Ian Murray gives views on VAR as Raith Rovers prepare for controversial technology in Premiership play-off clash with Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray gives views on VAR as Raith Rovers prepare for controversial technology in Premiership play-off clash with Ross County

The Stark's Park side have been visited by outgoing SFA referees' chief Crawford Allan.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Ian Murray insists Raith Rovers will not allow VAR to alter their approach to their Premiership play-off final against Ross County.

But the Stark’s Park boss is hopeful the controversial technology does not play a pivotal role in their promotion bid.

Raith enjoyed a visit from the Scottish FA’s outgoing head of referees, Crawford Allan, on Tuesday as they prepare for Thursday’s first-leg in Kirkcaldy.

Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan celebrates his clinching penalty as he runs away with his arms outstretched.
Raith Rovers reached the Premiership play-off final thanks to Lewis Vaughan’s winning penalty against Partick Thistle. Image: Raymond Davies / Shutterstock.

It will be many of the players’ first encounters with the video assistant referee system.

“I’m really hoping it doesn’t play a part but it’s there and it is what it is,” said Murray of VAR.

“We had a good meeting with Crawford and we’re really appreciative that he came in to help myself, the staff and the players understand it a wee bit more.

“It was really educational for us. It’s not as clear-cut as we thought or certainly as I presumed.

“So, we got a good chat with Crawford for 45 minutes.

‘We are used to bad decisions at times’

“But I hope the whole tie is not decided on a VAR tight moment.

“We’re not used to that being the case in our league. We’re used to bad decisions at times, and that’s alright.

“But it’s there on Thursday night and, who knows, it might work in our favour.”

The second-leg quarter-final clash between Partick Thistle and Airdrie featured a goal from Brian Graham that should have been ruled out for offside.

And Murray was angered by referee Steven McLean’s decision to award Thistle a free-kick that led to their opening goal in Raith’s penalty-kicks triumph over the Jags on Friday.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray sits in the Stark's Park director's box.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray ahead of the Premiership play-off final. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“The boys are going to go out and play as they play,” he added.

“I don’t want them to hold back. We’re not going to change our game-plan or our approach to how we’re going to compete in the game.

“On Friday, there was no VAR, and we got a really harsh handball given against us and a yellow card.

“That’s football. Sometimes the decisions go for you and sometimes they don’t.

“We just want to try to play as well as we possibly can and then it takes all that away.”

More from Football

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon.
English League One side interested in St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon
Dunfermline midfielder Paul Allan runs with the ball at his feet with Malachi Fagan-Walcott watching on.
Dave Mackay reveals why Paul Allan has been released by Dunfermline as he explains…
Paul Allan gets on the ball during a game for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Midfielder a surprise inclusion as Dunfermline announce 6 players leaving East End Park
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray sits in the Stark's Park director's box.
Ian Murray reveals improving injury news for Raith Rovers ahead of Premiership play-off final
Louis Moult will be a Dundee United player next season. Image: Dundee United FC
Dundee United cement Louis Moult contract extension as hit man declares decision to stay…
New Rapid Bucharest manager Neil Lennon (left) has been linked with a move for Dundee United's Ross Graham (right). Images: SNS
Reports in Romania link Neil Lennon's Rapid Bucharest with swoop for Dundee United star
Tony Docherty's first season as a manager has been a roaring success
Tony Docherty delighted 'gut feeling' about Dundee job paid off as he reveals early…
Jon McCracken enjoyed a run in the Dundee team during his loan spell. Image: SNS
Jon McCracken released by Norwich City after Dundee loan spell ends
The Scottish Cup winning Dundee United squad in 1994
Dundee United's Scottish Cup heroes of 1994 in their own words: Horse racing, 'booting…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and star man Luke McCowan celebrate sealing a top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee are shining both on and off the park - and I'm…