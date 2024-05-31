Dunfermline boss James McPake has message for axed midfielder after ‘difficult’ decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline boss James McPake has message for axed midfielder after ‘difficult’ decision

Paul Allan has been freed after 14 years with the Pars.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Pars boss James McPake. Image: SNS.

James McPake has backed Paul Allan to recover from his Dunfermline axe and have a ‘good career’.

The midfielder was surprisingly freed by the East End Park outfit at the end of the Championship season after being told he would not be offered a new contract.

The player himself has revealed all the indications until then were that he would be offered an extension.

Paul Allan gets on the ball during a game for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Paul Allan in action for Dunfermline. Image: Calum Chittleburgh / SNS Group.

He says the bombshell news came as a ‘shock’ after 14 years with the Pars.

Assistant-manager Dave Mackay indicated at the time that budgetary constraints had led to the 24-year-old being released.

And, speaking for the first time on the matter following a short break, boss McPake has confirmed he was eager to hang on to a player that had come through the ranks to prove his worth in the second-tier this term.

“Particularly with Paul,” said the Pars boss when asked if different decisions would have been made on player retention in an ideal world.

‘First-class attitude’

“It’s a difficult one when someone comes through the academy. And, getting to work with him, his attitude and everything about him was first-class.

“He was really unfortunate in our first season, in my opinion. He started the season and was probably our best midfielder in that run [in League One] – and then broke his foot.

“That’s where Paul has maybe got the right to have a gripe – not with the football club, but with the medical department at that point.

“That wasn’t handled the right way. We eventually got it fixed, but it took him a wee while getting back.

Paul Allan netted the winner for Dunfermline on the opening day of the 2023/24 league season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“But he played a lot of football this season (33 games) and he’s still only young.

“The way football works, there’s budgets and there are things you need to do and certain areas of the team you need to strengthen at different points.

“He’s been unfortunate and I certainly wish him well for the future.

“I think he will go on and have a good career, because his attitude is spot on and, football-wise, there is still more to come from him.”

More from Football

Will Ferry in action for Cheltenham Town against Derby County in January. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United in hunt for ex-Cheltenham Town star Will Ferry
Lewis Stevenson signs for Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers bring Lewis Stevenson 'home' as Hibs legend signs for boyhood heroes
Daniel Lajud
Who is Dundee's latest Mexican target Daniel Lajud?
3
Ross Graham has committed to another two years with Dundee United. Image: Dundee United FC
Dundee United extend Ross Graham contract as Jim Goodwin hails 'Blairgowrie Baresi'
7
St Johnstone have signed Uche Ikpeazu.
Uche Ikpeazu and Craig Levein delighted to be linking up again at St Johnstone…
Raith Rovers supporters during their Premiership play-off victory over Partick Thistle.
Stunning Raith Rovers fan rise revealed as Dundee United make SPFL top 6 for…
Dunfermline take on Cove Rangers in a pre-season friendly in June 2023.
First Dunfermline pre-season friendly announced - despite Premier Sports Cup clash with same opponents
Adama Sidibeh has been a huge success with St Johnstone.
St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gets Gambia World Cup call-up, with no substance to…
Jim Goodwin doesn't have much margin for error left.
Dundee United linked with North Macedonian striker dubbed 'the new Bojan Miovski'
29
Daniel Lajud
Dundee reportedly set to add third Mexican signing to kick off summer transfer business