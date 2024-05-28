Five-figure investment earns board representation and kick-starts bid for fan ownership at Cowdenbeath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Five-figure investment earns board representation and kick-starts bid for fan ownership at Cowdenbeath

The Cowdenbeath Independent Supporters Society have ploughed an initial £15,000 into the Lowland League club.

By Iain Collin
Cowdenbeath's Central Park.
Cowdenbeath's Central Park. Image: SNS.

Cowdenbeath supporters are to be represented on the board at Central Park after acquiring a ten per cent stake in the club.

It is the first step in a move it is hoped will lead to fan ownership in the future.

In an agreement struck with the Lowland League side last year, The Cowdenbeath Independent Supporters Society (CISS) have now invested an initial £15,000 in the club.

That will entitle the group to nominate one director to sit on the Blue Brazil board.

Cowdenbeath chairman and principal shareholder Donald Findlay.
Cowdenbeath chairman and principal shareholder Donald Findlay. Image: SNS.

It is hoped CISS can pump another £15,000 into the club by the end of July.

If they meet that deadline, it would take their shareholding to 20 per cent and see the body select another club director.

The ultimate goal of CISS is for Cowdenbeath to join the likes of Hearts, Motherwell, St Mirren and Stirling Albion in becoming a fan-owned club.

A statement read: “The Cowdenbeath Independent Supporters Society are proud to announce that they have made their first-ever investment in Cowdenbeath FC (CFC).

“In 2023, the CISS was founded with its key aim being initially to acquire a 20 per cent shareholding in Cowdenbeath FC (gifted by the principal shareholder) in return for a year-one donation of £30,000 to CFC by 31 May 2024.

‘Ultimate intention’

“This would additionally entitle the CISS to nominate two candidates to become directors of the football club.

“Thereafter, annual donations would continue, with the ultimate intention being that Cowdenbeath Football Club in time could potentially become a fan-owned football club.”

A delay in getting CISS off the ground has meant a revised proposal was agreed, which allowed for half the investment to be made by May 31 and the other portion by July 31.

The statement continued: “The second director would then be appointed to the CFC board and the CISS shareholding would increase to 20 per cent.

“The CISS nominated directors would of course be full board members on a par with the club’s existing directors.”

Cowdenbeath's Central Park.
Cowdenbeath were relegated to the Lowland League in 2022. Image: SNS.

The CISS statement included a response from Cowdenbeath, which said: “We are really delighted to receive this investment from the CISS, not least bearing in mind the budgetary pressures facing the club with residual SPFL funding now largely gone.

“Indeed, we are humbled by the ongoing commitment and assistance that our supporters continue to provide to Cowdenbeath FC.

“Both parties we are sure view this as potentially the beginning of a new era at Central Park – the first milestone passed in a prospective transition process.”

More from Football

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right). Images: SNS
No Dundee or Fife derby in League Cup group stage as SPFL reveal seedings
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor (R). Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Ross County chief Roy MacGregor wants Staggies to copy Dundee blueprint as he points…
Scott Brown in action for Raith Rovers against Ross County.
Scott Brown sets HUGE Raith Rovers target for next season
Aaron Donnelly
Aaron Donnelly opens up on 'mad' Dundee season, 'scary' heart condition and defibrillators at…
Glenn Middleton is loving his football as Dundee United edge closer to the title
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton names Kilmarnock star inspiring him to set lofty Premiership target
Ross County's Simon Murray celebrates in front of the colourful Raith Rovers support.
Andy Barrowman reflects on Raith Rovers' play-off pride and insists fans can roar club…
Three players who caught the eye for St Johnstone in 2023/24 - Fran Franczak, Adama Sidibeh and Dimitar Mitov.
St Johnstone 2023/24 awards: 10 gongs dished out as Dimitar Mitov, Adama Sidibeh and…
Scott Brown hunches over at full-time as Raith are defeated by Ross County.
Raith Rovers promotion push in numbers: Facts and figures behind season that sparked Premiership…
Shaun Byrne is a player in demand.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers face competition for Shaun Byrne as FIVE clubs eye move for…
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Scotland under-21s 2-0 up in Belgium.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee stars should relish Scotland U/21 duty - Steve Clarke will be…