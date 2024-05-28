Liam Dick reveals ‘touching’ moment from Raith Rovers fans after Premiership play-off ‘eye-opener’

Liam Dick praised the Raith Rovers support for sticking with their side until the end.

Sunday’s 4-0 defeat to Ross County in the Premiership play-off second leg was an “eye-opener” for the Kirkcaldy club, according to Dick.

The Rovers full-back acknowledged the “considerable margin” in the 6-1 aggregate score but said the experience will serve them well for next season.

Even still, the Raith faithful – clad in yellow – were in fine voice throughout.

The 2,200-plus travelling support even started a song after substitute Brandon Khela made it 4-0 for County in the 86th minute.

“It was quite touching,” said Dick. “The club did the advertisement for the yellow wall and everything, and folk are going out and buying yellow tops and doing all these things.

“We were speaking about it on the bus, saying it will look brilliant, and it did.

Liam Dick: Raith fans kept singing

“Even when there were 15 minutes gone, they might have thought the game was out of sight for us, but they actually kept singing.

“It felt like they were trying to let us know, even though it’s out of sight, we’re here.

“It was as if they were saying: ‘We’re proud of the season’.”

Raith’s second place finish behind league favourites Dundee United in the Scottish Championship is a huge improvement on the previous season’s seventh spot.

However, they more than met their match in Ross County in the play-off final.

“Games like that, and the start on Thursday night, seeing what they were up to – it was probably a little eye-opener for us,” added Dick.

“That’s probably the hardest game we’ve faced all season.

“We’ve played Dundee United – they’re going up – we’ve played Hibs, but we felt like (Ross County) were bang at it and made it tough for us.

“But the boys rallied really well and showed great character.”