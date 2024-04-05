Kyle Benedictus explains armband gesture as he sets out Dunfermline’s play-off goals – and fears

He may not be popular with the club’s kit man, but Kyle Benedictus is happy to put a smile on the faces of some of Dunfermline’s youngest supporters – win, lose or draw.

The Pars skipper has made a habit out of giving away his captain’s armband after the full-time whistle.

Restored to the team in recent weeks after an injury-ravaged campaign, the former Dundee defender has been able to put the icing on the cake for kids after each of the Fifers’ three straight wins.

Following last weekend’s 3-2 victory over Arbroath, it was the perfect present for one girl celebrating her birthday.

Photos of the recipients on social media have highlighted that such a small gesture from one of their heroes can mean so much to young fans.

“Kids come to the games so it’s just to give them something back,” said Benedictus.

“You see families coming with two or three kids; the amount of money they could be spending. So it’s just nice to give them something.

“I feel bad that I can only give away one every week. Even when Hammy [Chris Hamilton] took over the captaincy, I said to him, ‘look, win, lose or draw you go and give somebody something’.

“Giving something back puts a smile on their faces.

Benedictus: ‘I made her day’

“Someone said the wee girl that got it at the Arbroath game had a birthday party at the club and had people coming.

“I got quite lucky and made her day. I’m happy with that.

“Usually there are like 20 kids but I try and make it different every week. Hopefully I don’t give somebody a collection!

“I sign a couple a week. Kids will have armbands that have not been signed and they’ll bring them in to get them signed.

“I don’t think Mo [Hutton], the kitman, is happy, the amount of armbands he has to send away for!

“But it’s a nice thing to do for them, it makes their day. I’m just happy to give something back.”

Benedictus is hopeful all of the Dunfermline fans are left smiling this weekend as the Pars bid to rack up four consecutive wins for the first time this season.

They managed a hat-trick of victories hitherto not achieved this term when they held off Arbroath’s second-half comeback last Saturday.

But more success against Partick Thistle, who they defeated 3-1 at Firhill in February to spark their recent revival, would further boost optimism they can pip Airdrie to fourth and earn a shot at promotion via the play-offs.

‘Where we could go’

Even then, with just five games remaining, Benedictus is adamant they have not forgotten about Inverness Caley Thistle in the relegation play-off spot nine points below.

“People would say it’s a good time to come into form,” said the 32-year-old. “Obviously, three wins in a row is very difficult to do in this league.

“It is nice to do it but we need to go and try and make it four on Saturday.

“It’s a big game for us, as are all the games, in terms of where we are and where we could go.

“Partick are a great side and have always been there or thereabouts in the play-offs every season. We know how difficult it will be.

“We have managed to get ourselves in a position where we are in amongst it and can push for these play-offs.

“The flip side of it is, you know what it’s like in this league – a couple of bad results and you are looking over your shoulder again.

“It’s a big one on Saturday and we’ll just take it from there.”