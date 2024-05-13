Raith Rovers handed play-off boost as defender makes speedy recovery in time for Partick Thistle clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers handed play-off boost as defender makes speedy recovery in time for Partick Thistle clash

Dylan Corr suffered a painful dislocated shoulder in the Championship finale against Arbroath.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray clenches his fists in celebration.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Defender Dylan Corr has defied expectations and won his fitness battle for Raith Rovers’ Premiership play-off clash with Partick Thistle.

The former Celtic youngster dislocated his shoulder in the Championship finale against Arbroath just ten days ago.

But Rovers boss Ian Murray has revealed the 19-year-old has proved his readiness in recent days and will be in the squad for the trip to Firhill.

It is a remarkable recovery for the centre-half. His availability looked a forlorn hope when he was helped from the field against Arbroath holding his shoulder in agony.

Dylan Corr in action for Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers defender Dylan Corr dislocated his shoulder against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

With Keith Watson also back in training, Murray now faces a welcome selection dilemma over the make-up of his central defence.

“Dylan is training and will be in the squad,” said Murray.

“Gabby McGill at Airdrie did it [dislocated his shoulder] against Partick as well, and then he played on Friday night – and then came off with it as well.

“So, there’s always a wee bit of trepidation with that one.

“But Dylan has a support on the shoulder as well, which will help him.

Raith Rovers defender Corr is ‘way, way ahead’

“He’s recovered really quickly from it, which is great.

“He was really unfortunate because he was doing really well in the game against Arbroath and has done well since he’s come in [to the team].

“He’s not had too much contact training, he’s not done loads of that stuff.

“But he’s certainly way, way ahead of where I thought he would be.”

Striker Zak Rudden and Liam Dick have shrugged off issues to train ahead of the Thistle encounter. Dylan Easton has also completed some light training following a back strain.

Raith Rovers' Josh Mullin and Dunfermline's Ben Summers and Chris Hamilton battle for possession.
Raith Rovers’ Josh Mullin (centre) has been struggling with injury. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

And Murray has revealed Josh Mullin will also be in the squad for the trip west as he deals with the toe injury that kept him out of the final two games of the league campaign.

“We’re not 100% but we’re in a decent position,” said Murray of his squad.

“Keith Watson is training, Dylan Easton has done a little bit, Zak is training and is fine, and Liam Dick is fine as well.

“Josh will be in the squad as well.

Murray: ‘Not ideal’

“He’s had a toe problem. It sounds really small but when you’ve got pain it’s hard.

“It’s a really tough one for us to help because it’s such a small area we can’t get an injection in it and he’ll have to take pain killers.

“He’s not trained much, he’s only done maybe three or four days out of the last three weeks. So it’s not ideal.

“But he’ll be in the squad.”

More from Football

Robin Lathouwers
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC run rule over Dutch defender Robin Lathouwers
Jeando Fuch's two-and-a-half year stint with the Posh has come to an end
Dundee United miss out on Jeando Fuchs windfall after Posh exit
Raith Rovers duo Jack Hamilton and Callum Smith celebrate.
Ian Murray convinced Raith Rovers attack has 2 qualities back ahead of Partick Thistle…
Dundee loan star Malachi Boateng.
Dundee out to repeat Dens Rangers show at Ibrox says Malachi Boateng as he…
Stevie May.
Stevie May: St Johnstone need 2014 'togetherness and fight' against Ross County as 10-year…
Graham Carey and Adama Sidibeh show the rollercoaster of emotions at Livingston.
St Johnstone analysis: A season doomed to failure or a ray of hope in…
Raith Rovers duo Sam Stanton and Aidan Connolly compete with Partick Thistle defender Luke McBeth.
Raith Rovers in the Premiership play-offs: 5 reasons for optimism against Partick Thistle
The big screen at Tynecastle showed the VAR penalty decision. Image: SNS
Discussing Dundee's VAR dismay, inexperience and disappointing end to the season - 4 talking…
Dundee United prospects Owen Stirton, Scott Constable and Adam Carnwath (L to R)
6 Dundee United kids for the future as U/18s end campaign with stunning EIGHT…
16
Craig Levein at Livingston.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone players are 'hurting and gutted' but they're together and will…