Malachi Fagan-Walcott inspired by Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham as Dunfermline loan star looks back on England youth days

The defender rubbed shoulders with some of the world's finest talents as a kid.

Jude Bellingham in action for England.
Jude Bellingham in action for England. Image: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock.
By Iain Collin

Malachi Fagan-Walcott does not have far to look for inspiration in his future career after a reminder of his past rubbing shoulders with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Jamal Musiala.

A photo of a team-sheet from an England U/15s match surfaced on social media this week.

And there, in amongst some of the world’s finest young talents, was Dunfermline’s on-loan defender.

Fagan-Walcott looks back fondly on those ‘fun’ days representing his country with a young band of brothers pulling on the Three Lions with hopes and dreams of what might lie ahead.

For some, that is now non-league football, whilst others remain locked in the academy system.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott in action for Tottenham Hotspur at youth level.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur. Image: Michael Zemanek/BPI/Shutterstock

But then there is Bellingham, strutting his stuff in the Champions League for Real Madrid and on the international scene for England.

There is Palmer, after an incredible four goals for Chelsea against Everton, sitting top of the Premier League’s golden boot chart alongside the revered Erling Haaland.

Then there is Musiala, a key performer for Bayern Munich in knocking out Arsenal to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

That’s not to mention the likes of Yunus Musah of AC Milan, Chelsea’s Noni Madueke and Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa.

“That was a team! A very good team,” said Fagan-Walcott. “All the England camps I went to were fun. I used to love that point of the season

‘The quality was unbelievable’

“Everyone used to love getting selected. The vibe was fun. But the quality was unbelievable as well.

“Jude was tiny compared to what he is now, but you could tell he was a joke [because of his quality].

“Jamal was unbelievable as well, and it was only a matter of time before they were going on to do what they’re doing now.

“Even the likes of Cole Palmer, he was amazing as well.

“They were always so much smaller and skinnier. I was always tall and Jude was tiny.

“I’ve got videos of him when we used to mess about. And you look at him then and you look at him now, and you’re like, ’wow, what have you been fed?’.

“He looks like he’s been in the game for ages. He’s so mature now. It’s good to see.”

Fagan-Walcott himself turned out in the Champions League, making his debut for José Mourinho’s Spurs in the competition in 2020 just a day before his 18th birthday.

Now on loan with Dunfermline from Cardiff City in the English Championship, the 22-year-old remains determinedly ambitious.

“I still keep in contact with the majority of them and it’s good to see people doing so well,” added Fagan-Walcott, who joined the Pars on loan in January.

‘You think anything’s possible’

“You can look at the ones who have dropped down the ranks and you think anything’s possible because of how they were.

“But then you also look at Jude and Jamal and you think anything’s possible if they can reach those heights.

“You can look at it both ways.

“I’ll talk to Yunus and Jude and people like that, and ask them what it’s like at the top of the game. Sometimes it’s just banter but it’s good to know, just to help myself, really.

“It’s always good to see boys that you’ve known or grown up with get to that sort of that level.”

