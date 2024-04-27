Dunfermline 1-1 Inverness Caley Thistle: Pars rule out relegation with nervy draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline 1-1 Inverness Caley Thistle: Pars rule out relegation with nervy draw

The East End Park side have finally secured their Championship status for next season.

By Iain Collin
Kyle Benedictus celebrates opening the scoring for Dunfermline.
Kyle Benedictus celebrates opening the scoring for Dunfermline. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

Dunfermline ruled out the lingering possibility of being dragged into a relegation play-off with a draw against Inverness Caley Thistle.

A Kyle Benedictus header in the 41st minute earned the Pars the initiative at the break.

And Deniz Mehmet’s fourth penalty save in a row from Billy Mckay eight minutes after the interval kept the Highlanders at bay.

However, a strike from Aribim Pepple with 15 minutes remaining set nerves jangling before the Fifers saw out the 90 minutes.

Billy Mckay fires in his penalty for Inverness Caley Thistle.
Billy Mckay saw his penalty saved by Deniz Mehmet after the break. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

They stay fifth in the table and crucially out of the reach of both Inverness in ninth and Queen’s Park in eighth.

Team news

Still needing that one point to ensure their safety, manager James McPake made two changes from the side that eked out a goalless draw with Queen’s Park.

Lewis McCann, winner of the club’s goal of the season award, and on-loan Livingston defender Miles Welch-Hayes dropped to the bench.

In their place came sitting midfielder Paul Allan and attacker Owen Moffat.

Paul Allan gets on the ball for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Paul Allan gets on the ball for Dunfermline. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

Final home flourish?

McPake had called for a performance that got the fans off their seats for the final home game of the season.

But it was a calamitous moment in just the second minute that led to a booking for Kyle Benedictus as Paul Allan and Josh Edwards went for the same ball to allow Billy Mckay to break.

Inverness, desperately needing a win, started briskly and Benedictus produced a superb block to deny Alex Samuel in the 22nd minute.

Mark Ridgers then came to the rescue for the visitors when he stopped a Chris Kane shot and then another from a low Owen Moffat curler on the half-hour mark.

First-half action

In a tense first-half on a dry, bobbly pitch, Deniz Mehmet tipped over a James Carragher header.

But there was nothing Ridgers could do to prevent Dunfermline taking the lead four minutes from the break.

Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus appeals for an award.
A goal from Kyle Benedictus gave Dunfermline a half-time lead. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

Inverness failed to clear an initial Allan corner and when the ball was shuttled back to the midfielder he swung in a glorious delivery with his left foot.

Benedictus timed his run to perfection to thunder home a superb header from eight yards out.

Allan came close to a second for the Pars but his shot from 25 yards out whistled over the bar.

Second-half

There were two pivotal moments early in the second-half.

First, Dunfermline broke at pace in the 50th minute and Owen Moffat fed Matty Todd to his right.

The midfielder’s shot was destined for the net until Ridgers’ right boot diverted it up and over the crossbar.

Chris Hamilton tries to win the ball back for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
It was nervy and hard-fought encounter between Dunfermline and Inverness. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

Then, Moffat was adjudged to have handled in the box, even though Luis Longstaff’s attempted pass from from point-blank range.

But Mehmet guessed correctly and dived to his right to hold Mckay’s weak spot-kick and make it four penalty saves in a row.

Mehmet looked culpable, however, when he failed to come off his line and allowed substitute Pepple to poke in a leveller for Inverness with 15 minutes remaining.

But, with a resolute rearguard effort and some intelligent late game management, the Pars held on for the draw they needed.

Star Man: Kyle Benedictus

The captain netted Dunfermline’s vital first-half goal.

But he was a rock at the other end of the pitch, heading and clearing everything that came his way.

Time and time again, he was in the right place at the right time.

Player Ratings

Dunfermline (3-4-2-1): Mehmet 6; Fisher 6, Benedictus 8, Fagan-Walcott 7; Ritchie-Hosler 6 (Welch-Hayes 79 3), Hamilton 6, Allan 7, Edwards 5; Todd 5 (Tod 62 4), Moffat 6 (McCann 79 3); Kane 6 (Jakubiak 69 3). Subs not used: Little, Chalmers, Breen, O’Halloran, Holmes. Booked: Benedictus, Tod.

Referee: Alan Muir.

Attendance: 5,317.

More from Football

Emiliano Marcondes celebrates after scoring his team's first goal.
St Johnstone 1-3 Hibs: Key moments and player ratings as Saints are booed off…
Georgie Robb wheels away in delight after sealing the three points
Dundee United boss 'so proud' as Georgie Robb stunner seals dramatic Tannadice triumph to…
Owen Dodgson celebrates with fellow Dundee loanee Owen Beck at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Top six 'not enough' for Owen Dodgson as Dundee bid to end long wait…
Liam Gordon is determined to help Saints get off to a fast post-split start again.
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon ready to lead from the front again to keep…
A grinning Jim Goodwin after sealing promotion
Jim Goodwin in Tannadice pitch invasion plea to fans after Dundee United make Championship…
Tony Docherty said Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy will be out long-term. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss reveals new Joe Shaughnessy role as Tony Docherty lays out extent of…
St Johnstone star Drey Wright.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confirms Drey Wright comeback v old club Hibs and…
Dundee United players celebrate
Airdrie 0-0 Dundee United: Jack Walton is Tangerines hero in Championship title win
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray sets one priority for coming week as he prepares Raith Rovers for…
Leading by example: Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty.
JIM SPENCE: Ross Docherty fitness concerns give Jim Goodwin a Dundee United Premiership dilemma