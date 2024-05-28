Liam Dick reveals ‘touching’ moment from Raith Rovers fans after Premiership play-off ‘eye-opener’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Dick reveals ‘touching’ moment from Raith Rovers fans after Premiership play-off ‘eye-opener’

The Rovers 'yellow wall' was in great voice before, during and after Sunday's defeat.

By Craig Cairns

Liam Dick praised the Raith Rovers support for sticking with their side until the end.

Sunday’s 4-0 defeat to Ross County in the Premiership play-off second leg was an “eye-opener” for the Kirkcaldy club, according to Dick.

The Rovers full-back acknowledged the “considerable margin” in the 6-1 aggregate score but said the experience will serve them well for next season.

Even still, the Raith faithful – clad in yellow – were in fine voice throughout.

The Raith fans backed their heroes until the end. Image: SNS

The 2,200-plus travelling support even started a song after substitute Brandon Khela made it 4-0 for County in the 86th minute.

“It was quite touching,” said Dick. “The club did the advertisement for the yellow wall and everything, and folk are going out and buying yellow tops and doing all these things.

“We were speaking about it on the bus, saying it will look brilliant, and it did.

Liam Dick: Raith fans kept singing

“Even when there were 15 minutes gone, they might have thought the game was out of sight for us, but they actually kept singing.

“It felt like they were trying to let us know, even though it’s out of sight, we’re here.

“It was as if they were saying: ‘We’re proud of the season’.”

Raith’s second place finish behind league favourites Dundee United in the Scottish Championship is a huge improvement on the previous season’s seventh spot.

However, they more than met their match in Ross County in the play-off final.

“Games like that, and the start on Thursday night, seeing what they were up to – it was probably a little eye-opener for us,” added Dick.

“That’s probably the hardest game we’ve faced all season.

“We’ve played Dundee United – they’re going up – we’ve played Hibs, but we felt like (Ross County) were bang at it and made it tough for us.

“But the boys rallied really well and showed great character.”

