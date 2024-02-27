Ian Murray reacts to Morton stalemate as Raith Rovers pass up opportunity to go top of the Championship

Ian Murray insists he was left satisfied by a ‘decent night’s work’ from Raith Rovers, despite being held at home by Morton.

The goalless stalemate meant the Kirkcaldy side passed up the opportunity to go top of the Championship following Dundee United’s defeat at home to Airdrie.

Murray’s men struggled to get going in attack against an on-form Morton side playing full of confidence.

However, the Stark’s Park boss was thrilled to see a ‘different side’ to his team as they grafted hard for a draw that takes them level on points with their Tannadice title rivals.

And they now know they can go three points clear at the summit if they can defeat Arbroath on Friday night before United play away at Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Murray said: “Normally when you come in and you’ve not won the game at home you’re disappointed and frustrated.

“But not tonight. The players showed a different side of the game.

“Results going the way they did for us as well kind of softens the blow.

“Ten days ago, we could have been standing here with a seven-point gap at the top – and now it’s zero with the same number of games played.

“So, it’s a big turnaround.

‘Pretty chirpy’

“To get seven points out of nine from Dundee United, Ayr and Morton is a very decent return for us.

“So, we’re not too disappointed. The boys are pretty chirpy, in terms of the way they battled. They stood up to it.

“I felt tonight we saw a team that was in a title race, in terms of their commitment and appetite and desire towards the game.

“We would have loved to have created more and worked Jamie MacDonald, but that happens in football.

“Some games are like that and when you’re not winning games then it’s very important you don’t lose them.

“With the result up at Tannadice that obviously helps us.

“So, all in all, it was a decent night’s work. It could have been more but we take it and move on.”

Rovers defended resolutely throughout but at the other end of the pitch there was little to excite the home supporters.

It was all too scrappy, with little in the way of goalmouth incident.

But Murray was not too concerned with a third game without defeat.

He added: “I thought it was a good point for us in the end.

‘Hammer and tongs’

“There was nothing in the game, actually, and a draw was fair. There wasn’t a lot of chances.

“It wasn’t a brilliant game, in terms of football, but it was a really good, competitive game from both sides, that’s for sure.

“It was two teams going at it hammer and tongs.

“When you get a win on the Saturday, the midweek game is always really important and really hard.

“So, to pick up something again, I’m quite happy.”