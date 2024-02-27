Ian Murray reacts to Morton stalemate as Raith Rovers pass up opportunity to go top of the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray reacts to Morton stalemate as Raith Rovers pass up opportunity to go top of the Championship

The Stark's Park boss has declared himself satisfied with a 'decent night's work'.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Ian Murray insists he was left satisfied by a ‘decent night’s work’ from Raith Rovers, despite being held at home by Morton.

The goalless stalemate meant the Kirkcaldy side passed up the opportunity to go top of the Championship following Dundee United’s defeat at home to Airdrie.

Murray’s men struggled to get going in attack against an on-form Morton side playing full of confidence.

However, the Stark’s Park boss was thrilled to see a ‘different side’ to his team as they grafted hard for a draw that takes them level on points with their Tannadice title rivals.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray pushes his side forward.
Raith manager Ian Murray was happy with his side’s defensive efforts against Morton. Image: SNS

And they now know they can go three points clear at the summit if they can defeat Arbroath on Friday night before United play away at Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Murray said: “Normally when you come in and you’ve not won the game at home you’re disappointed and frustrated.

“But not tonight. The players showed a different side of the game.

Results going the way they did for us as well kind of softens the blow.

“Ten days ago, we could have been standing here with a seven-point gap at the top – and now it’s zero with the same number of games played.

“So, it’s a big turnaround.

‘Pretty chirpy’

“To get seven points out of nine from Dundee United, Ayr and Morton is a very decent return for us.

“So, we’re not too disappointed. The boys are pretty chirpy, in terms of the way they battled. They stood up to it.

“I felt tonight we saw a team that was in a title race, in terms of their commitment and appetite and desire towards the game.

“We would have loved to have created more and worked Jamie MacDonald, but that happens in football.

“Some games are like that and when you’re not winning games then it’s very important you don’t lose them.

Jamie MacDonald sweeps his foot to the ball to kick it long during his spell at Raith Rovers.
Former Raith Rovers goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald was barely tested by his old team. Image: SNS.

“With the result up at Tannadice that obviously helps us.

“So, all in all, it was a decent night’s work. It could have been more but we take it and move on.”

Rovers defended resolutely throughout but at the other end of the pitch there was little to excite the home supporters.

It was all too scrappy, with little in the way of goalmouth incident.

But Murray was not too concerned with a third game without defeat.

He added: “I thought it was a good point for us in the end.

‘Hammer and tongs’

“There was nothing in the game, actually, and a draw was fair. There wasn’t a lot of chances.

“It wasn’t a brilliant game, in terms of football, but it was a really good, competitive game from both sides, that’s for sure.

“It was two teams going at it hammer and tongs.

“When you get a win on the Saturday, the midweek game is always really important and really hard.

“So, to pick up something again, I’m quite happy.”

