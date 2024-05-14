Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray looks back on ‘crazy’ encounter in play-offs with Airdrie as he calls for calm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray looks back on ‘crazy’ encounter in play-offs with Airdrie as he calls for calm

The Stark's Park boss has urged his players to be focused against Partick Thistle.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray claps the supporters.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

It is certainly not a scenario he would want repeated with Raith Rovers, but Ian Murray knows from personal experience just how ‘crazy’ the play-offs can be.

Murray twice led Airdrie to the post-season encounters and twice suffered the ultimate heartache.

But one memorable clash with Montrose has stuck in his mind.

He has drawn on that experience this week as he has urged his players to keep their calm no matter what is happening in the maelstrom of their semi-final clash with Partick Thistle.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray has been recollecting his previous play-off experiences. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

On that occasion two years ago, Airdrie found themselves 3-0 down on aggregate with less than 40 minutes remaining of their second-leg against Montrose.

Yet, remarkably, they dredged up a stunning comeback to progress with four goals in half an hour and a further two in extra-time.

Murray has spoken of expecting Raith’s encounter with Thistle to be tight. But, at the same time, he knows that anything is possible.

“I’ve been trying to tell the players to remain calm and focused,” he said. “Because, as much as it is a big occasion in the first-leg, it’s hopefully not the defining factor in a two-legged tie.

“You see it all the time, down south as well, where teams are 2-1 or 3-1 down from the first-leg and then go away from home and pull a result out the bag.

Murray: ‘A really memorable occasion’

“I saw it at Airdrie as well. We were 3-0 down at one point in a play-off against Montrose and managed to win the game 6-4.

“We were 1-0 down from up there and weren’t too disappointed with that, to be honest.

“But we were [disappointed] at home, because we were 2-0 down after 26 minutes and 3-0 down on aggregate.

“And then somehow, out of nowhere, the boys managed to turn it around and won 6-4.

“That was a really memorable occasion.

Euan Murray runs away after scoring for Raith Rovers against Partick Thistle.
Euan Murray earned Raith Rovers a 1-0 win on their last away clash with Partick Thistle. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

“Things can change really, really quickly. You’ve just got to remain calm and focused.

“If we can go to Firhill and come away with a win and a cushion, it would still be ‘game on’ on Friday night.

“Because this league – as we’ve seen numerous times this season and over the course of the years – can just go crazy.”

Raith are undefeated against Partick this season, with two wins and two draws over their four league games, and will take belief from that record.

But Murray is adamant that will have little bearing when it comes to the unique nature of play-off football.

Murray: ‘We always believe’

“Maybe mentality-wise, it means we know we’re capable,” said Murray when asked if his side’s record was a boost. “But we always believe we’re capable.

“I’m pretty certain Partick Thistle won’t be going into the game with that in their mind.

“They’ll be full of confidence and they’ll believe in themselves. As do we. Both managers and sets of players will think they’re the better side.

“Stats, you can dress up whatever way you want. We finished 14 points ahead of them, so over the 36 games we were the more consistent team.

“But in this game, anything can happen.”

Brian Graham celebrates netting Partick Thistle's second goal against Airdrie.
Brian Graham celebrates netting Partick Thistle’s second goal in their quarter-final win against Airdrie. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Murray knows the ‘anything’ could come from the boot of Brian Graham if Raith are not on their guard.

The Partick striker, who spent two seasons with Rovers from 2011, took his tally for the season to 26 with the double to down Airdrie on Friday night and is the PFA Scotland Championship player of the year.

“It’s been a fantastic achievement from him,” said Murray of Graham’s campaign. “I’ve said it for a couple of years, the number of times Brian Graham taps the ball in from three or four yards is remarkable.

“He knows what he’s doing in the box, he takes up brilliant positions, but he also gets really good service.

“You’ve got to be on your guard against Brian, that’s for sure.

“He’s scored 26 goals already this season, in a team that hasn’t won the league as well, which is a remarkable achievement.”

