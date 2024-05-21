Ian Murray reveals improving injury news for Raith Rovers ahead of Premiership play-off final

Ian Murray insists Raith Rovers will give Keith Watson ‘every opportunity’ of being fit for the Premiership play-off final against Ross County.

The experienced defender was sidelined for Friday night’s dramatic penalty-kicks victory over Partick Thistle due to a hamstring problem sustained in the first-leg at Firhill.

The 34-year-old, who missed over four months of the campaign with a knee injury, also sat out the final three league games of the season.

His absence in the decider against Thistle pressed into action youngster Dylan Corr, who dislocated his shoulder in the Championship finale against Arbroath less than three weeks ago.

But Watson, the former Dundee United, St Johnstone and St Mirren stoppe,r has stepped up his attempts to be ready to face old club County.

Another doubt for the tie was Josh Mullin, who returned to action in Friday’s triumph over Partick following a lay-off due to a toe problem.

However, it appears there is also better news on the winger ahead of Thursday’s final first-leg.

Murray said: “Keith Watson is improving all the time and did a bit today.

Improved

“So we’ll give him every opportunity.

“Josh [Mullin] has improved a lot as well. He’s been struggling a wee bit with that foot injury.

“But we’ve managed to get him some painkillers and stuff to get through it.

“Today was probably the best he’s felt and the best he’s trained.

“Outwith that we’re fine, the same as we were on Friday.”

One player definitely missing for the final is Kyle Turner, as he is on loan from County.

The 26-year-old was influential in both legs against Partick, who he came so close to winning promotion with last year.

However, Raith will now need to find a replacement for the midfielder against the Staggies.

Murray added: “Obviously, Kyle Turner is ineligible against his parent club.

Rules

“It’s unfortunate but it’s one of those things in football; we know the rules before we sign players.

“So, we’re not going to moan about it.

“It’s probably not a brilliant position for Kyle to have been in anyway.

“It’s just the way it is.”