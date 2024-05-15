Mike Caird retires as Arbroath chairman after near 30-year stint with club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mike Caird retires as Arbroath chairman after near 30-year stint with club

The Lichties chief is stepping down after seven years in the chairman's office.

By Sean Hamilton
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird has paid tribute to Bobby Linn. Image: SNS
Mike Caird is retiring as Arbroath chairman. Image: SNS

Mike Caird is retiring as Arbroath chairman after almost three decades of service at Gayfield.

The 61-year-old has called time on his stint with the Lichties, 26 years after the lifelong fan made the switch from terraces to boardroom.

Since making the move in 1998, Caird has spent time as a committee member, a director, vice-chairman and, ultimately, chairman.

His 14 years as vice-chairman saw Arbroath claim their first league title under Paul Sheerin in 2011 and, after succeeding John Christison in the top job following 2017’s League Two title win, he oversaw the most successful period in the club’s history, culminating in 2022’s remarkable Premiership promotion push.

Five successive campaigns in the Championship came to an end at the conclusion of this season.

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird
Mike Caird has spearheaded a colossal transformation at Arbroath. Image: SNS

But having overseen huge growth in the club’s commercial activity during his chairmanship, Caird is leaving the Gayfield club financially secure and thriving.

He will be succeeded by his vice-chairman, Ewen West.

The outgoing chief told Arbroath’s website: “It has been an incredible honour to serve the club I support for the last 27 years.

“We’ve had so many great moments in that time – who could forget how close we came to making it to the Premiership two years ago?

“There have been a lot of ups and a few downs. It has been an unbelievable adventure and I have made many friends across the game.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has contributed to the success of Arbroath over the years – from volunteers to staff, players, coaches, directors and, of course, our loyal fans.

The Arbroath squad will need a number of new additions ahead of the new season.
Arbroath’s Premiership promotion push in 2022 ended in dejection after play-off defeat to Inverness. Image: SNS

“The fans have given this club unbelievable backing. The town has really got behind the club and it’s heartening to see so many people proudly wearing our team’s colours.

“I want to personally apologise to the fans for our relegation to League One.

“Our adventure in the Championship has come to an end but we’ve had a real taste of it and I’m confident the club can build again to bounce back.

“I know the fans are suffering but I hope we’ll see them back next season, roaring the club on.

“I’ll be there with them supporting the club in any way I can and while I know Ewen will be looking to implement some of his great ideas at the club, I’ll always be here if ever needed for advice.”

Conversation