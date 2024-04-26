Dunfermline’s competitive spirit firmly in evidence on and off the pitch, says Lewis McCann

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline’s competitive spirit firmly in evidence on and off the pitch, says Lewis McCann

The Pars striker has also been talking about his goal-of-the-season award.

By Iain Collin
Lewis McCann celebrates scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Dunfermline striker Lewis McCann. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Lewis McCann has revealed Dunfermline’s competitive spirit is firmly in evidence off the pitch as well as on it.

It is intended to be something to help relax the players after training. But East End Park’s Teqball table has become more of a joust for oneupmanship in a combative squad.

Thursday’s media conference was slightly delayed as the Pars players did battle in the game played with a football on a curved table tennis table.

But McCann, who partners Rhys Breen in doubles matches, insists it is all part of the winning mentality the Fifers hope pays off against Inverness Caley Thistle this weekend.

Kyle Benedictus heads the ball as the Dunfermline players get competitive on the Teqball table.
The Dunfermline players get competitive on the Teqball table. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“It’s something the gaffer tries to do quite a lot,” he says of the playful vibe around the squad. “He likes to have a relaxed environment and not create anything too stressful.

“He did it all last season and he’s done it this season as well.

“But it gets quite competitive as well!”

McCann and his team-mates are very conscious, however, that there is still serious work to be done for Dunfermline in the league.

‘Darts, poker, anything’

Depending on results elsewhere, they need at least a point against Inverness or away to Ayr United next Friday to be certain of avoiding the relegation play-off spot.

“No matter what the game is, we always want to win,” added McCann. “It’s just who we are as a group, we’re all competitive.

“You can see it even if we’re playing darts, poker, anything. Everyone wants to win.

“None of us like the feeling of losing, and it’s about pride as well. Even if the game meant absolutely nothing, we would still want to win.”

McCann salvaged a 1-1 draw for Dunfermline the last time Inverness were the visitors in November.

On that occasion, the Pars struck the woodwork eight times – including when McCann levelled things up with just three minutes remaining.

However, it is another strike that has been on the 22-year-old’s mind this week – and regularly since he scored it – after his free-kick against Queen’s Park at Hampden in September earned him the club’s goal of the season award.

“I don’t think I’ll ever hit another one like it, but hopefully I do,” he said of the 30-yard curler. “That one was quite special and it’s nice to get recognition for scoring a goal like that.

McCann: ‘A special setting’

“It was in a special setting as well.

“It just randomly pops up on my phone all the time. And I think, ‘oh, I’ll give that a wee watch’!

“I must have watched it over a hundred times. And there’s many different angles of it – even one where Sam Fisher’s head is right in the way of the top corner!

“It was a very special goal for me.”

