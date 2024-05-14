Partick Thistle 1-2 Raith Rovers: Stark’s Park side earn slender advantage in Premiership play-off bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partick Thistle 1-2 Raith Rovers: Stark’s Park side earn slender advantage in Premiership play-off bid

Ian Murray's side have the upper hand going into the second-leg.

By Iain Collin
Scott Brown is congratulated by Shaun Byrne after opening the scoring for Raith Rovers.
Scott Brown is congratulated by Shaun Byrne after opening the scoring for Raith Rovers. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers kept their bid for Premiership football on course with a fantastic victory over Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Skipper Scott Brown showed his side the way to goal midway through a first-half dominated by the Stark’s Park side in an entertaining play-off semi-final first-leg.

Lewis Vaughan added a wonderful second with his 19th goal of the season five minutes from the interval to give Ian Murray’s men a firm grip on the tie.

The Kirkcaldy outfit have not lost to Partick in four league games this term and they will have a one-goal advantage for Friday’s return leg in Fife following Blair Alston’s late counter for the Jags.

Team selection

With five missing out with injury for the Championship finale against Arbroath, the interest was in just who would make it back for the trip to Firhill.

All five – plus Dylan Corr, who dislocated his shoulder in the 5-0 win against the Red Lichties – were deemed fit enough for the squad.

However, only two were given the nod in a starting line-up that showed just three changes.

Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray looks out from the Firhill bench.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray at Firhill. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Defenders Keith Watson and Liam Dick returned, as did Sam Stanton, in place of the aforementioned Corr, Scott McGill and double goal-scorer Callum Smith.

It meant former Partick favourite Kyle Turner, part of the Thistle team that fell agonisingly at the final hurdle 12 months ago, retained his place on the left flank.

There was a slight surprise with Ross Matthews lining up at right-back, but Rovers were delighted to welcome Josh Mullin, Dylan Easton and Zak Rudden back into the squad.

Opening exchanges

Raith showed energy right from the off as they attempted to press Thistle in possession.

An early long throw-in from the left came to nothing before the second phase from a Partick free-kick almost caused problems for the visitors in the fifth minute

Scott Brown’s attempted pass up the left was blocked by Luke McBeth, who then centred from the bye-line.

Euan Murray’s flick was destined for the net before Kevin Dabrowski grabbed the ball under pressure from the arrival of Scott Robinson.

Raith Rovers midfielder Kyle Turner shields the ball from Partick Thistle duo Jack McMillan and Kerr McInroy.
Kyle Turner was in the thick of the action for Raith Rovers. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Watson then made a crucial intervention as he deflected an Aaron Muirhead shot over following a dangerous corner.

Referee Chris Graham dumbfounded everyone in the ground by awarding Raith a goal-kick.

Raith snatch advantage

It was frantic and, as Thistle started to gain the upper-hand and the energy from the home crowd, the talismanic Brian Graham took the ball off the toes of the better-placed Kerr McInroy before Euan Murray blocked bravely.

Dabrowski was called into action again, tipping a low Aidan Fitzpatrick shot across goal and away.

And then the Kirkcaldy men snatched a brilliant opener in the 22nd minute.

Scott Brown volleys in Raith Rovers' opening goal.
Scott Brown volleys in Raith Rovers’ opening goal. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

They were intent on coming alive any time they made it into the final third and, after trading passes smartly, Aidan Connolly swung in a cross from the right.

McBeth rose above Turner and Dick but his header was seized on by Brown. He smacked a magnificent volley beyond David Mitchell.

Confidence courses

Connolly then could have done better than send in a weak shot on a promising break just three minutes after the opener.

And two minutes later Vaughan went close with a magnificent effort on the turn.

Rovers’ belief had been nudged up a notch or two and they began knocking the ball about smartly on the slick Firhill pitch.

Shaun Byrne gets on the ball for Raith Rovers.
Shaun Byrne was calm on the ball for Raith Rovers. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Thistle came close to hauling themselves level ten minutes from the break. But McInroy’s low drive slipped just past Dabrowski’s left upright.

And Raith could have added a second in the 38th minute as Stanton picked McBeth’s pocket and Turner curled high and wide when he had time to pick his spot.

Double up

However, two minutes later they doubled their advantage.

Dick, Byrne, Stanton, Brown and Connolly all had touches as Rovers went from end to end.

Matthews then crossed from the right, Stanton dummied and Vaughan blasted a sensational finish into the roof of the net from 12 yards out.

Lewis Vaughan runs away after adding a second goal for Raith Rovers.
Lewis Vaughan runs away after adding a second goal for Raith Rovers. Rob Casey / SNS Group)

In an action-packed first-half, there was still time for Dabrowski to save a net-bound Robinson effort after Graham had uncharacteristically swiped at and missed a low cross in the box.

And the second period kicked off with Vaughan almost adding a third as his brilliant curling effort slipped inches wide.

Thistle desperately sought a riposte and Murray had to block a Stanway shot before Dabrowski gleefully grabbed Graham’s tame overhead kick in a crowded box.

Game on

And Partick did snatch one back in the 72nd minute.

Substitute Dan O’Reilly, who began the season with Raith, clipped in a ball that was flicked on by Graham.

The falling Robinson got a touch and it fell perfectly for Alston to sweep in a finish from just inside the box.

Dabrowski then batted away a Graham header from an Alston free-kick as the Jags finally found their rhythm.

And the Rovers goalie was the hero yet again in the 89th minute as he superbly palmed away an Alston shot in a grandstand finish.

Star Man: Lewis Vaughan

Raith had plenty of contenders throughout the team.

But Vaughan’s goal was the icing on superb display ploughing a lone furrow up front.

He was inches away from what would have been a glorious second.

Player Ratings

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Dabrowski 8; Matthews 7, Watson 7 (Corr 75 4), Murray 7, Dick 7; S Brown 8 (McGill 80 3), Byrne 8; Connolly 7 (Smith 61 4), Stanton 8, Turner 8; Vaughan 8 (Rudden 80 3). Subs not used: McNeil, J Brown, Mullin, Hamilton, Easton. Booked: Turner.

Referee: Chris Graham.

Attendance: 5,497.

