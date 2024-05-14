Ian Murray reacts to ‘fantastic’ victory as Raith Rovers seize initiative against Partick Thistle in Premiership play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray reacts to ‘fantastic’ victory as Raith Rovers seize initiative against Partick Thistle in Premiership play-off

The Stark's Park side take a 2-1 lead back to Kirkcaldy for Friday's return leg.

Manager Ian Murray gives the Raith Rovers supporters the thumbs up.
Manager Ian Murray gives the Raith Rovers supporters the thumbs up. Rob Casey / SNS Group)
By Iain Collin

Ian Murray has urged Raith Rovers to ‘finish this one off’ after they narrowly took command of their Premiership play-off semi-final against Partick Thistle.

First-half goals from Scott Brown and Lewis Vaughan saw the Stark’s Park men assume control of a raucous first-leg at Firhill.

The Jags pulled one back through Blair Alston with 18 minutes remaining and piled on the pressure in search of a second.

But Murray was content to see his side take a slender 2-1 lead into Friday’s return leg in Kirkcaldy.

Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray claps his hands.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray at full-time after the victory over Partick Thistle. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

“I think we’re in narrow command,” he admitted. “I wouldn’t say we’re over the line by any stretch of the imagination. It’s going to be a really tough game on Friday.

“But to come here and get our noses in front is fantastic. We’re delighted.

“I would have liked more, obviously, because I thought our first-half performance was deserved of being ahead, if not by a little bit more.

“But we knew Partick were going to come out and throw the kitchen sink at us, and they did.

“It was a bit of a freak goal, I guess. But apart from that I’m very happy.

‘It’s all to play for’

“We both now know what we need to do.

“The first legs are always a bit strange because you just don’t know what’s going to happen – and it’s still alive, regardless of the scoreline.

“I’d be saying the same at 2-0 or 2-2. It’s all to play for.

“This league never ceases to amaze people and it’s not going to change any time soon.

“So, we’ve got to make sure we recover and rest well and get ready for Friday evening.

Lewis Vaughan claps his hands after Raith Rovers' victory.
Lewis Vaughan smashed in Raith Rovers’ second goal against Partick Thistle. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

“We know what it’s going to be like. We’re going to have a fantastic support inside our home stadium – and we need to go and finish this one off.”

Murray heaped praise on goal-scorers Brown and Vaughan, who stunned Partick with two superb strikes before the break.

And he admits he was starting to dream of a third before Alston took advantage of a fortunate touch off the falling Scott Robinson to haul Thistle right back into the tie.

‘Fantastic’

“They were really, really good goals and two fantastic finishes,” added Murray. “Our build-up play for the first goal was really, really good.

“It was good energy from Scott Brown as well, which I thought he showed all game.

“And it was a great finish, because we’ve seen them hit the back of that scaffolding a few times!

“Then Vaughany’s goal, that’s Vaughany. The ball falls to him inside that area and it’s a fantastic finish. He’s got that quality in him.

Lewis Vaughan accepts the congratulations of his Raith Rovers team-mates.
The Raith Rovers players gather round Lewis Vaughan after his 19th goal of the season. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

“I felt we were actually just starting to creep on top again in the second-half when they scored.

“I thought we might have gone on and got a third goal, which would have been a massive advantage on Friday evening.

“And then they scored a kind of strange goal, which completely changed the game.

“At that point, as much as you want to be two ahead or maybe three ahead, to get out of here with one, we’re happy.

“But we know it’s half way.”

