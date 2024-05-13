Raith Rovers handed play-off boost as defender makes speedy recovery in time for Partick Thistle clash

Defender Dylan Corr has defied expectations and won his fitness battle for Raith Rovers’ Premiership play-off clash with Partick Thistle.

The former Celtic youngster dislocated his shoulder in the Championship finale against Arbroath just ten days ago.

But Rovers boss Ian Murray has revealed the 19-year-old has proved his readiness in recent days and will be in the squad for the trip to Firhill.

It is a remarkable recovery for the centre-half. His availability looked a forlorn hope when he was helped from the field against Arbroath holding his shoulder in agony.

With Keith Watson also back in training, Murray now faces a welcome selection dilemma over the make-up of his central defence.

“Dylan is training and will be in the squad,” said Murray.

“Gabby McGill at Airdrie did it [dislocated his shoulder] against Partick as well, and then he played on Friday night – and then came off with it as well.

“So, there’s always a wee bit of trepidation with that one.

“But Dylan has a support on the shoulder as well, which will help him.

Raith Rovers defender Corr is ‘way, way ahead’

“He’s recovered really quickly from it, which is great.

“He was really unfortunate because he was doing really well in the game against Arbroath and has done well since he’s come in [to the team].

“He’s not had too much contact training, he’s not done loads of that stuff.

“But he’s certainly way, way ahead of where I thought he would be.”

Striker Zak Rudden and Liam Dick have shrugged off issues to train ahead of the Thistle encounter. Dylan Easton has also completed some light training following a back strain.

And Murray has revealed Josh Mullin will also be in the squad for the trip west as he deals with the toe injury that kept him out of the final two games of the league campaign.

“We’re not 100% but we’re in a decent position,” said Murray of his squad.

“Keith Watson is training, Dylan Easton has done a little bit, Zak is training and is fine, and Liam Dick is fine as well.

“Josh will be in the squad as well.

Murray: ‘Not ideal’

“He’s had a toe problem. It sounds really small but when you’ve got pain it’s hard.

“It’s a really tough one for us to help because it’s such a small area we can’t get an injection in it and he’ll have to take pain killers.

“He’s not trained much, he’s only done maybe three or four days out of the last three weeks. So it’s not ideal.

“But he’ll be in the squad.”