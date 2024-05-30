Raith Rovers bring Lewis Stevenson ‘home’ as Hibs legend signs for boyhood heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers bring Lewis Stevenson ‘home’ as Hibs legend signs for boyhood heroes

The Kirkcaldy-born defender has spent his entire career at Easter Road.

By Iain Collin
Lewis Stevenson signs for Raith Rovers.
Lewis Stevenson signs for Raith Rovers. Image; Raith Rovers FC.

Raith Rovers have pulled off a massive signing coup after snapping up freed Hibernian legend Lewis Stevenson.

The move brings the 36-year-old back to his hometown of Kirkcaldy on a two-year deal to play for the team he supported as a boy in the 1990s.

It is expected Stevenson could also move into coaching during his time at Stark’s Park as he looks at life after he hangs up his boots.

New Raith Rovers signing Lewis Stevenson in the Stark's Park dressing room.
New Raith Rovers signing Lewis Stevenson in the Stark’s Park dressing room. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

But Rovers are convinced his wealth of experience on the pitch will prove vital in the short-term.

Ian Murray’s side came up short in their Championship title challenge to Dundee United and then in their Premiership play-off final against Ross County.

But the Rovers boss, who played alongside Stevenson at Hibs, has already set his sights on winning the league next term.

Murray said: “Lewis is obviously an excellent signing for us and a player I know well.

“He will bring so much experience and his attitude has set an example to others over his career.

Murray: ‘A great signing’

“He can play in a couple of positions and has so much quality.

“I really look forward to working with him again and I’m sure being a local guy the supporters will agree it’s a great signing”

Stevenson has spent his entire senior career with Hibs after joining the club’s youth academy aged 14.

He went on to rack up his 600th appearance for the Easter Road outfit in his final appearance for the club.

Lewis Stevenson played for Hibs at Stark’s Park in March in Lewis Vaughan’s testimonial. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The full-back left as the only Hibs player to have won both the Scottish Cup and League Cup in his 19 seasons in green and white.

He said: “[I’m] delighted to finally be here.

“I was an avid armchair fan last season. Everyone at the club did so well and hopefully we can kick on again next season.”

Former Hibs team-mate James McPake had expressed an interest in taking both Stevenson and Paul Hanlon to Dunfermline.

Second signing

However, it always seemed likely he would head home to Kirkcaldy.

As well as having played with Murray at Hibs, Stevenson also worked under Raith technical director John Potter, who was assistant to manager Jack Ross at Easter Road.

Stevenson’s arrival follows that of Callum Fordyce, who penned a two-year deal on Tuesday after leaving Airdrie.

The 31-year-old spent five years with the Diamonds, including the last two seasons as player-assistant manager.

