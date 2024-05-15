Mike Caird retires as Arbroath chairman after near 30-year stint with club

Mike Caird is retiring as Arbroath chairman after almost three decades of service at Gayfield.

The 61-year-old has called time on his stint with the Lichties, 26 years after the lifelong fan made the switch from terraces to boardroom.

Since making the move in 1998, Caird has spent time as a committee member, a director, vice-chairman and, ultimately, chairman.

His 14 years as vice-chairman saw Arbroath claim their first league title under Paul Sheerin in 2011 and, after succeeding John Christison in the top job following 2017’s League Two title win, he oversaw the most successful period in the club’s history, culminating in 2022’s remarkable Premiership promotion push.

Five successive campaigns in the Championship came to an end at the conclusion of this season.

But having overseen huge growth in the club’s commercial activity during his chairmanship, Caird is leaving the Gayfield club financially secure and thriving.

He will be succeeded by his vice-chairman, Ewen West.

The outgoing chief told Arbroath’s website: “It has been an incredible honour to serve the club I support for the last 27 years.

“We’ve had so many great moments in that time – who could forget how close we came to making it to the Premiership two years ago?

“There have been a lot of ups and a few downs. It has been an unbelievable adventure and I have made many friends across the game.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has contributed to the success of Arbroath over the years – from volunteers to staff, players, coaches, directors and, of course, our loyal fans.

“The fans have given this club unbelievable backing. The town has really got behind the club and it’s heartening to see so many people proudly wearing our team’s colours.

“I want to personally apologise to the fans for our relegation to League One.

“Our adventure in the Championship has come to an end but we’ve had a real taste of it and I’m confident the club can build again to bounce back.

“I know the fans are suffering but I hope we’ll see them back next season, roaring the club on.

“I’ll be there with them supporting the club in any way I can and while I know Ewen will be looking to implement some of his great ideas at the club, I’ll always be here if ever needed for advice.”