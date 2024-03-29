Sam Fisher sets Dunfermline targets as ‘mentally-challenging’ campaign draws to a close with play-offs in sight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football

Sam Fisher sets Dunfermline targets as ‘mentally-challenging’ campaign draws to a close with play-offs in sight

The ex-Dundee defender has suffered repeated injury setbacks this season.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic defender Sam Fisher stands at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic defender Sam Fisher. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline defender Sam Fisher is eager to repay the support he has received behind the scenes as a mentally-challenging campaign draws to a potentially-exciting finale.

The former Dundee stopper has been a central figure in the Pars’ luckless season but has returned to fitness again in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old’s most recent lay-off was down to a calf problem.

The time before that, it was a concussion and seven stitches in a facial wound.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. defender Sam Fisher is helped from the field on a stretcher and surrounded by medical staff after sustaining head and facial injuries.
Dunfermline defender Sam Fisher picked up nasty facial injuries and a concussion against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

And that injury occurred in just his second game back from a previous concussion.

Throw in an ankle problem earlier on in the term and Fisher has, like plenty others at East End Park, not had his troubles to seek.

However, he says that camaraderie in the face of adversity has been the perfect solace.

“I played on the Saturday against [Dundee] United,” explains Fisher. “And then on the Wednesday got this muscle injury.

“I went up for a header and just landed and felt my calf straight away.

Fisher: ‘Incredibly frustrating’

“It was six weeks I was out, so it has been such a stop-start couple of months for me.

“Right now, I’m feeling very good, but I said that after the Ayr game [in December] as well.

“I was feeling brilliant and went and did my nose.

“But I’m feeling good now and I just hope that can continue.

“It has been incredibly frustrating. The games that I came back into I played well. I felt really good, really strong and then a couple of days later I’m back out for six weeks again.

Dunfermline defender Sam Fisher puts his arms across Dundee United striker Tony Watt as they battle for the ball.
Sam Fisher shackles Tony Watt as Dunfermline hold Dundee United to a goalless draw. Image: SNS

“Mentally, it has been quite tough. But there have been boys out at the same time and the physio staff have been great with me. The manager has been brilliant as well.

“They have helped me massively. I’m fit now and looking to repay them all.”

A regular starter when the season kicked off last July, Fisher has made just six appearances in the last four months.

The last two have come as late substitutes in the wins against Dundee United and Morton that have hinted at what might have been had the Fifers not had such misfortune with injuries.

“It is all if, buts and maybes,” said Fisher. “You can’t look at it [that way], because it has happened.

Fisher: ‘It might have been different’

“We know that we have a really good squad here. Yes, if we had a fully-fit team it might have been different – or it might not have.

“We are where we are. We are in a good position just now and we are trying to look up.”

A victory on the road in Arbroath on Saturday would be the first time Dunfermline have managed three straight wins this season.

That inconsistency has robbed them of the chance to challenge higher up the league.

Bbut they still have an opportunity to make a late push for a promotion play-off spot after moving into fifth last weekend.

Sam Fisher and Manager James McPake shake hands for the camera at Dunfermline Athletic F.C.'s East End Park.
Sam Fisher (left, with manager James McPake) joined Dunfermline on a three-year deal last summer following a successful loan with the Pars. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“You are trying to finish the season as strongly as you can,” added Fisher. “We want to win as many games as we can.

“If that’s [enough for the] play-offs, we want a really good end to the season. We know that if we can play well we are in with a right chance.

“It is a tough run-in but, if you look at everyone’s fixtures, they are all very tough games.

“We are not looking past Arbroath. We know that if we go there and win it’s a great three points.

“If not, then we will take it on the chin. But we are going there to get three points.”

