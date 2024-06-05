EXCLUSIVE: Josh Edwards moves closer to Dunfermline exit after TWO bids accepted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Josh Edwards moves closer to Dunfermline exit after TWO bids accepted

English League Two sides Charlton Athletic and Bristol Rovers are set to hold talks with the in-demand defender.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic defender Josh Edwards leans against the dugout at East End Park.
Dunfermline looks set to lose Josh Edwards. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Josh Edwards looks set to leave Dunfermline in the coming days after two English League One clubs had bids accepted for the defender.

Both Charlton Athletic and division rivals Bristol Rovers have met the asking price for the full-back.

He is now expected to hold discussions with both clubs as he decides where his future lies.

Edwards has 12 months left on his contract at East End Park after the Pars took up the option of an extra year on his agreement.

But it now appears certain the 23-year-old will depart for pastures new after five years at the club.

Josh Edwards celebrates scoring for Dunfermline Athletic FC against Airdrie.
Josh Edwards has been in impressive form for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Signed from Airdrie in 2019, Edwards has been a virtual ever-present for Dunfermline since then.

He has made almost 200 appearances for the Fifers and played all but 11 minutes of every league game during the recent campaign.

His performances earned him a place in the PFA Scotland Championship team of the year, but also attracted potential suitors.

He will leave having helped the club to the League One title last year.

Barnsley first tested Dunfermline’s resolve with a bid in the January transfer window.

Edwards to get chance to further career

But that was knocked back as James McPake’s side attempted to stave off a relegation battle.

However, they have now accepted the player’s desire to test himself and further his career south of the border.

Charlton finished a lowly 16th in England’s third tier this season but have higher hopes for the future following the appointment of former Southampton, Luton Town and Stoke City boss Nathan Jones back in February.

The London club have now spent 10 seasons in League One since relegation from the Premier League in 2007.

Bristol Rovers finished one place above Charlton this term, with former Scotland cap Chris Martin netting 16 times for The Gas.

Conversation