3 Raith Rovers transfer priorities as Ian Murray eyes another Championship title tilt

The Stark's Park club have already been busy with new signings and contract renewals.

Raith manager Ian Murray and technical director John Potter in discussion.
Raith manager Ian Murray (left) and technical director John Potter. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

The squad update announced earlier this week brought into sharp focus the job ahead for Raith Rovers this summer.

With just 11 on their retained list, there were obvious gaps in manager Ian Murray’s options for next season.

Those numbers are augmented by the arrival of Callum Fordyce and Lewis Stevenson.

Meanwhile, the contract extension since agreed by Ross Matthews was a further boost, and talks are on-going with Shaun Byrne, Liam Dick, Andrew McNeil and Dylan Corr.

Lewis Stevenson signs for Raith Rovers.
Lewis Stevenson signs for Raith Rovers. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd/ Raith Rovers FC.

Should they also complete the expected capture of freed Hibernian defender Paul Hanlon, there will have been some impressive early work done by the Stark’s Park outfit.

The signings already made should go some way to delivering the improvements Murray spoke about in the immediate aftermath of the chastening Premiership play-off final defeat to Ross County.

“We have to realise there are areas we need to be better at, to be a better team and better individuals,” said the Rovers boss whilst admitting they aimed to ‘get a few players in’.

He also talked boldly of ‘going one better’ in the Championship next term and winning the title, thereby removing the uncertainty and significant challenge of the play-offs.

Championship’s open race

The second tier appears an open race in 2024-25. There is no big city team, like Dundee United this year, and no club with a budget to blow others away.

Raith’s points total of 69 would have landed them top spot in previous seasons and a repeat next term might be good enough to land automatic promotion.

They have some of their top performers still at the club to help them do that, such as Lewis Vaughan, Dylan Easton, Sam Stanton, Scott Brown and Kevin Dabrowski.

However, further new signings are expected and Courier Sport takes a look at Raith’s likely priorities as they try to piece together another bid for the Premiership.

Right-back

This is the glaring hole in the squad as things stand.

Ross Millen was the go-to man after arriving in June 2022 and the former Dunfermline, Queen’s Park and Kilmarnock full-back went on to make 68 appearances for the club.

However, he was frozen out due to an ‘internal matter’ following February’s SFPL Trust Trophy semi-final defeat to Airdrie.

James Brown roars with delight as he celebrates February's win over Dundee United.
James Brown joined Raith Rovers on loan from St Johnstone and is now out of contract at both clubs. Image: SNS.

James Brown was his replacement following his loan capture from St Johnstone.

Less attacking and more defensive in his approach, Brown played 12 times for Rovers but lost his place towards the end of the campaign and into the play-offs.

Matthews was his replacement in an unfamiliar role for the midfielder, but Murray is expected to want a specialist right-back for next term.

Midfield play-maker

Byrne is the obvious answer to this if Rovers can entice the freed Dundee player back on a permanent deal.

The 30-year-old proved he can be a stand-out in the Championship during his loan and was a key performer.

A brief form slump after sustaining a nasty concussion against Dundee United in February left him with only 25 league starts but his performances make it unsurprising Raith are hopeful of him returning.

Shaun Byrne in action for Raith.
Shaun Byrne was a regular in the Raith Rovers side after joining on loan from Dundee last summer. Image: SNS.

Scott Brown spent much of last season filling in at centre-half and the return to fitness of Matthews means there are options still in the squad.

Stevenson can be added to the central midfield list if Rovers decide the veteran is best utilised in the berth in which he began his career.

However, with Kyle Turner also heading back to Ross County following his loan, Murray may be keen on another fresh face in that area even if Byrne does decide to stay on.

A No.9

Jack Hamilton arrived last summer and enjoyed a successful season.

The former Livingston striker found the net 12 times in 42 appearances and can be content with his first campaign.

His physicality and aerial ability was key in Raith’s chosen formation, which relies on plenty of selfless running from the sole striker.

However, it is an area Murray and technical director John Potter are likely to want to strengthen – just as they did in January.

At the turn of the year, Zak Rudden was drafted in on loan from Dundee to augment the attack and he and Hamilton became interchangeable ‘up top’.

Jack Hamilton celebrates his successful penalty for Raith against Ayr United.
Raith Rovers are likely to want competition to Jack Hamilton for next season. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

He hit a hot streak, with three goals in four games after his first in the 2-1 win over Dundee United in February.

However, a knee injury disrupted his end to the season and he only played a half’s worth of football in the play-offs.

Murray fielded Vaughan as the lone marksman in three of the four play-off games, and has the versatility of Callum Smith to call on.

But it would be no surprise to see another traditional target man arrive during the transfer window.

