Brechin City appoint St Johnstone cup winner as new manager

The Irishman replaces Gavin Price and will work alongside another familiar name on the Perth football scene.

By Eric Nicolson
New Brechin City manager, Patrick Cregg.
New Brechin City manager, Patrick Cregg. Image: Shutterstock.

Brechin City have appointed Patrick Cregg as their new manager.

Cregg, a 2014 Scottish Cup winner with St Johnstone, will be assisted by former Jeanfield Swifts head coach, Logan McConachie.

Having come through the Manchester United and Arsenal academies, the 38-year-old enjoyed a 13-year career as a player in Scotland.

As well as two highly successful seasons with Saints, he played for Falkirk and Hibs and finished his career in Angus, with Forfar and then Montrose.

Paddy Cregg in action against Dundee United.
Paddy Cregg in action against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Cregg was a coach at McDiarmid Park before he returned home to Ireland to take up the role of assistant manager to ex-Falkirk and Arsenal team-mate, Stephen O’Donnell, at St Patrick’s Athletic and then Dundalk.

The pair lost their jobs at the latter in April.

Cregg replaces Gavin Price, who parted company with the Glebe Park club at the end of the season after they failed to win the Highland League.

Chairman Kevin Mackie said: “We are delighted to have secured Paddy’s services and look forward to him moving to Scotland and taking up the manager’s position at the club.

“Both Paddy and Logan have ambitions to progress further up the leagues and their coaching skills will swing into action to work with the squad at training which starts next week.”

