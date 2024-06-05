Raith Rovers reveal new contract for Ross Matthews as stalwart prepares for testimonial campaign

Ross Matthews has penned a new contract to stay with Raith Rovers into his testimonial season.

The midfielder has agreed a 12-month contract tying him to his only senior team until next summer.

The 28-year-old has made more than 250 appearances for the Kirkcaldy outfit since making his debut in December 2013.

However, a persistent foot issue affected him in recent seasons until his return after more than a year on the sidelines in January’s Fife derby against Dunfermline.

He went on to make 20 appearances and scored a crucial goal in the Premiership play-off semi-final triumph over Partick Thistle last month.

Now going into his 12th campaign with the club, Matthews has been granted a testimonial year and is thrilled to still be a Raith player for next season.

“I’m delighted to sign in my testimonial year and am looking forward to getting back out there next season,” he told the club website.

“The club is definitely on the rise and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

Raith manager Ian Murray has admitted he feared for Matthews’ future in the game during the worst of his injury troubles.

Two foot operations followed by an ankle injury sustained last summer plunged the player into despair as he tried to salvage his career.

Murray: ‘More to come’

However, he proved towards the end of the season, both in midfield and as an auxiliary right-back, just how important he is to Rovers.

“It’s great we have managed to keep Ross in his testimonial season,” commented Murray.

“Our aim was to get him back and playing, and the fact we’ve got him back is testament to our medical team and Ross’ strength.

“He’s a versatile player with quality and there is more to come.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Ross and look forward to doing so again.”