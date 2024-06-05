Raith Rovers reveal new contract for Ross Matthews as stalwart prepares for testimonial campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers reveal new contract for Ross Matthews as stalwart prepares for testimonial campaign

The midfielder has penned a 12-month deal.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews raises two clenched fists and shouts.
Ross Matthews signed a new deal to stay at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Ross Matthews has penned a new contract to stay with Raith Rovers into his testimonial season.

The midfielder has agreed a 12-month contract tying him to his only senior team until next summer.

The 28-year-old has made more than 250 appearances for the Kirkcaldy outfit since making his debut in December 2013.

However, a persistent foot issue affected him in recent seasons until his return after more than a year on the sidelines in January’s Fife derby against Dunfermline.

He went on to make 20 appearances and scored a crucial goal in the Premiership play-off semi-final triumph over Partick Thistle last month.

Ross Matthews scores for Raith Rovers in their play-off triumph over Partick Thistle.
Ross Matthews scores for Raith Rovers in their play-off triumph over Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Now going into his 12th campaign with the club, Matthews has been granted a testimonial year and is thrilled to still be a Raith player for next season.

“I’m delighted to sign in my testimonial year and am looking forward to getting back out there next season,” he told the club website.

“The club is definitely on the rise and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

Raith manager Ian Murray has admitted he feared for Matthews’ future in the game during the worst of his injury troubles.

Two foot operations followed by an ankle injury sustained last summer plunged the player into despair as he tried to salvage his career.

Murray: ‘More to come’

However, he proved towards the end of the season, both in midfield and as an auxiliary right-back, just how important he is to Rovers.

“It’s great we have managed to keep Ross in his testimonial season,” commented Murray.

“Our aim was to get him back and playing, and the fact we’ve got him back is testament to our medical team and Ross’ strength.

“He’s a versatile player with quality and there is more to come.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Ross and look forward to doing so again.”

More from Football

Talented Macedonian Kristijan Trapanovski
Can Kristijan Trapanovski get visa for Dundee United transfer – and how long will…
Raith Rovers star Dylan Easton smiles for the camera.
Dylan Easton talks new Raith Rovers deal, interested clubs, Premiership ambitions and THAT reveal…
Sergei Baltacha helped mentor Dimitar Mitov.
EXCLUSIVE: How Sergei Baltacha helped St Johnstone star Dimitar Mitov become penalty kick hero
Adam Webb should soon be the new owner of St Johnstone.
Adam Webb St Johnstone takeover gets SFA approval as buy-out of Geoff Brown overcomes…
⁣Rachel Borthwick cancer update
Partner of St Johnstone star shares 'best news she could have hoped for' in…
Dunfermline Athletic defender Josh Edwards leans against the dugout at East End Park.
EXCLUSIVE: Josh Edwards moves closer to Dunfermline exit after TWO bids accepted
Hibs pair Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon give the thumbs up to the camera.
Raith Rovers set to complete signing of freed Hibs defender Paul Hanlon
Geoff Brown chose Derek McInnes to replace Owen Coyle.
Derek McInnes relives shock moment Geoff Brown offered him St Johnstone job
Nicky Clark and Jordan Marshall battle in a 2022 Dundee derby at Tannadice. Image: SNS
What bumper new SPFL TV deal with Premier Sports could mean for the Dundee…
Dens ground staff relay pitch covers. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Dundee pitch problems explained as Dens fine appeal kicked out by SPFL
8