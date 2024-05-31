Dunfermline boss James McPake has message for axed midfielder after ‘difficult’ decision

James McPake has backed Paul Allan to recover from his Dunfermline axe and have a ‘good career’.

The midfielder was surprisingly freed by the East End Park outfit at the end of the Championship season after being told he would not be offered a new contract.

The player himself has revealed all the indications until then were that he would be offered an extension.

He says the bombshell news came as a ‘shock’ after 14 years with the Pars.

Assistant-manager Dave Mackay indicated at the time that budgetary constraints had led to the 24-year-old being released.

And, speaking for the first time on the matter following a short break, boss McPake has confirmed he was eager to hang on to a player that had come through the ranks to prove his worth in the second-tier this term.

“Particularly with Paul,” said the Pars boss when asked if different decisions would have been made on player retention in an ideal world.

‘First-class attitude’

“It’s a difficult one when someone comes through the academy. And, getting to work with him, his attitude and everything about him was first-class.

“He was really unfortunate in our first season, in my opinion. He started the season and was probably our best midfielder in that run [in League One] – and then broke his foot.

“That’s where Paul has maybe got the right to have a gripe – not with the football club, but with the medical department at that point.

“That wasn’t handled the right way. We eventually got it fixed, but it took him a wee while getting back.

“But he played a lot of football this season (33 games) and he’s still only young.

“The way football works, there’s budgets and there are things you need to do and certain areas of the team you need to strengthen at different points.

“He’s been unfortunate and I certainly wish him well for the future.

“I think he will go on and have a good career, because his attitude is spot on and, football-wise, there is still more to come from him.”