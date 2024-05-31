Chris Kane tipped for Dunfermline success – but James McPake glad striker was not too prolific on loan

James McPake has backed new signing Chris Kane to hit the goal trail with Dunfermline – but is glad the striker was not too prolific this season.

Kane initially joined the Pars on loan from St Johnstone in February and played a key role in the team’s improvements towards the end of the campaign.

From facing a relegation dogfight, the East End Park at one point were pushing for a top-four finish and a play-off place.

The 29-year-old’s tally of five goals in ten appearances was crucial in the Fifers’ run of just one defeat from their final eight matches that eventually saw them take sixth.

McPake believes it was proof that Kane’s reputation for not being a goal-scorer is an unfair one.

He said: “Kano’s all-round striker play is excellent, bringing others into play. And that will get better the more games and training he gets.

“People can say he doesn’t score goals. But I think that’s something hanging over him that’s a bit harsh, really.

“When we were looking at Chris, he had been playing in a St Johnstone team that was built on being really structured, really organised and defensively sound.

Pivotal

“And it was successfully built that way. Tommy Wright and Callum Davidson won three cups between them.

“They were a good team. But they were never a team that would go out and and score three, four, five goals a game.

“Particularly when he got a bit older, Kano was pivotal to taking the chances they did create. He scored important goals for St Johnstone.

“Then, you work with him and you see he can score all types of goals. He showed that for us; he’s got everything to his game.

“The goals will come. We need to provide him with chances but if we do that then he’ll score goals.”

However, with Dunfermline fighting off competition to land the marksman on a permanent two-year deal, the Pars boss is glad Kane did not attract too much attention with more goals in the season just ended.

McPake added: “I was worried because he went on a wee scoring run and I knew he was going to have options this summer.

“He says himself he should have scored a lot more. In a way, I’m thankful now that those other chances never went in.

“If you’re getting seven or eight in ten games then St Johnstone might have pushed a bit more.

“Or the other teams that were looking to sign him might have pushed a bit more to try to get him.

“Bringing him in is really important for what he’ll bring to the team going forward.”