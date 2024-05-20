‘I just thought I had let them down’: Scott Brown relives agony and ecstasy of Raith Rovers drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

‘I just thought I had let them down’: Scott Brown relives agony and ecstasy of Raith Rovers drama

The Stark's Park side squeezed past Partick Thistle on penalties to reach the Premiership play-off final.

Raith Rovers duo Lewis Vaughan and Scott Brown celebrate.
Raith Rovers duo Lewis Vaughan (left) and Scott Brown. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Scott Brown had every reason to be drained – both physically and mentally – following Raith Rovers’ remarkable rollercoaster victory over Partick Thistle on Friday night.

The skipper had turned in a man-of-the-match performance over the course of a gruelling 120 minutes, only to fear he may have cost his side a shot at promotion.

A blur of energy in midfield, he was forced – once again – to retreat into central defence towards the end of regulation time and came up with some vital interventions as time dragged on.

The former St Johnstone and Peterhead player was then entrusted with his side’s first spot-kick in the nerve-shredding penalty shoot-out.

And he admits failing to convert left him thinking he had ‘let everyone down’ and feeling sick with worry.

Scott Brown stands in a line with his Raith Rovers team-mates after missing his penalty in the shoot-out against Partick Thistle.
Scott Brown (centre)  looks dejected after missing his penalty in the shoot-out against Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

However, with Thistle pair Jack McMillan and Rocco Diack joining him in missing from 12 yards out, Lewis Vaughan turned the agony to ecstasy.

“It felt amazing,” he beamed. “Penalties are a lottery and when you miss you’re just praying Kev [Dabrowski, goalkeeper] gets you out of it.

“They obviously missed twice and I felt really sorry for their boys. They would have felt how I was feeling standing in that centre circle after missing.

“You feel sick to your stomach, thinking, ‘please, someone dig me out of a hole’.

“And to then win in that fashion was amazing.

‘The boys mean everything’

“I’m just so happy that we’ve got a chance to get to the Premiership.

“These boys mean everything to me, they’ve been amazing with me since I signed.

“I came in from Peterhead and they could have looked down their noses at me. But they have been incredible, I can’t speak highly enough of them.

“I just thought I had let them down.

“So, to get out of a hole and for Vaughany to score the winner was maybe a wee bit of fate.

The Raith Rovers players celebrate after beating Partick Thistle.
The Raith Rovers players celebrate after beating Partick Thistle. Image: Raymond Davies / Shutterstock.

“It’s hard to put it into words. I was so devastated and then so happy at the same time.”

Amidst the melee of the joyful pitch invasion sparked by Vaughan’s successful spot-kick, the Raith supporters serenaded Brown with chants of ‘Broony, Broony, Broony’.

It was recognition of the 29-year-old’s performance across a tie in which he scored the opening goal of the first-leg at Firhill.

To have gone from hero to villain would have been cruel on a player whose commitment and selflessness have made him popular with fans and team-mates since his arrival in 2022.

That move, from part-time football after six years with Peterhead, has reinvigorated Brown’s career.

‘It’s the dream’

The significance of all that was not lost on the one-time Bradford City youngster as he surveyed the potential enormity of Friday’s victory.

“It’s the dream to get promotion to the Premiership,” he said as Raith now prepare for a massive final against Ross County.

“This is no disrespect to Peterhead, because they were amazing for me, but to now be within two games of the Premier means so much to me.

“It would mean the world for us to get there.

“I’ll be trying my absolute all on Thursday, as I’m sure the rest of the boys will, and we’ll see where that takes us.

Scott Brown turned in a man-of-the-match performance for Raith Rovers against Partick Thistle. Image: Stuart Wallace / Shutterstock.

“You sometimes think your chance is never going to come again.

“But I stuck at it, I kept as fit as I possibly could, and I’m so thankful the gaffer took a chance on me. I’d like to think that since I’ve come here I’ve repaid him.

“I just try to do my best for him and the club every time I go out onto that pitch.

“There are so many people that didn’t take a chance on me who probably could have. But I’m so thankful to the gaffer.

“And to have these memories, the ones we have so far, I wasn’t sure I would ever have them again.”

More from Football

Luke McCowan celebrates his goal. Image: Shutterstock
'It should have been 11!' - Dundee star Luke McCowan opens up on 10-goal…
Jerren Nixon holds the Scottish Cup aloft
EXCLUSIVE: Jerren Nixon discusses Deep Heat in his socks, the Dundee United win felt…
Craig Levein was a happy man - eventually!
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein thought he 'would be carried out in a box'…
St Johnstone are staying up.
St Johnstone are staying up - Perth side beat Mothewell as Ross County could…
4
Natasha Bruce battles for possession for Dundee United
Dundee United women tee up SWPL survival shootout despite Motherwell defeat: 'We'll be ready!'
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and his players thank the Dens Park support at full-time. Image: Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from odd Kilmarnock clash as finale hints at real potential…
The Raith Rovers players celebrate after beating Partick Thistle.
Relief, momentum and fitness concerns: Raith Rovers talking points as penalty-kicks drama keeps Premiership…
Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan celebrates his clinching penalty as he runs away with his arms outstretched.
'It's almost as if it was meant to be': Lewis Vaughan describes feeling of…
Tony Docherty thanks the Dundee fans after the final whistle against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty hails reaction of Dundee fans at campaign finale - and vows to…
10
Fin Robertson blocks a Dan Armstrong cross as Dundee drew with Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock: Player ratings and star man as Dee miss chance to finish…