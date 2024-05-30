Raith Rovers bring Lewis Stevenson ‘home’ as Hibs legend signs for boyhood heroes

Raith Rovers have pulled off a massive signing coup after snapping up freed Hibernian legend Lewis Stevenson.

The move brings the 36-year-old back to his hometown of Kirkcaldy on a two-year deal to play for the team he supported as a boy in the 1990s.

It is expected Stevenson could also move into coaching during his time at Stark’s Park as he looks at life after he hangs up his boots.

But Rovers are convinced his wealth of experience on the pitch will prove vital in the short-term.

Ian Murray’s side came up short in their Championship title challenge to Dundee United and then in their Premiership play-off final against Ross County.

But the Rovers boss, who played alongside Stevenson at Hibs, has already set his sights on winning the league next term.

Murray said: “Lewis is obviously an excellent signing for us and a player I know well.

“He will bring so much experience and his attitude has set an example to others over his career.

Murray: ‘A great signing’

“He can play in a couple of positions and has so much quality.

“I really look forward to working with him again and I’m sure being a local guy the supporters will agree it’s a great signing”

Stevenson has spent his entire senior career with Hibs after joining the club’s youth academy aged 14.

He went on to rack up his 600th appearance for the Easter Road outfit in his final appearance for the club.

The full-back left as the only Hibs player to have won both the Scottish Cup and League Cup in his 19 seasons in green and white.

He said: “[I’m] delighted to finally be here.

“I was an avid armchair fan last season. Everyone at the club did so well and hopefully we can kick on again next season.”

Former Hibs team-mate James McPake had expressed an interest in taking both Stevenson and Paul Hanlon to Dunfermline.

Second signing

However, it always seemed likely he would head home to Kirkcaldy.

As well as having played with Murray at Hibs, Stevenson also worked under Raith technical director John Potter, who was assistant to manager Jack Ross at Easter Road.

Stevenson’s arrival follows that of Callum Fordyce, who penned a two-year deal on Tuesday after leaving Airdrie.

The 31-year-old spent five years with the Diamonds, including the last two seasons as player-assistant manager.