
Andy Barrowman at Stark's Park on the day he was unveiled as CEO by Raith Rovers in May. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group

Andy Barrowman hopes Raith Rovers’ financial results silence the ‘lazy’ critics who have claimed the club has been guilty of buying success this season.

The Stark’s Park outfit revealed impressive half-season financial results that show they are on course to make a profit in the first year under new ownership.

It is an impressive turnaround for a club that CEO Barrowman insists was ‘failing’ when a local consortium, spearheaded by former Kelty Hearts chief Dean Mckenzie, assumed control in May.

For the period covering June 1 to December 31 last year, the Kirkcaldy club managed to increase income by £601,701 whilst costs went up by £126,937.

Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman speaks to the media at Stark's Park. Image: Ross Parker/SNS.
Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman. Image: Ross Parker/SNS.

One number that jumped out from the others was related to spending on ‘football operations’.

Rovers say they have shelled out £983,972 compared to £919,743 for the same period in 2022.

A modest seven-per-cent rise appears to shoot down those who have accused the Championship challengers of ‘throwing money’ at the campaign in a Gretna-style attempt to reach the promised land of the top-flight.

Barrowman said: “Some football fans are lazy a little bit. They want to find a reason why teams can turn things around and be good.

“The easy one is always to stay that a club is throwing money at it.

‘The truth’

“We always knew the truth behind it – and these figures hopefully put that to bed.

“Yes, we have invested, we’re not shying away from that. We’ve got a good budget, but it’s certainly nothing like what I hear and read people saying it is.

“You even hear other managers and clubs commenting on Raith’s budget.

Head and shoulders shots of Raith Rovers boat members Dean McKenzie, Andrew Barrowman, Ruaridh Kilgour and Colin Smart.
Raith Rovers board members (from left) Dean McKenzie, Andrew Barrowman, Ruaridh Kilgour and Colin Smart. Image: Ross Parker/SNS.

“I think when they look at these figures they’ll understand it’s not as simple as that.”

With Rovers sitting a point off the top of the Championship, he added: “We will always have a good budget, we’ll always back the manager and always try to put a competitive team out on the pitch.

“But what I hope we’ll always be able to do is get good value for that. We won’t waste money.

“Trust me, I know every single pound that’s spent at this football club and I’ll continue to be like that.

“That’s the same for when we’re signing a player or we’re getting a new printer for the office.

‘Squeeze value’

“We really try to squeeze value out of every single pound we spend.”

Barrowman is adamant Raith did not release their figures to boast of the improvements they had managed in such a short space of time.

More, it was seen as a ‘thank you’ to those who had backed the club under the new regime.

And, also, as a way of showing the positive effect others have had on the club.

He added: “The purpose behind sharing it was not to pat ourselves on the back or thinking we’ve achieved what we want to do.

Raith Rovers' Stark's Park stadium.
Raith Rovers have made improvements to Stark's Park this season. Image: SNS.

“It was more just to show things in black and white to everyone in the local community – the supporters and the businesses – who have got behind us.

“These figures shows what it means, they show the effect they can have on the club and how we operate.

“It’s only been six months but it’s been important.

“This business was failing. Forget what was happening on the pitch, as a business it was failing and we can’t shy away from that.

‘Remarkable’

“So, to turn things around and see the increases across all sectors has been remarkable.

“It was just a thank you to everyone who has made that happen.

“We’ve not done it on our own, it’s the fans and local businesses who have got behind us and believed in what we wanted to do.

“We hope it gathers confidence in our supporters and the local business community, and shows people if they are putting money into our club that it will be used wisely.”

