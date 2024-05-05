Sam Stanton desperate to ‘change the record’ with Raith Rovers after FIVE play-off disappointments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Stanton desperate to ‘change the record’ with Raith Rovers after FIVE play-off disappointments

The Stark's Park midfielder has suffered heartache with 3 different clubs.

Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton.
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton has suffered his fair share of play-off disappointments. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Sam Stanton has never tasted success in Scottish football’s play-offs – and it is a personal record he is desperate to change with Raith Rovers.

The Stark’s Park midfielder has enjoyed a magnificent season and was recently named in the Championship team of the year.

He helped Ian Murray’s side sign off on the regular campaign on Friday with a 5-0 mauling of Arbroath that boosted confidence ahead of their tilt at promotion.

They await the winners of the Premiership play-off quarter-final between Airdrie and Partick Thistle and will then battle it out for a clash with either St Johnstone or Ross County.

Stanton knows what the play-offs are all about, having gone into battle in the end-of-season shoot-outs on five separate occasions.

Sam Stanton makes a heart symbol with his hands as he celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers in his last appearance before injury.
Sam Stanton has been in fantastic form for Raith Rovers this season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

But his experience has not exactly been a positive one – so far.

  • In 2014, he played for Hibernian when they lost their dramatic play-off with Hamilton Accies on penalties to succumb to relegation from the top-flight.
  • In 2015, he was on the bench for Championship Hibs when they lost to Rangers in the Premiership play-off semi-final.
  • In 2016, he was relegated from the Championship on loan to Livingston with an 8-6 aggregate defeat in the semi-final against Stranraer .
  • In 2018, he lost with Dundee United against Livingston in the Premiership play-off semi-final.
  • In 2019, he lost with Dundee United in the Premiership play-off final against St Mirren.

“My play-off record isn’t great,” he admits. “I’ve never won one.

“I’ve been to the final a couple of times and lost on penalties and my experiences have not been that great.

Stanton has ‘fingers crossed’

“So, fingers crossed, this time it can be the one.

“That experience is good to have. I’ve been involved in a lot of these games, so it’s good to have that and I’m looking forward to it.

“You need a bit of everything. You need quality, you need to dig it out and you need some luck along the way as well.

“Also, you need to give everything and that’s what we’ll do.

“My record has to turn at some point and, fingers crossed, it’s this time.”

Sam Stanton scored in Dundee United’s Premiership play-off quarter-final win over Dunfermline in 2018.

Stanton was initially rested for Friday’s finale against Arbroath but was pressed into action earlier than planned when Dylan Corr succumbed to a dislocated shoulder after 40 minutes.

It was an encouraging display from Raith, albeit against an Arbroath side already doomed to life in League One.

The game was a ‘dead rubber’ but you would not have known that from the intensity on show from Rovers.

Confidence for play-offs

It was a good performance and a great result,” added Stanton. “So, it gives us good confidence going into the play-offs.

“It was good to get 20 wins in a season with a really high points tally.

“We have not scored as many goals in the last few weeks so it was good to get a few. That will do us the world of good.

“We’ve got so many options. We’ve got guys that can do something out of nothing.

“And sometimes you need that in these [play-off] games. Sometimes it can be that wee thing, that one moment.”

