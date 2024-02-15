Dunfermline boss James McPake hails addition of ‘proper striker’ and reveals season is over for another

The mood remains upbeat around East End Park as Dunfermline boss James McPake prepares for another crucial match in the Pars’ season.

That’s not to say they are taking things lightly.

Dunfermline slipped to second bottom last weekend after defeat to Queen’s Park, leaving them without a win in eight.

The Pars boss said he hasn’t had to do anything in particular to keep spirits up and has been slightly surprised by how his young group have carried themselves this week.

Injuries have no doubt been a factor and McPake was dealt another blow when striker Craig Wighton was ruled out for the rest of the campaign with a knee injury.

That means he will not be linking up with latest signing Chris Kane who this week joined on loan from St Johnstone.

McPake hopes to add another but was delighted to add the St Johnstone legend’s experience.

James McPake: A better striker than the stats reveal

“He has trained well this week, probably we have got him at a really good time,” said McPake.

“He is fit after the injury, he is back and he is frustrated at the lack of game time.

“That is just what happens at certain clubs so when we saw that he was available and what he brings to a team in getting you up the pitch.

“He is a better striker than maybe stats reveal bearing in mind he was a No 9 in a team that won a domestic double in this country.

“I know that there were important goals scored and it was an important team but Chris Kane was pivotal to that team. He was the one who got them up the pitch.

“They were a very effective team that didn’t create too many chances because they didn’t need to because they were so well drilled.

“Chris Kane was a massive part of that team and I think any St Johnstone fans will say that.

“It was one for me who ticks the boxes in what he can bring to this group. He’s a proper striker.”

Fitness updates

With the news that Wighton will sit out the rest of the season came more positive news about a few others.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler is back doing non-contact training while, much further down the line in their recovery, Alex Jakubiak and Matty Todd are “very close to their return”.

Saturday’s match versus bottom-placed Arbroath, who sit six points behind, will come too soon for the pair but they could be key for the rest of the current campaign.

And McPake hopes the adversity during the recent run of results can also be used as a positive.

“The experience from that now will help us go forward as a group when we turn it around,” he said.

“I have been surprised by just how robust and how well they are taking it, to simplify it how bright they are and how good they have been, particularly the young ones.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline’s home game versus Airdrie, postponed last month, has been rearranged for Tuesday, March 5 with a 7.45pm kick-off.