Dylan Easton happy to celebrate birthday in style by helping keep Raith Rovers in the title hunt

A goal and winning the crucial match-clinching penalty ensured Dylan Easton celebrated his 30th birthday in style as Raith Rovers defeated Ayr United.

But the fans’ favourite knows there could be disappointments just around the corner unless Dundee United slip up in the Championship title race.

Easton curled in a stunning goal to give Raith the lead in first-half injury-time as he tamed the awful overhead conditions to find the top corner.

It was a feat repeated by Ayr’s Logan Chalmers nine minutes after the break as the on-loan Dundee United attacker levelled things up for the visitors.

But, just ten minutes later, Easton was upended in the box. And Jack Hamilton coolly slotted in from the spot to seal a vital three points ahead of their game in hand against Airdrie on Tuesday.

“I’m my biggest critic and, personally, I’ve not been at it for the last few months,” said Easton.

“Something I’ve wanted to add to my game is more goals and assists, and that’s been coming.

“I was just delighted to get the win over the line.

“The conditions were very tough but, to a man, we stuck together to get the three points.

“We can cement second place [against Airdrie], which would be a really good achievement.

Easton: ‘It’s in their hands’

“If we get the three points it’s just a case of looking up and trying to keep the pressure on Dundee United. That’s all we can do.

“It’s obviously in their hands at the moment, so all we can do is win our games.

“And then if it goes down to the last couple of games just do what we can and hopefully they can slip up.”

Easton joined Raith two summers ago after catching the eye with a season at Airdrie in which he scooped the League One player of the year award.

“It’s another really tough game again on Tuesday now,” he added, with Raith having failed to beat the Diamonds in four attempts so far this term.

“I obviously played at Airdrie and I know a lot of the boys there. Rhys McCabe is doing an incredible job and they’ve had the better of us this season.

“So, I feel like we’re due them one.

“It’s good that it’s back at home again, and it’s the next game to look forward to. Hopefully we can pick up another three points.”

Saturday was not a day for pretty football, although when either team did manage to keep the ball on the ground they were able to beat the conditions.

Goalmouth opportunities were few and far between and the feeling grew that a mistake or a set-piece might be the deciding moment.

Easton: ‘I saw his leg dangle’

In the end, it was both. After a bit of a scramble involving Sam Stanton, Ayr’s Mark McKenzie took a heavy touch and then caught Easton as the Raith star nicked the ball away from him.

There were muted protests from the visitors, but Easton is adamant the decision was the right one – even if he admits to playing for the foul.

“It was something we had worked on, trying to get me high up the pitch,” he said.

“As soon as I got the ball in the box, I saw his leg dangle and I was probably a bit clever – but it was a penalty all day.

“He knew that as well, he told me that after.

“I said to the boys after, ‘wait until you watch it back, it’s a stonewall penalty’. He puts his leg out and I’ve run into it.

“It was the right decision, and big Jack does what he does best and put it into the back of the net.

“Jack’s been a little bit frustrated recently, I think, not playing enough, and he’s a massive player for us.

“You saw it on Saturday, in terms of getting us up the pitch and getting our forward players on the ball.

“I’m delighted for him and hopefully he can kick on now until the end of the season.”