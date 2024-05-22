Ian Murray makes Premiership play-off final vow as Raith Rovers chase Premiership dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray makes Premiership play-off final vow as Raith Rovers chase Premiership dream

The Stark's Park side are excited by two-legged clash with Ross County.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray smiles for the camera.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Stuart Wallace / Shutterstock.

Ian Murray has promised Raith Rovers will ‘give everything’ to land ’the most amazing’ promotion to the Premiership.

The Stark’s Park side are just two games away from a return to the top-flight for the first time in 27 years.

Friday night’s dramatic triumph over Partick Thistle on penalty kicks sparked emotional scenes in a support starved of top-flight football since 1997.

Murray is fully aware of the size of task that now faces his side against a Ross County team that defeated Rangers, Hearts and Hibernian in the last few weeks of a turbulent campaign.

But, with their opponents burdened by the stresses of survival rather than the more welcome pressure of promotion, he believes his players can rise to the challenge.

The Raith Rovers players celebrate after beating Partick Thistle.
The Raith Rovers players celebrate after beating Partick Thistle. Image: Raymond Davies / Shutterstock.

“It’s an exciting time,” said Murray ahead of the first-leg of their eagerly-anticipated Premiership play-off final on Thursday.

“There’s pressure to get into the Premiership, because you want to be there.

“But the pressure has not come from anyone. The fans have certainly not put myself or the players under pressure, and the board and directors certainly haven’t either.

“We’re ahead of where we thought we would be.

“But that doesn’t mean we can’t do it. Footballers will always back themselves and I will always back myself and my team.

‘Two games away’

“We’re two games away from the Premiership, which would be the most amazing achievement.

“You don’t get these sorts of things very often in life. We want to try and do it.”

Asked if there was greater pressure on County, he added: “I would say so, because they want to maintain their Premiership status.

“No player wants to be part of a team that gets relegated.

“Look, we’ll give everything we can to make sure that Raith Rovers are playing in the Premiership next season.

Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray stands with his arms folded in the Stark's Park main stand ahead of the Premiership play-off final.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray at Stark’s Park ahead of the Premiership play-off final. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“If we’re not, for whatever reason, because anything could happen, then we’ll regroup and refocus and try to go one better.”

County came within seconds of avoiding 11th spot before St Johnstone’s 90th-minute leveller in their basement battle last midweek.

Then, with Saints beating Motherwell, the Staggies could only draw with 10-man Aberdeen in Sunday’s tense finale.

Most predictions were that it would be the Perth side that Raith would be facing this week.

But Murray is confident County will not allow their disappointment to linger against his Championship runners-up.

‘Very harsh on Ross County’

“St Johnstone were the team that was favourite to be in that position [11th] at the start of Sunday,” he added. “But football changes so quickly.

“I think it’s very harsh on Ross County, because they’ve had some fantastic results this season, especially at home.

“To beat Hibs and Rangers and draw with Aberdeen in the space of about a month is pretty impressive.

“They’re pretty rigid in their formation they play but they’re good at it and they execute it really well.

“And they’re pretty impressive in terms of their character this season.

Ross County striker Simon Murray claps his hands.
Ross County striker Simon Murray faces the prospect of a relegation play-off following Sunday’s draw with Aberdeen. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“They were down at the bottom, they changed manager and then changed another manager, and they keep going and keep trying to produce results.

“They probably thought they were safe a couple of times and they’ll have been very dejected and disappointed on Sunday afternoon when they came off the pitch.

“But by Thursday that will be gone.

“Footballers get over things really, really quickly – probably a 24-hour disappointment, maximum.

“They’ll see this as a second chance to stay in the Premiership and certainly by now they’ll be getting ready for business.”

