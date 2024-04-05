Kyle Benedictus explains armband gesture as he sets out Dunfermline’s play-off goals – and fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Kyle Benedictus explains armband gesture as he sets out Dunfermline’s play-off goals – and fears

The Pars captain is happy to put smiles on young fans' faces.

By Iain Collin
One young Dunfermline fan looks amazed as skipper Kyle Benedictus places his captain's armband on her arm.
Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus gives his armband to one lucky fan at Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

He may not be popular with the club’s kit man, but Kyle Benedictus is happy to put a smile on the faces of some of Dunfermline’s youngest supporters – win, lose or draw.

The Pars skipper has made a habit out of giving away his captain’s armband after the full-time whistle.

Restored to the team in recent weeks after an injury-ravaged campaign, the former Dundee defender has been able to put the icing on the cake for kids after each of the Fifers’ three straight wins.

Following last weekend’s 3-2 victory over Arbroath, it was the perfect present for one girl celebrating her birthday.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. skipper Kyle Benedictus wearing his captain's armband.
Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus wearing his captain’s armband. Image: SNS.

Photos of the recipients on social media have highlighted that such a small gesture from one of their heroes can mean so much to young fans.

“Kids come to the games so it’s just to give them something back,” said Benedictus.

“You see families coming with two or three kids; the amount of money they could be spending. So it’s just nice to give them something.

“I feel bad that I can only give away one every week. Even when Hammy [Chris Hamilton] took over the captaincy, I said to him, ‘look, win, lose or draw you go and give somebody something’.

“Giving something back puts a smile on their faces.

Benedictus: ‘I made her day’

“Someone said the wee girl that got it at the Arbroath game had a birthday party at the club and had people coming.

“I got quite lucky and made her day. I’m happy with that.

“Usually there are like 20 kids but I try and make it different every week. Hopefully I don’t give somebody a collection!

“I sign a couple a week. Kids will have armbands that have not been signed and they’ll bring them in to get them signed.

“I don’t think Mo [Hutton], the kitman, is happy, the amount of armbands he has to send away for!

The Dunfermline Athletic FC players gather round Ewan Otoo to celebrate his opener against Arbroath.
The Dunfermline players celebrate Ewan Otoo’s opener against Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“But it’s a nice thing to do for them, it makes their day. I’m just happy to give something back.”

Benedictus is hopeful all of the Dunfermline fans are left smiling this weekend as the Pars bid to rack up four consecutive wins for the first time this season.

They managed a hat-trick of victories hitherto not achieved this term when they held off Arbroath’s second-half comeback last Saturday.

But more success against Partick Thistle, who they defeated 3-1 at Firhill in February to spark their recent revival, would further boost optimism they can pip Airdrie to fourth and earn a shot at promotion via the play-offs.

‘Where we could go’

Even then, with just five games remaining, Benedictus is adamant they have not forgotten about Inverness Caley Thistle in the relegation play-off spot nine points below.

“People would say it’s a good time to come into form,” said the 32-year-old. “Obviously, three wins in a row is very difficult to do in this league.

“It is nice to do it but we need to go and try and make it four on Saturday.

“It’s a big game for us, as are all the games, in terms of where we are and where we could go.

Matty Todd celebrates scoring Dunfermline's second goal against Partick Thistle as he slides on his knees with his arms outstretched.
Matty Todd celebrates scoring Dunfermline’s second goal against Partick Thistle the last time the teams played. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

“Partick are a great side and have always been there or thereabouts in the play-offs every season. We know how difficult it will be.

“We have managed to get ourselves in a position where we are in amongst it and can push for these play-offs.

“The flip side of it is, you know what it’s like in this league – a couple of bad results and you are looking over your shoulder again.

“It’s a big one on Saturday and we’ll just take it from there.”

More from Football

Motherwell CEO Brian Caldwell has revealed options are on the table should Saturday's match fail to take place at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee v Motherwell contingency plans revealed as Well CEO brands Dens pitch uncertainty 'not…
Defender Liam Dick before a game in a Raith Rovers jacket.
Raith Rovers' Liam Dick opens up on Dundee United title race, defensive bedrock and…
(L to R) Dundee United's Ross Graham, Dundee managing director John Nelms, United defender Sam McClelland. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mixed week for Dundee's PR as Dundee United's rookie centre-halves ease defensive…
Louis Moult picked up two monthly awards for March. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC.
Double delight for Louis Moult as Dundee United marksman scoops goal of the month…
Moult lands player of the month
Dundee United ace Louis Moult named Championship player of the month
Dundee managing director John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes at Dundee's recent visit to McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.
Tim Keyes hails Dundee link-up with Burnley and top-flight return under Tony Docherty
Drone footage shows that Dundee have protected their pitch with covers. Image: Paul Vinova.
Dundee owner Tim Keyes says Dens Park pitch battles prove need for new stadium
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. boss James McPake holds up the manager of the month trophy for March.
Dunfermline boss James McPake explains Arbroath 'rant' as he makes team-talk confession
Dundee United defender Ross Graham
Ross Graham shakes off Dundee United rookie tag as Jim Goodwin insists numbers say…
4
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein (left) and midfielder Cammy MacPherson (right). Images: SNS
Craig Levein insists Aberdeen and Motherwell could be dragged into play-off scrap - and…