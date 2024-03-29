Raith Rovers hero Dylan Easton looks back on Dundee United stunner as he assesses Tannadice title showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers hero Dylan Easton looks back on Dundee United stunner as he assesses Tannadice title showdown

The Stark's Park favourite was the match winner the last time on Tayside.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers match-winner Dylan Easton celebrates against Dundee United
Match-winner Dylan Easton celebrates after the sides last met at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Dylan Easton has bemoaned the fact he does not score ‘tap-ins’ – but the Raith Rovers hero would gladly accept another stunning match-winner like on his last visit to Tannadice.

Slaloming in from the right side of the box past a string of Dundee United defenders, the Stark’s Park favourite added the coup de grace of a beautiful curling shot with his left foot to earn Raith a huge victory.

It was a raucously-celebrated triumph  that earned them a five-point lead at the top of the Championship, albeit United still had a game in hand.

On this occasion, it is the Tangerines who have played a game more and who would go four points clear if they manage a first win of the campaign against their title rivals.

Dylan Easton's curling drive for Raith Rovers beats Dundee United keeper Kevin Dabrowski
Raith’s Dylan Easton won the game the last time at Tannadice with a superb strike. Image: SNS.

However, Easton is likely to have a say in that outcome, with the statistics showing he has completed the most passes, dribbles and attacking duels won in the fixture.

And, with just two goals since that sensational strike against United in December, the 29-year-old would love another winner to look back on.

“It’s right up there with one of my better ones,” said the former St Johnstone, Kelty Hearts and Forfar Athletic attacker.

“I like to keep on top of my numbers through the season to see what I can improve on, and something was adding more goals to my game.

“I got off to a really good start in the first six months and got double figures right away (ten by December 30).

Easton: ‘More special’

“We were looking at the goals I score and I said to myself I would love to get five, six, seven tap-ins a season.

“But I can’t remember the last time I actually had one.

“They seem to be always quite good goals, but I’d take that all the time.

“If it’s one goal like that, up at Tannadice to win the game, it makes it more special.”

With two wins and a draw against United so far this season, as well as a historic five Fife derbies in a row, Raith have proven they can rise to the big occasion.

The question becomes how they will cope with so much on the line during a tense title run-in.

From plucky challengers against a United side fully expected to eventually run away with the championship, the possibility of reaching the promised land of the Premiership is now getting very real.

“It is the old cliché of one game at a time,” said Easton before clarifying that statement.

“But in the back of your head, when you get this close to the end of the season and you know you’re competing for a title, you do start thinking about it.

“Our task before the start of the season was to get a position in the play-offs. Once we did that, it was a case of creating as big a gap to fourth and then third.

‘A really good position’

“Obviously, we’ve put ourselves in a really good position.

“And if we can do well on Saturday then it puts us in an even better position, and then we can take it from there.”

So, how do Raith best approach such a big game knowing even a draw and a win in each of their remaining six games in the campaign would land them the title?

There has been something of a tactical shift from manager Ian Murray in recent weeks.

Gone are the 4-4 draws, 4-3 wins and 3-2 victories and defeats of earlier in the campaign.

Dylan Easton celebrates a goal for Raith Rovers with the Stark's Park main stand in the background.
Dylan Easton has scored 11 times for Raith Rovers so far this season. Image: SNS.

In their place have been four clean sheets in their last five outings to help them clock up 14 points from a possible 21 since a run of five straight defeats.

But it is a game-plan that Easton believes can still get the best out of him and Rovers’ other attacking threats at Tannadice.

“Recently, we’ve changed our system a little bit and been hard to beat,” added Easton, who has revealed he is hopeful of agreeing a new contract with Rovers.

“And I think it’s been working. We’ve had a good few clean sheets.

“So, if we can build on that, with the forward players we’ve got we always know we’re going to score goals.

Easton: ‘That wee bit of magic’

“The last time we were up at Tannadice, it was probably similar. It was a close game and it took that wee bit of magic.

“Obviously, that turned out to be myself. But there are loads of other players in the team that can do that.

“If we can keep that hard-to-beat structure we’ve built on in the last four or five weeks, it gives us a platform to hopefully get our forward players on the ball and create chances.

“Every single game’s tough, so we know we need to be at it.

“But we’ve got the better of them this season so far, so hopefully that can continue on Saturday.”

More from Football

Dundee United fans (left) and their Raith counterparts (right) will both be in full voice at Tannadice.
JIM SPENCE: Fan power can sway huge Dundee United v Raith Rovers AND St…
Dunfermline Athletic defender Sam Fisher stands at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Sam Fisher sets Dunfermline targets as 'mentally-challenging' campaign draws to a close with play-offs…
Steven Smith
Dundee amateur footballer 'died three times' after cardiac arrest on pitch
Louis Moult praised the team spirit in the Dundee United squad. Image: SNS.
Louis Moult: Dundee United v Raith Rovers clash is NOT title decider
2
Dylan Easton salutes the Raith Rovers fans after the Fife club beats Arbroath.
EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Easton on new contract prospects as Raith Rovers hero prepares for Dundee…
Tony Docherty
Dundee out to regain points dropped at St Johnstone in September as Tony Docherty…
7
Leader Mark Reynolds is fondly remembered by Arabs.
Mark Reynolds warns Dundee United of ‘psychological blow’ as Championship-winning captain urges stars: Earn…
2
(L to R) Benji Kimpioka, Nicky Clark and Adama Sidibeh are competing for striker roles at St Johnstone. Images: SNS
Craig Levein lifts lid on St Johnstone strikers - and why he's backing them…
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake claps the Pars fans at the end of a game.
Dunfermline boss James McPake reveals duo could make unexpected comebacks before end of season…
Ian Murray celebrates Raith Rovers' last win over Dundee United as he places his right hand on the club's badge on his red jacket.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has one hope for Dundee United title clash as…