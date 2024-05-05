Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet issues praise and thanks well-wishers after ‘pretty scary’ incident against Ayr United

Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet has praised the medical staff who came to his aid during Friday night’s clash with Ayr United.

The Pars number one has also thanked well-wishers and hailed referee Willie Callum for the way he handled the concerning incident towards the end of the 3-3 draw.

The 31-year-old is now ‘recuperating’ at home, according to his club, after requiring almost nine minutes of treatment on the pitch at Somerset Park.

Mehmet complained of dizziness during the match and was treated by physios.

However, shortly after, he then collapsed to his knees and onto the ground after taking a goal-kick.

Speaking on social media, the former Dundee United player said: “Thank you to everyone for your messages and well wishes.

“A big thank you to our physios Craig and Alan, as well as the Ayr United medical team, who were brilliant.

“Also (I) would like to thank referee Willie Collum who handled the situation excellently. Thank you all.”

It is understood Mehmet was always conscious and was checked over by paramedics in an ambulance at the ground before being taken to hospital.

‘Back home’

One suggestion is he may have suffered delayed concussion following a head knock in the first-half.

After hospital tests, the Pars number one was released on Friday night and was able to return home. He will continue to be monitored by Pars staff.

A statement from the club on Saturday read: “DAFC can confirm that goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet was released from hospital last night and is recuperating back home.

“Thank you to the speedy response of the home and away medical teams, the paramedics who attended and the well wishes of all supporters.”

It was a worrying end to an eventful 90 minutes for the Fifers, who lost a 3-1 lead to finish the campaign in sixth place in the Championship.

Mehmet was clearly not 100 per cent when Dunfermline conceded two goals in the space of five minutes to be pegged back by Ayr.

He lost his footing for Lucas McRoberts’ 68th-minute strike and appeared to take a long time to get back on his feet after Anton Dowds’ equaliser.

Asked after the final game of the season about Mehmet, manager James McPake said: “He is a bit more alert now. He is out the back in the ambulance doing obs [observations] and [they’re] monitoring him at the minute.

“So best wishes to him. It was pretty scary for everyone, not least him and his partner, who will obviously be hearing of it as well.

‘Best wishes’

“He seems okay at the minute but we will do everything we can as a football club to get the checks done and make sure he is okay.

“He was feeling dizzy. There are a few thinking that he maybe got a head knock in the first-half when he came and punched a ball.

“But it wasn’t great to see at the end and best wishes from everyone to big Den.

“He is talking away and saying that he wasn’t feeling great in the game. So, he is now speaking but the first three or four minutes there weren’t great.”