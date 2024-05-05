Raith Rovers: After a 5-star preview are Stark’s Park side ready for show-time?

Raith Rovers signed off on the Championship season with a five-star showing against Arbroath on Friday night.

The victory was never really in doubt once Callum Smith grabbed two goals in the space of just three minutes around the middle of the first-half.

Given the Stark’s Park side have twice let two-goal leads slip against the Red Lichties, the third from Lewis Vaughan eased any lingering thoughts of an unwanted hat-trick.

In the end, the 5-0 win was impressive. Courier Sport takes a look at the main talking points.

‘Raith ready for play-offs’

Ian Murray is confident Raith are ready.

One slight problem is they now have to wait for their meeting with either Airdrie or Partick Thistle.

But the Rovers boss believes he has a squad primed for the challenges ahead.

Relegated Arbroath did not provide the stiffest of tests on Friday night, just as they haven’t for anyone in a ten-game losing streak.

But it was probably the ideal match for the Stark’s Park men to conclude the regular season.

A 5-0 win, some players rested, others impressing with some much-needed game-time and confidence to take forward.

It was a good night’s work and good preparation for their shot at promotion.

The supporters certainly appeared to have some belief restored by the full-time whistle.

It seems all at Raith cannot wait for these play-offs to start.

Goals return

Rovers have suffered a bit of a drought of late in front of goal.

They had scored once in their previous three games, just four goals in seven games and had drawn a blank four times in that spell.

But they were clearly determined to change that against a porous Arbroath defence.

The Gayfield men had leaked five goals twice in their previous three games – and Rovers made sure to make that a treble for Jim McIntyre’s doomed side.

A first-half double for Callum Smith earned him his first goals in five months.

The 24-year-old scored his seventh goal of the season against Partick in December, but hadn’t found the net since.

His confidence will have been boosted by the brace.

Lewis Vaughan bagged his 17th and 18th of the campaign, both from the spot, in the second-half to cap a fine performance.

After going seven games without a goal, he has three in three matches and looks re-energised ahead of the play-offs.

And Jack Hamilton adding a fifth meant Rovers’ three main strikers on the night all got on the score-sheet.

With Zak Rudden to come back from injury, as well as Dylan Easton and Josh Mullin, it all bodes well for the coming games.

Shut-out shout-out

At the other end of the pitch, Raith secured another clean sheet – a fourth in a row.

That defensive solidity had appeared to have taken the edge off the team’s early-season attacking intent.

But Friday night was proof they can still manage both.

It was a 12th shut-out of the campaign, with goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski and centre-half Euan Murray the only constants across the dozen.

It is a record well short of the 19 posted by champions Dundee United.

But with eight coming in the final 12 games of the season, it seems Rovers are hitting their stride defensively at just the right time.

Injury worries for Raith

One look at the bench against Arbroath was reason for some worry.

Raith managed to name just three outfield players amongst their substitutes due to injuries.

There was no sign of Liam Dick, Dylan Easton, Josh Mullin, Zak Rudden or Keith Watson.

Boss Murray is confident of having them all available for the play-offs but time will tell.

The downside to Friday’s thumping victory was another injury during the game.

Dylan Corr suffered a dislocated shoulder and, although Murray was not ruling the defender out at full-time, must be a major doubt to face either Airdrie or Partick Thistle.

Rovers have been determined not to take any risks with players in recent weeks.

But there is always the chance of niggles flaring up or contact injuries as training is ramped out ahead of the play-offs.

Murray will be keeping his fingers crossed there are no more setbacks before the big games arrive.