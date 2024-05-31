Chris Kane tipped for Dunfermline success – but James McPake glad striker was not too prolific on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Kane tipped for Dunfermline success – but James McPake glad striker was not too prolific on loan

The marksman has joined the Pars on a permanent deal after a successful temporary switch from St Johnstone.

New Dunfermline Athletic F.C. signing Chris Kane at East End Park.
Chris Kane has penned a two-year deal with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

James McPake has backed new signing Chris Kane to hit the goal trail with Dunfermline – but is glad the striker was not too prolific this season.

Kane initially joined the Pars on loan from St Johnstone in February and played a key role in the team’s improvements towards the end of the campaign.

From facing a relegation dogfight, the East End Park at one point were pushing for a top-four finish and a play-off place.

Chris Kane stands in front of a large Dunfermline Athletic FC badge.
James McPake is thrilled Chris Kane has turned his loan into a permanent move to Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/ DAFC.

The 29-year-old’s tally of five goals in ten appearances was crucial in the Fifers’ run of just one defeat from their final eight matches that eventually saw them take sixth.

McPake believes it was proof that Kane’s reputation for not being a goal-scorer is an unfair one.

He said: “Kano’s all-round striker play is excellent, bringing others into play. And that will get better the more games and training he gets.

“People can say he doesn’t score goals. But I think that’s something hanging over him that’s a bit harsh, really.

“When we were looking at Chris, he had been playing in a St Johnstone team that was built on being really structured, really organised and defensively sound.

Pivotal

“And it was successfully built that way. Tommy Wright and Callum Davidson won three cups between them.

“They were a good team. But they were never a team that would go out and and score three, four, five goals a game.

“Particularly when he got a bit older, Kano was pivotal to taking the chances they did create. He scored important goals for St Johnstone.

“Then, you work with him and you see he can score all types of goals. He showed that for us; he’s got everything to his game.

“The goals will come. We need to provide him with chances but if we do that then he’ll score goals.”

Chris Kane celebrates scoring for Dunfermline Athletic against Partick Thistle.
Chris Kane netted five times in ten games on loan at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

However, with Dunfermline fighting off competition to land the marksman on a permanent two-year deal, the Pars boss is glad Kane did not attract too much attention with more goals in the season just ended.

McPake added: “I was worried because he went on a wee scoring run and I knew he was going to have options this summer.

“He says himself he should have scored a lot more. In a way, I’m thankful now that those other chances never went in.

“If you’re getting seven or eight in ten games then St Johnstone might have pushed a bit more.

“Or the other teams that were looking to sign him might have pushed a bit more to try to get him.

“Bringing him in is really important for what he’ll bring to the team going forward.”

