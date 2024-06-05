EXCLUSIVE: Josh Edwards moves closer to Dunfermline exit after TWO bids accepted

Josh Edwards looks set to leave Dunfermline in the coming days after two English League One clubs had bids accepted for the defender.

Both Charlton Athletic and division rivals Bristol Rovers have met the asking price for the full-back.

He is now expected to hold discussions with both clubs as he decides where his future lies.

Edwards has 12 months left on his contract at East End Park after the Pars took up the option of an extra year on his agreement.

But it now appears certain the 23-year-old will depart for pastures new after five years at the club.

Signed from Airdrie in 2019, Edwards has been a virtual ever-present for Dunfermline since then.

He has made almost 200 appearances for the Fifers and played all but 11 minutes of every league game during the recent campaign.

His performances earned him a place in the PFA Scotland Championship team of the year, but also attracted potential suitors.

He will leave having helped the club to the League One title last year.

Barnsley first tested Dunfermline’s resolve with a bid in the January transfer window.

Edwards to get chance to further career

But that was knocked back as James McPake’s side attempted to stave off a relegation battle.

However, they have now accepted the player’s desire to test himself and further his career south of the border.

Charlton finished a lowly 16th in England’s third tier this season but have higher hopes for the future following the appointment of former Southampton, Luton Town and Stoke City boss Nathan Jones back in February.

The London club have now spent 10 seasons in League One since relegation from the Premier League in 2007.

Bristol Rovers finished one place above Charlton this term, with former Scotland cap Chris Martin netting 16 times for The Gas.