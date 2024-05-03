Raith Rovers ‘ready’ for play-offs insists Ian Murray as boss reveals extent of Dylan Corr injury

Ian Murray has vowed Raith Rovers are ‘ready for the play-offs’ after a five-star performance against Arbroath.

A first-half double from Callum Smith and two penalties after the break from Lewis Vaughan sealed a comfortable victory.

Jack Hamilton then added a fifth to put the icing on the cake for the Stark’s Park men.

With nothing tangible to play for, Murray was thrilled with the intensity of his side’s display as they signed off on the regular season in style.

They now head into their shot at promotion to the Premiership with burgeoning confidence.

He said: “I thought we played well. I wanted a performance more than a result.

“It was really good and I thought the players did really well to get five – all strikers getting goals as well – and keep a clean sheet.

“We could not ask for too much more going into the play-offs.

“Our belief has never really wavered, we know we have good players. Just as pleasing is the clean sheet and we could have scored a few more. It was really good.

‘Momentum’

“People talk about momentum all the time with the play-offs. Airdrie and Partick both lost so suddenly we’re the team with momentum. But I don’t think it counts for very much.

“But I’m really happy to get the five goals, four clean sheets in a row is really important for me, 20th win of the season – so there are loads of positives in there.

“We’re ready for the play-offs now. Other clubs are packing now and going off to the beach next week.

“For us, that seems a long, long way away.”

The negative from a positive send-off was a first-half injury to defender Dylan Corr.

Murray confirmed the former Celtic youngster dislocated his shoulder falling in a challenge with Leighton McIntosh.

However, he is not ruling the 19-year-old out of the play-offs just yet.

Murray added: “He dislocated his shoulder. It popped out, popped back in, popped back out, popped back in – there was a lot going on in that two or three minutes.

“It’s always a bit dodgy when a dislocation happens.

‘Wait and see’

“But it’s one of those ones where we’ll have to wait and see.

“I’ve seen it before where players can play with that. It just really depends how he reacts over the next 48, 72 hours.

“He won’t have to go to hospital, we’ll just have to monitor him over the next few days and see how he is.

“That’s the only downside tonight, that we picked up that injury.”