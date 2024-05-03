Raith Rovers ‘ready’ for play-offs insists Ian Murray as boss reveals extent of Dylan Corr injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers ‘ready’ for play-offs insists Ian Murray as boss reveals extent of Dylan Corr injury

The Stark's Park side hammered Arbroath 5-0 in the final game before their shot at promotion.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS

Ian Murray has vowed Raith Rovers are ‘ready for the play-offs’ after a five-star performance against Arbroath.

A first-half double from Callum Smith and two penalties after the break from Lewis Vaughan sealed a comfortable victory.

Jack Hamilton then added a fifth to put the icing on the cake for the Stark’s Park men.

With nothing tangible to play for, Murray was thrilled with the intensity of his side’s display as they signed off on the regular season in style.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray stretches out his left arm in the direction of the fans.
Manager Ian Murray reckons Raith Rovers are ‘ready’ for the play-offs. Image: SNS.

They now head into their shot at promotion to the Premiership with burgeoning confidence.

He said: “I thought we played well. I wanted a performance more than a result.

“It was really good and I thought the players did really well to get five – all strikers getting goals as well – and keep a clean sheet.

“We could not ask for too much more going into the play-offs.

“Our belief has never really wavered, we know we have good players. Just as pleasing is the clean sheet and we could have scored a few more. It was really good.

‘Momentum’

“People talk about momentum all the time with the play-offs. Airdrie and Partick both lost so suddenly we’re the team with momentum. But I don’t think it counts for very much.

“But I’m really happy to get the five goals, four clean sheets in a row is really important for me, 20th win of the season – so there are loads of positives in there.

“We’re ready for the play-offs now. Other clubs are packing now and going off to the beach next week.

“For us, that seems a long, long way away.”

The negative from a positive send-off was a first-half injury to defender Dylan Corr.

Dylan Corr, seen here against Inverness, made his third consecutive start for Raith Rovers in the win over Arbroath. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Murray confirmed the former Celtic youngster dislocated his shoulder falling in a challenge with Leighton McIntosh.

However, he is not ruling the 19-year-old out of the play-offs just yet.

Murray added: “He dislocated his shoulder. It popped out, popped back in, popped back out, popped back in – there was a lot going on in that two or three minutes.

“It’s always a bit dodgy when a dislocation happens.

‘Wait and see’

“But it’s one of those ones where we’ll have to wait and see.

“I’ve seen it before where players can play with that. It just really depends how he reacts over the next 48, 72 hours.

“He won’t have to go to hospital, we’ll just have to monitor him over the next few days and see how he is.

“That’s the only downside tonight, that we picked up that injury.”

