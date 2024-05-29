Freed Dunfermline midfielder reacts to ‘shock’ of no deal as he looks back on 14 years with Pars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Freed Dunfermline midfielder reacts to ‘shock’ of no deal as he looks back on 14 years with Pars

Paul Allan was told he was being freed due to budgetary constraints.

Paul Allan in action for Dunfermline.
Paul Allan in action for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Paul Allan has admitted the news he was being freed by boyhood club Dunfermline came as ‘a shock’.

The midfielder finished the campaign strongly with the Pars and all the indications were he would be offered a contract extension.

But, with his deal expiring after the season’s finale against Ayr United, he was informed his 14 years with his hometown team were at an end.

Paul Allan jumps for joy after scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Paul Allan (left) scored his first goal for Dunfermline in the victory over Airdrie last August. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Assistant-manager Dave Mackay has indicated that he and boss James McPake were keen to hold on to Allan for next season.

But budgetary constraints meant the 24-year-old joined Alex Jakubiak, Miller Fenton and Max Little in being released.

“I was there for 14 years because I signed when I was just ten,” Allan told Courier Sport. “Growing up in Dunfermline, that was my boyhood team that I went to support.

“So, I had a great time at Dunfermline and I can’t thank them enough.

“But the way it ended wasn’t ideal. It was a bit of a shock.

‘Dream come true’

“When I met the gaffer and spoke to him the week after the last game of the season, he just explained to me that the situation had been taken out of his hands.

“The chats I had previously with my agent and the manager were all positive and we were looking to get signed up for next season.

“That would have been ideal for me, but unfortunately it never came to that.

“I joined the club at ten and it’s not easy to make it all the way to the first-team. There are a lot of good players who don’t make it that far.

“So I was delighted when I signed full-time and, then, to break in and make my debut was almost like a dream come true.

Paul Allan gets on the ball during a game for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Paul Allan was a key performer for Dunfermline in the final few months of the season. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

“My family go to the games, so they would watch me play and it was brilliant.

“I’ve got nothing bad to say about the place. I thoroughly enjoyed my time and, apart from some loans, I’ve spent most of my football at Dunfermline.

“So, it’s going to be something new when I do sign elsewhere, but it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

With almost 70 first-team games for Dunfermline and more than 30 during loans with Stenhousemuir, Brechin City and Albion Rovers, Allan is hopeful of securing a new club in the coming weeks.

And he knows he will get a good reference should anyone need one from Dunfermline.

‘Nothing concrete’

“I’m trying to get something sorted for next season,” he added. “At the minute, there’s nothing concrete but we’re working on things in the background.

“I want to stay full-time. I feel as though I should be full-time and hopefully I can get a new club sorted out.

“When the manager let me know there was no deal he could offer, him and Dave [Mackay, assistant] were really good, to be fair.

“They said they would do anything they could to help, whether that was me giving them a ring or other managers or interested clubs asking them about me.

“They said they would give nothing but high praise for what I can do. I really appreciate that from them.”

