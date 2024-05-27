Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman reflects on play-off pride at season’s efforts and fan reaction

Sunday brought bitter disappointment at coming up agonisingly short of promotion to the Premiership. But CEO Andy Barrowman insists the overriding emotion at Raith Rovers is one of pride.

There is pride that the Kirkcaldy club have come so far in such a small space of time.

There is pride at the efforts of the management team and players over the course of a remarkable campaign.

And there is pride at the reaction from the travelling supporters, who built a ‘yellow wall’ in the Highlands that refused crumble in difficult circumstances.

The top-flight dream had long since fizzled out by the time the full-time whistle was blown on a harsh 6-1 aggregate defeat from Ross County.

However, Barrowman believes the way the fans have re-engaged with the club has not only brought pleasure but also hope that Rovers can reach their goal of Premiership football in the future.

He said: “As much as there was disappointment, the one emotion I felt on Sunday was pride.

“I was proud to be in that main stand and look across and see that yellow wall, and they never stopped singing either, right to the end.

“Even after the game there was not one person left the ground. They all stood there to clap the players and clap the staff.

‘Fans have been fantastic’

“It was definitely pride.

“The fans have been fantastic all season but Sunday was just a really poignant moment to really appreciate.

“It was two-way. They appreciated as well the efforts of the players.

“It was a really strong emotion, to be honest.

“There was disappointment about the game, of course there was.

“But it was quickly forgotten about because of that outpouring of emotion at the end, between the fans and players.”

He added: “It was good to see, it was encouraging. It’s what this club will be built on and it’s what it’s been built on before.

“But if we’re going to get to where we want to get to then, although it might sound cliched and a bit ‘birthday card’ nonsense, it’s going to be the fans who will get us there.

“Their support has been incredible this season. It’s reflected in the financials as well, which has allowed us to bring in a better calibre of player.

“We can’t do that unless the fans are with us and the money’s coming in to the club.”

Barrowman: ‘Overwhelming’

After a 2-1 defeat at home on Thursday in which they never found their rhythm until the closing stages, Raith gave as good as they got in many parts of Sunday’s second-leg.

However, although the eventual 6-1 scoreline was cruel on Rovers, County proved themselves to be notably better than their Championship challengers.

Manager Ian Murray has already stated his aim is to target the title next season.

And Barrowman insists that determination is shared throughout the club after getting so close this term.

He continued: “It’s been really, really overwhelming to see just what we’ve achieved this past year in certain moments.

“It’s important we just take a minute to appreciate what we have done because it has been a special season.

“The challenge now is to go and prove it’s not a one-season wonder, and that this is the new norm.

“And we’ll continue to do the things we do every day to make sure that is the case.

“Yes, we have to acknowledge Ross County were better than us on the pitch over the two games. We’ve just got to take that on the chin – and get better.

“But it’s important we keep doing the right things and keep making good decisions, on and off the pitch, and we’ll get there.

“We’ll be there sooner rather than later, I can guarantee you that.”