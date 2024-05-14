Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray looks back on ‘crazy’ encounter in play-offs with Airdrie as he calls for calm

It is certainly not a scenario he would want repeated with Raith Rovers, but Ian Murray knows from personal experience just how ‘crazy’ the play-offs can be.

Murray twice led Airdrie to the post-season encounters and twice suffered the ultimate heartache.

But one memorable clash with Montrose has stuck in his mind.

He has drawn on that experience this week as he has urged his players to keep their calm no matter what is happening in the maelstrom of their semi-final clash with Partick Thistle.

On that occasion two years ago, Airdrie found themselves 3-0 down on aggregate with less than 40 minutes remaining of their second-leg against Montrose.

Yet, remarkably, they dredged up a stunning comeback to progress with four goals in half an hour and a further two in extra-time.

Murray has spoken of expecting Raith’s encounter with Thistle to be tight. But, at the same time, he knows that anything is possible.

“I’ve been trying to tell the players to remain calm and focused,” he said. “Because, as much as it is a big occasion in the first-leg, it’s hopefully not the defining factor in a two-legged tie.

“You see it all the time, down south as well, where teams are 2-1 or 3-1 down from the first-leg and then go away from home and pull a result out the bag.

Murray: ‘A really memorable occasion’

“I saw it at Airdrie as well. We were 3-0 down at one point in a play-off against Montrose and managed to win the game 6-4.

“We were 1-0 down from up there and weren’t too disappointed with that, to be honest.

“But we were [disappointed] at home, because we were 2-0 down after 26 minutes and 3-0 down on aggregate.

“And then somehow, out of nowhere, the boys managed to turn it around and won 6-4.

“That was a really memorable occasion.

“Things can change really, really quickly. You’ve just got to remain calm and focused.

“If we can go to Firhill and come away with a win and a cushion, it would still be ‘game on’ on Friday night.

“Because this league – as we’ve seen numerous times this season and over the course of the years – can just go crazy.”

Raith are undefeated against Partick this season, with two wins and two draws over their four league games, and will take belief from that record.

But Murray is adamant that will have little bearing when it comes to the unique nature of play-off football.

Murray: ‘We always believe’

“Maybe mentality-wise, it means we know we’re capable,” said Murray when asked if his side’s record was a boost. “But we always believe we’re capable.

“I’m pretty certain Partick Thistle won’t be going into the game with that in their mind.

“They’ll be full of confidence and they’ll believe in themselves. As do we. Both managers and sets of players will think they’re the better side.

“Stats, you can dress up whatever way you want. We finished 14 points ahead of them, so over the 36 games we were the more consistent team.

“But in this game, anything can happen.”

Murray knows the ‘anything’ could come from the boot of Brian Graham if Raith are not on their guard.

The Partick striker, who spent two seasons with Rovers from 2011, took his tally for the season to 26 with the double to down Airdrie on Friday night and is the PFA Scotland Championship player of the year.

“It’s been a fantastic achievement from him,” said Murray of Graham’s campaign. “I’ve said it for a couple of years, the number of times Brian Graham taps the ball in from three or four yards is remarkable.

“He knows what he’s doing in the box, he takes up brilliant positions, but he also gets really good service.

“You’ve got to be on your guard against Brian, that’s for sure.

“He’s scored 26 goals already this season, in a team that hasn’t won the league as well, which is a remarkable achievement.”