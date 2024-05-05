Raith Rovers: After a 5-star preview are Stark’s Park side ready for show-time?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers: After a 5-star preview are Stark’s Park side ready for show-time?

Ian Murray's men now await the identity of their play-off semi-final opponents.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray stretches out his left arm in the direction of the fans.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers signed off on the Championship season with a five-star showing against Arbroath on Friday night.

The victory was never really in doubt once Callum Smith grabbed two goals in the space of just three minutes around the middle of the first-half.

Given the Stark’s Park side have twice let two-goal leads slip against the Red Lichties, the third from Lewis Vaughan eased any lingering thoughts of an unwanted hat-trick.

In the end, the 5-0 win was impressive. Courier Sport takes a look at the main talking points.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

‘Raith ready for play-offs’

Ian Murray is confident Raith are ready.

One slight problem is they now have to wait for their meeting with either Airdrie or Partick Thistle.

But the Rovers boss believes he has a squad primed for the challenges ahead.

Relegated Arbroath did not provide the stiffest of tests on Friday night, just as they haven’t for anyone in a ten-game losing streak.

But it was probably the ideal match for the Stark’s Park men to conclude the regular season.

Raith manager Ian Murray and technical director John Potter in discussion.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray (left) and technical director John Potter. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

A 5-0 win, some players rested, others impressing with some much-needed game-time and confidence to take forward.

It was a good night’s work and good preparation for their shot at promotion.

The supporters certainly appeared to have some belief restored by the full-time whistle.

It seems all at Raith cannot wait for these play-offs to start.

Goals return

Rovers have suffered a bit of a drought of late in front of goal.

They had scored once in their previous three games, just four goals in seven games and had drawn a blank four times in that spell.

But they were clearly determined to change that against a porous Arbroath defence.

The Gayfield men had leaked five goals twice in their previous three games – and Rovers made sure to make that a treble for Jim McIntyre’s doomed side.

A first-half double for Callum Smith earned him his first goals in five months.

The 24-year-old scored his seventh goal of the season against Partick in December, but hadn’t found the net since.

Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith.
Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

His confidence will have been boosted by the brace.

Lewis Vaughan bagged his 17th and 18th of the campaign, both from the spot, in the second-half to cap a fine performance.

After going seven games without a goal, he has three in three matches and looks re-energised ahead of the play-offs.

And Jack Hamilton adding a fifth meant Rovers’ three main strikers on the night all got on the score-sheet.

With Zak Rudden to come back from injury, as well as Dylan Easton and Josh Mullin, it all bodes well for the coming games.

Shut-out shout-out

At the other end of the pitch, Raith secured another clean sheet – a fourth in a row.

That defensive solidity had appeared to have taken the edge off the team’s early-season attacking intent.

But Friday night was proof they can still manage both.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski punches the air with his right hand as he holds a bottle of water in his left.
Kevin Dabrowski earned a 12th clean sheet of the season for Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

It was a 12th shut-out of the campaign, with goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski and centre-half Euan Murray the only constants across the dozen.

It is a record well short of the 19 posted by champions Dundee United.

But with eight coming in the final 12 games of the season, it seems Rovers are hitting their stride defensively at just the right time.

Injury worries for Raith

One look at the bench against Arbroath was reason for some worry.

Raith managed to name just three outfield players amongst their substitutes due to injuries.

There was no sign of Liam Dick, Dylan Easton, Josh Mullin, Zak Rudden or Keith Watson.

Boss Murray is confident of having them all available for the play-offs but time will tell.

The downside to Friday’s thumping victory was another injury during the game.

Dylan Corr in action for Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers defender Dylan Corr suffered a dislocated shoulder against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Dylan Corr suffered a dislocated shoulder and, although Murray was not ruling the defender out at full-time, must be a major doubt to face either Airdrie or Partick Thistle.

Rovers have been determined not to take any risks with players in recent weeks.

But there is always the chance of niggles flaring up or contact injuries as training is ramped out ahead of the play-offs.

Murray will be keeping his fingers crossed there are no more setbacks before the big games arrive.

More from Football

The pressure is mounting on St Johnstone.
3 St Johnstone talking points as time for excuses is over and margin for…
Jim Goodwin poses with the Championship trophy
Dundee United's Championship title triumph in numbers as records fall and Tangerines rise
St Mirren celebrate
3 Dundee talking points as Euro hopes dangle by a thread after St Mirren…
The Dundee Unite4d players celebrate their Scottish Championship title
VIDEO: Dundee United Scottish Championship title celebrations up close
Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton.
Sam Stanton desperate to 'change the record' with Raith Rovers after FIVE play-off disappointments
Craig Levein is staying positive.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone can complete Premiership survival hat-trick in '3 winnable games'
Dundee boss Tony Docherty watches on as his side struggle against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Dundee's dismal St Mirren display an 'anomaly' insists Tony Docherty as he reveals demand…
St Mirren celebrate at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee 1-3 St Mirren: Player ratings and match report as dreadful defending sees poor…
6
The St Johnstone players react to a Benji Kimpioka shot cleared off the line.
Aberdeen 1-0 St Johnstone: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Saints lose…
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet clutches the ball.
Dunfermline provide Deniz Mehmet update after Pars goalkeeper taken to hospital