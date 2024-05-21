Ian Murray gives views on VAR as Raith Rovers prepare for controversial technology in Premiership play-off clash with Ross County

Ian Murray insists Raith Rovers will not allow VAR to alter their approach to their Premiership play-off final against Ross County.

But the Stark’s Park boss is hopeful the controversial technology does not play a pivotal role in their promotion bid.

Raith enjoyed a visit from the Scottish FA’s outgoing head of referees, Crawford Allan, on Tuesday as they prepare for Thursday’s first-leg in Kirkcaldy.

It will be many of the players’ first encounters with the video assistant referee system.

“I’m really hoping it doesn’t play a part but it’s there and it is what it is,” said Murray of VAR.

“We had a good meeting with Crawford and we’re really appreciative that he came in to help myself, the staff and the players understand it a wee bit more.

“It was really educational for us. It’s not as clear-cut as we thought or certainly as I presumed.

“So, we got a good chat with Crawford for 45 minutes.

‘We are used to bad decisions at times’

“But I hope the whole tie is not decided on a VAR tight moment.

“We’re not used to that being the case in our league. We’re used to bad decisions at times, and that’s alright.

“But it’s there on Thursday night and, who knows, it might work in our favour.”

The second-leg quarter-final clash between Partick Thistle and Airdrie featured a goal from Brian Graham that should have been ruled out for offside.

And Murray was angered by referee Steven McLean’s decision to award Thistle a free-kick that led to their opening goal in Raith’s penalty-kicks triumph over the Jags on Friday.

“The boys are going to go out and play as they play,” he added.

“I don’t want them to hold back. We’re not going to change our game-plan or our approach to how we’re going to compete in the game.

“On Friday, there was no VAR, and we got a really harsh handball given against us and a yellow card.

“That’s football. Sometimes the decisions go for you and sometimes they don’t.

“We just want to try to play as well as we possibly can and then it takes all that away.”