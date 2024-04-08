Dylan Easton happy to celebrate birthday in style by helping keep Raith Rovers in the title hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dylan Easton happy to celebrate birthday in style by helping keep Raith Rovers in the title hunt

The Stark's Park forward scored and won a penalty in the 2-1 win against Ayr United.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers attacker Dylan Easton clenches his fist in celebration.
Raith Rovers attacker Dylan Easton. Image: SNS

A goal and winning the crucial match-clinching penalty ensured Dylan Easton celebrated his 30th birthday in style as Raith Rovers defeated Ayr United.

But the fans’ favourite knows there could be disappointments just around the corner unless Dundee United slip up in the Championship title race.

Easton curled in a stunning goal to give Raith the lead in first-half injury-time as he tamed the awful overhead conditions to find the top corner.

It was a feat repeated by Ayr’s Logan Chalmers nine minutes after the break as the on-loan Dundee United attacker levelled things up for the visitors.

But, just ten minutes later, Easton was upended in the box. And Jack Hamilton coolly slotted in from the spot to seal a vital three points ahead of their game in hand against Airdrie on Tuesday.

Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers' opening goal with Keith Watson.
Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers’ opening goal with Keith Watson. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

“I’m my biggest critic and, personally, I’ve not been at it for the last few months,” said Easton.

“Something I’ve wanted to add to my game is more goals and assists, and that’s been coming.

“I was just delighted to get the win over the line.

“The conditions were very tough but, to a man, we stuck together to get the three points.

“We can cement second place [against Airdrie], which would be a really good achievement.

Easton: ‘It’s in their hands’

“If we get the three points it’s just a case of looking up and trying to keep the pressure on Dundee United. That’s all we can do.

“It’s obviously in their hands at the moment, so all we can do is win our games.

“And then if it goes down to the last couple of games just do what we can and hopefully they can slip up.”

Easton joined Raith two summers ago after catching the eye with a season at Airdrie in which he scooped the League One player of the year award.

“It’s another really tough game again on Tuesday now,” he added, with Raith having failed to beat the Diamonds in four attempts so far this term.

Raith Rovers attacker Dylan Easton lies on the ground after a challenge with an Ayr United opponent.
Dylan Easton also performed his defensive duties for Raith Rovers against Ayr United. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

“I obviously played at Airdrie and I know a lot of the boys there. Rhys McCabe is doing an incredible job and they’ve had the better of us this season.

“So, I feel like we’re due them one.

“It’s good that it’s back at home again, and it’s the next game to look forward to. Hopefully we can pick up another three points.”

Saturday was not a day for pretty football, although when either team did manage to keep the ball on the ground they were able to beat the conditions.

Goalmouth opportunities were few and far between and the feeling grew that a mistake or a set-piece might be the deciding moment.

Easton: ‘I saw his leg dangle’

In the end, it was both. After a bit of a scramble involving Sam Stanton, Ayr’s Mark McKenzie took a heavy touch and then caught Easton as the Raith star nicked the ball away from him.

There were muted protests from the visitors, but Easton is adamant the decision was the right one – even if he admits to playing for the foul.

“It was something we had worked on, trying to get me high up the pitch,” he said.

“As soon as I got the ball in the box, I saw his leg dangle and I was probably a bit clever – but it was a penalty all day.

“He knew that as well, he told me that after.

Jack Hamilton strokes in Raith Rovers' winner against Ayr United from the penalty spot.
Jack Hamilton strokes in the penalty won by Dylan Easton to give Raith Rovers a crucial win. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

“I said to the boys after, ‘wait until you watch it back, it’s a stonewall penalty’. He puts his leg out and I’ve run into it.

“It was the right decision, and big Jack does what he does best and put it into the back of the net.

“Jack’s been a little bit frustrated recently, I think, not playing enough, and he’s a massive player for us.

“You saw it on Saturday, in terms of getting us up the pitch and getting our forward players on the ball.

“I’m delighted for him and hopefully he can kick on now until the end of the season.”

