Dunfermline’s competitive spirit firmly in evidence on and off the pitch, says Lewis McCann

Lewis McCann has revealed Dunfermline’s competitive spirit is firmly in evidence off the pitch as well as on it.

It is intended to be something to help relax the players after training. But East End Park’s Teqball table has become more of a joust for oneupmanship in a combative squad.

Thursday’s media conference was slightly delayed as the Pars players did battle in the game played with a football on a curved table tennis table.

But McCann, who partners Rhys Breen in doubles matches, insists it is all part of the winning mentality the Fifers hope pays off against Inverness Caley Thistle this weekend.

“It’s something the gaffer tries to do quite a lot,” he says of the playful vibe around the squad. “He likes to have a relaxed environment and not create anything too stressful.

“He did it all last season and he’s done it this season as well.

“But it gets quite competitive as well!”

McCann and his team-mates are very conscious, however, that there is still serious work to be done for Dunfermline in the league.

‘Darts, poker, anything’

Depending on results elsewhere, they need at least a point against Inverness or away to Ayr United next Friday to be certain of avoiding the relegation play-off spot.

“No matter what the game is, we always want to win,” added McCann. “It’s just who we are as a group, we’re all competitive.

“You can see it even if we’re playing darts, poker, anything. Everyone wants to win.

“None of us like the feeling of losing, and it’s about pride as well. Even if the game meant absolutely nothing, we would still want to win.”

McCann salvaged a 1-1 draw for Dunfermline the last time Inverness were the visitors in November.

On that occasion, the Pars struck the woodwork eight times – including when McCann levelled things up with just three minutes remaining.

However, it is another strike that has been on the 22-year-old’s mind this week – and regularly since he scored it – after his free-kick against Queen’s Park at Hampden in September earned him the club’s goal of the season award.

“I don’t think I’ll ever hit another one like it, but hopefully I do,” he said of the 30-yard curler. “That one was quite special and it’s nice to get recognition for scoring a goal like that.

McCann: ‘A special setting’

“It was in a special setting as well.

“It just randomly pops up on my phone all the time. And I think, ‘oh, I’ll give that a wee watch’!

“I must have watched it over a hundred times. And there’s many different angles of it – even one where Sam Fisher’s head is right in the way of the top corner!

“It was a very special goal for me.”