Raith Rovers: 4 talking points as Premiership dream burns brightly after promising play-off win

Raith Rovers have seized the initiative in their Premiership play-off semi-final against Partick Thistle.

Superb first-half strikes from Scott Brown and Lewis Vaughan had the Stark’s Park side eyeing a stunning first-leg result at Firhill.

But Blair Alston’s fortuitous 72nd-minute strike and the hosts’ late rally will give them hope they can overturn Raith’s 2-1 advantage.

Courier Sport has taken a look at the talking points from a fantastic encounter in Maryhill.

Indian sign over Partick Thistle

Boss Ian Murray was adamant his side’s record over Thistle this season would count for nothing in the ‘crazy’ surroundings of the play-offs.

But there were indications that Raith have a confidence they can beat Partick.

Combined with a determination to rise to the occasion, that meant a first-leg that almost went as well as could have been envisaged.

The Jags appeared ‘off it’ for much of the game, with the touch and energy of usually-dependable players below what would be expected.

Quarter-final – and 26-goal – hero Brian Graham, in particular, had a quiet night.

No matter what has been said, four defeats and a draw is proof that Rovers have definitely found it harder to play against Airdrie in recent times.

On the other hand, they are still undefeated against Partick in five games this term.

If they can stretch that to a sixth game then they will be in the Premiership play-off final.

Fresh legs

Raith had concerns over six players ahead of the trip to Firhill but all six made it into the squad.

Two started, in Keith Watson and Liam Dick, and two came off the bench, in Dylan Corr and Zak Rudden. A further two – Josh Mullin and Dylan Easton – were also unused substitutes.

Watson limped off with 15 minutes remaining and could be a doubt for the second-leg.

But his replacement, Corr, remarkably appeared to show no lasting effects of the dislocated shoulder he suffered against Arbroath in their Championship finale.

And one look at the two benches would suggest Raith should have the upper hand for Friday’s second-leg.

Along with Mullin and Easton not being risked, Jack Hamilton was left kicking his heels.

Rudden and Scott McGill got the last ten minutes and Callum Smith played the final half an hour.

With Ross Matthews also playing instead of James Brown at right-back, Murray has plenty of scope to change things for the second-leg.

For most of Tuesday’s encounter, Rovers looked fresher and more energised.

Another 90 minutes down the line for Thistle, and with Raith having greater options in their squad, finishing second in the regular season could definitely have its benefits.

Job certainly not done

One look at the statistics from the first-leg will be a warning for Raith.

Their first-half dominance deserved its rewards and a 2-0 half-time lead was a stunning return.

However, they actually scored with two of their three shots on target across the 90 minutes.

That shows an admirable clinical edge that they have shown for most of the season.

Such are the players available in attack, they do not need loads of opportunities to find the net.

Also, with home advantage and the kind of noisy home crowd Partick enjoyed at Firhill, Rovers will perhaps be expected to dominate the chances more in the rematch.

But Partick enjoyed 18 shots to Raith’s ten, eight on target to their opponents’ three and 25 touches in the opposition box to Rovers’ 17.

Stark’s Park goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski made seven saves to David Mitchell’s one.

Thistle have plenty to take heart from – and Raith still have plenty to be wary of.

Play-off history

That said, Partick will have to do something that no-one has yet done in the Premiership play-off quarter and semi-finals since they were introduced in season 2013-14.

Never has a team lost at home in the first-leg of a tie and progressed.

And only twice – Falkirk in 13/14 and Hibernian in 15/16 – have sides overturned a first-leg deficit after being defeated away from home in the first-leg.

Generally, if a team wins or even draws in the first meeting they go on to get the job done.

Further down the leagues there are examples of comebacks.

But the history of the country’s premier play-off appears to be in Raith’s favour.