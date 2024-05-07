Euan Murray hails brilliant season – despite title frustration – as Raith Rovers prepare for play-off push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euan Murray hails brilliant season – despite title frustration – as Raith Rovers prepare for play-off push

The Stark's Park side are determined to take their second chance of promotion to the Premiership.

Dylan Easton climbs on the back of Raith Rovers match-winner Euan Murray.
Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Euan Murray insists Raith Rovers have plenty of reasons for optimism in their promotion push after a ‘brilliant, brilliant season’.

The defender admits to a sense of frustration the Stark’s Park side could not sustain their title challenge right to the end.

But, despite Dundee United finally shaking off the Kirkcaldy men in the home straight of the Championship race, Murray is convinced they can go into the play-offs with confidence.

Euan Murray climbs above Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak to win a header as Raith Rovers team-mate Ross Matthews arrives in support.
Euan Murray (centre) has played in all of Raith Rovers’ 12 clean sheets this season. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Raith finished the season in second on 69 points – six more than Dundee needed to win the league last term and two better off than Kilmarnock two years ago when Murray was at Rugby Park.

It would have been enough to clinch the title in six campaigns going back to 2000 and has only been beaten by the division’s second-placed team four times since the millennium.

Murray said: “There’s plenty to build on going into these play-offs, with how good a campaign it has been.

“It probably doesn’t feel as good as it has been because we didn’t win the league.

“But you need to look at everything, in terms of where we were at the start of the season and whatnot.

Murray: ‘Frustrated we’ve not won league’

“We’re all frustrated we’ve not won the league.

“But, for a club like Raith Rovers, to have been seventh last year and then to have thrown a squad together, really, in the summer, and to have racked up that many points and wins is excellent.

“We finished two points ahead of the tally I won the league with at Kilmarnock.

“When you look at it from that point of view, it’s been a really good season.

“I can’t comment too much on last season because I wasn’t here, but to go from seventh to second is impressive.

Euan Murray wins a header in action for Kilmarnock.
Euan Murray (left) won the Championship title with Kilmarnock in 2022. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“Going just on points alone, it’s a brilliant, brilliant season.”

Despite the ultimate low, Raith have enjoyed plenty of highs along the way, with Murray picking out December’s 1-0 win over United in front of almost 2,000 away fans.

It was an occasion that led to chief executive Andy Barrowman calling the club’s improvements – on and off the pitch – a ‘movement’.

Murray added: “We’ve had just incredible days on their own, like Dundee United away at Tannadice, which was unbelievable.

“Hopefully we’ve got a few more good days left in us and we can see the job through, and get up to the Premiership.”

‘No easy week’

Following Friday’s 5-0 win over Arbroath that brought the curtain down on the regular season, Raith appeared primed for the play-offs.

Instead, they are having to kick their heels this week waiting to play the winners of the quarter-final between Airdrie and Partick Thistle.

Murray smiled: “Knowing the staff, they’ll not let us have any sort of an easy week. No doubt, it’ll be doing after doing in training!

“Hopefully we can get a few boys back and have the cleanest bill of health as possible going into these play-off games.

“And we’ll be watching on to see whether we’re going to be coming up against either Airdrie or Partick.”

