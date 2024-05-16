Lewis Vaughan says career lows have taught him to savour the highs as Raith Rovers chase Premiership dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Vaughan says career lows have taught him to savour the highs as Raith Rovers chase Premiership dream

The Stark's Park side have a 2-1 lead going into second leg of their play-off semi-final against Partick Thistle.

Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan claps his hands.
Lewis Vaughan is determined to help Raith Rovers reach the Premiership play-off final. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Lewis Vaughan insists he has been through too much in his career already not to make the most of Raith Rovers’ Premiership opportunity.

The Stark’s Park favourite netted his 19th goal of the season in Tuesday’s play-off semi-final victory over Partick Thistle.

The 2-1 first-leg win at Firhill puts the Kirkcaldy outfit in pole position for Friday night’s return leg in Fife.

With a shot at promotion to the top-flight the prize at stake, Vaughan is determined to rise to the occasion again following his first-half stunner in Glasgow.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates after scoring Raith Rovers' crucial second goal against Partick Thistle.
Lewis Vaughan scored Raith Rovers’ crucial second goal in the first-leg against Partick Thistle. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

And the 28-year-old admits he knows from the painful experience of four career-threatening knee injury lay-offs that Raith need to grasp the chance they now have.

“I’ll never take a game of football for granted again,” he said, “especially playing in these massive games.

“These are the games you want to play in and I relish the pressure that comes with them.

“It makes me perform a little bit better.

“It’s up there with the biggest and most important games of my career.

‘Back to the Premiership’

“You never know what’s around the corner – in life, never mind football.

“So I take each game as it comes and hopefully by the end we can get this club back to the Premiership.”

One look at Vaughan’s record from this season is proof that he can peak when it matters most.

He has six outright winners, a hat-trick to complete a comeback against Ayr United, telling goals against Dundee United, Dunfermline and at Hampden, and penalties convincingly converted.

In previous years, there has been a Fife derby hat-trick, play-off strikes and a winner against boyhood heroes Hibernian.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers against Inverness Caley Thistle as his team-mates surround him.
Lewis Vaughan has scored 19 goals for Raith Rovers this season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

At the same time, the popular forward is fully aware that just one goal for Partick at the other end of the pitch in the second-leg can put a whole different complexion on the tie.

“There was disappointment at losing the goal,” he said of the Firhill aftermath. “But if you’d offered us it [a 2-1 win] before the game we’d have snatched your hand off.

“Conceding the goal makes it a bit more interesting.

“Two-nil is a difficult lead in any game. Now, there is only one goal in it.

“If they score first then it changes the dynamic – but if we score it changes as well.

‘Fine margins’

“Football is a game of fine margins and they’re back in the tie, but we have a lead to defend.

“We beat them 4-3 earlier in the season and we led and then they led and that shows you how quickly things can change.”

Rovers skipper Scott Brown has argued that Thistle’s 72nd-minute strike from Blair Alston ‘may not be a bad thing’ for Ian Murray’s side .

It means there is no temptation to sit on the narrow advantage they will have at kick-off.

“For us, we need to go and win the game,” said Vaughan. “That was our goal in the first-leg, and we did that.

Lewis Vaughan speaks to the Raith Rovers fans after his testimonial match against Hibernian. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“I think we showed how good a team we are, especially in the first-half, going 2-0 up. So there’s no reason we can’t do the same again.

“I thought we were brilliant, everyone to a man was different class.

“They threw everything at us in the second-half, which was expected. And we dealt with it, to a certain degree.

“They got a goal back, which makes it interesting for the neutral.

“But we just need to take confidence from that first-half performance.”

