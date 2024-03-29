Sam Fisher sets Dunfermline targets as ‘mentally-challenging’ campaign draws to a close with play-offs in sight

Dunfermline defender Sam Fisher is eager to repay the support he has received behind the scenes as a mentally-challenging campaign draws to a potentially-exciting finale.

The former Dundee stopper has been a central figure in the Pars’ luckless season but has returned to fitness again in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old’s most recent lay-off was down to a calf problem.

The time before that, it was a concussion and seven stitches in a facial wound.

And that injury occurred in just his second game back from a previous concussion.

Throw in an ankle problem earlier on in the term and Fisher has, like plenty others at East End Park, not had his troubles to seek.

However, he says that camaraderie in the face of adversity has been the perfect solace.

“I played on the Saturday against [Dundee] United,” explains Fisher. “And then on the Wednesday got this muscle injury.

“I went up for a header and just landed and felt my calf straight away.

Fisher: ‘Incredibly frustrating’

“It was six weeks I was out, so it has been such a stop-start couple of months for me.

“Right now, I’m feeling very good, but I said that after the Ayr game [in December] as well.

“I was feeling brilliant and went and did my nose.

“But I’m feeling good now and I just hope that can continue.

“It has been incredibly frustrating. The games that I came back into I played well. I felt really good, really strong and then a couple of days later I’m back out for six weeks again.

“Mentally, it has been quite tough. But there have been boys out at the same time and the physio staff have been great with me. The manager has been brilliant as well.

“They have helped me massively. I’m fit now and looking to repay them all.”

A regular starter when the season kicked off last July, Fisher has made just six appearances in the last four months.

The last two have come as late substitutes in the wins against Dundee United and Morton that have hinted at what might have been had the Fifers not had such misfortune with injuries.

“It is all if, buts and maybes,” said Fisher. “You can’t look at it [that way], because it has happened.

Fisher: ‘It might have been different’

“We know that we have a really good squad here. Yes, if we had a fully-fit team it might have been different – or it might not have.

“We are where we are. We are in a good position just now and we are trying to look up.”

A victory on the road in Arbroath on Saturday would be the first time Dunfermline have managed three straight wins this season.

That inconsistency has robbed them of the chance to challenge higher up the league.

Bbut they still have an opportunity to make a late push for a promotion play-off spot after moving into fifth last weekend.

“You are trying to finish the season as strongly as you can,” added Fisher. “We want to win as many games as we can.

“If that’s [enough for the] play-offs, we want a really good end to the season. We know that if we can play well we are in with a right chance.

“It is a tough run-in but, if you look at everyone’s fixtures, they are all very tough games.

“We are not looking past Arbroath. We know that if we go there and win it’s a great three points.

“If not, then we will take it on the chin. But we are going there to get three points.”