Freed Dunfermline midfielder reacts to ‘shock’ of no deal as he looks back on 14 years with Pars

Paul Allan has admitted the news he was being freed by boyhood club Dunfermline came as ‘a shock’.

The midfielder finished the campaign strongly with the Pars and all the indications were he would be offered a contract extension.

But, with his deal expiring after the season’s finale against Ayr United, he was informed his 14 years with his hometown team were at an end.

Assistant-manager Dave Mackay has indicated that he and boss James McPake were keen to hold on to Allan for next season.

But budgetary constraints meant the 24-year-old joined Alex Jakubiak, Miller Fenton and Max Little in being released.

“I was there for 14 years because I signed when I was just ten,” Allan told Courier Sport. “Growing up in Dunfermline, that was my boyhood team that I went to support.

“So, I had a great time at Dunfermline and I can’t thank them enough.

“But the way it ended wasn’t ideal. It was a bit of a shock.

‘Dream come true’

“When I met the gaffer and spoke to him the week after the last game of the season, he just explained to me that the situation had been taken out of his hands.

“The chats I had previously with my agent and the manager were all positive and we were looking to get signed up for next season.

“That would have been ideal for me, but unfortunately it never came to that.

“I joined the club at ten and it’s not easy to make it all the way to the first-team. There are a lot of good players who don’t make it that far.

“So I was delighted when I signed full-time and, then, to break in and make my debut was almost like a dream come true.

“My family go to the games, so they would watch me play and it was brilliant.

“I’ve got nothing bad to say about the place. I thoroughly enjoyed my time and, apart from some loans, I’ve spent most of my football at Dunfermline.

“So, it’s going to be something new when I do sign elsewhere, but it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

With almost 70 first-team games for Dunfermline and more than 30 during loans with Stenhousemuir, Brechin City and Albion Rovers, Allan is hopeful of securing a new club in the coming weeks.

And he knows he will get a good reference should anyone need one from Dunfermline.

‘Nothing concrete’

“I’m trying to get something sorted for next season,” he added. “At the minute, there’s nothing concrete but we’re working on things in the background.

“I want to stay full-time. I feel as though I should be full-time and hopefully I can get a new club sorted out.

“When the manager let me know there was no deal he could offer, him and Dave [Mackay, assistant] were really good, to be fair.

“They said they would do anything they could to help, whether that was me giving them a ring or other managers or interested clubs asking them about me.

“They said they would give nothing but high praise for what I can do. I really appreciate that from them.”