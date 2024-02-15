Dunfermline boss James McPake hails addition of ‘proper striker’ and reveals season is over for another

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline boss James McPake hails addition of ‘proper striker’ and reveals season is over for another

Chris Kane signed on loan earlier in the week from St Johnstone.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake said Chris Kane adds experience to the Dunfermline team. Images; SNS and Craig Brown/DAFC.
The mood remains upbeat around East End Park as Dunfermline boss James McPake prepares for another crucial match in the Pars’ season.

That’s not to say they are taking things lightly.

Dunfermline slipped to second bottom last weekend after defeat to Queen’s Park, leaving them without a win in eight.

The Pars boss said he hasn’t had to do anything in particular to keep spirits up and has been slightly surprised by how his young group have carried themselves this week.

Injuries have no doubt been a factor and McPake was dealt another blow when striker Craig Wighton was ruled out for the rest of the campaign with a knee injury.

James McPake confirmed Dunfermline’s Craig Wighton will be out for the rest of the season. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

That means he will not be linking up with latest signing Chris Kane who this week joined on loan from St Johnstone.

McPake hopes to add another but was delighted to add the St Johnstone legend’s experience.

James McPake: A better striker than the stats reveal

“He has trained well this week, probably we have got him at a really good time,” said McPake.

“He is fit after the injury, he is back and he is frustrated at the lack of game time.

That is just what happens at certain clubs so when we saw that he was available and what he brings to a team in getting you up the pitch.

“He is a better striker than maybe stats reveal bearing in mind he was a No 9 in a team that won a domestic double in this country.

Chris Kane was part of a St Johnstone team that won a historic cup double. Image: SNS.

“I know that there were important goals scored and it was an important team but Chris Kane was pivotal to that team. He was the one who got them up the pitch.

“They were a very effective team that didn’t create too many chances because they didn’t need to because they were so well drilled.

“Chris Kane was a massive part of that team and I think any St Johnstone fans will say that.

“It was one for me who ticks the boxes in what he can bring to this group. He’s a proper striker.”

Fitness updates

With the news that Wighton will sit out the rest of the season came more positive news about a few others.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler is back doing non-contact training while, much further down the line in their recovery, Alex Jakubiak and Matty Todd are “very close to their return”.

Saturday’s match versus bottom-placed Arbroath, who sit six points behind, will come too soon for the pair but they could be key for the rest of the current campaign.

And McPake hopes the adversity during the recent run of results can also be used as a positive.

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake hopes to have some players back soon. Image: SNS.

“The experience from that now will help us go forward as a group when we turn it around,” he said.

“I have been surprised by just how robust and how well they are taking it, to simplify it how bright they are and how good they have been, particularly the young ones.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline’s home game versus Airdrie, postponed last month, has been rearranged for Tuesday, March 5 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

