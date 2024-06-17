Josh Edwards has Charlton Athletic medical with Dunfermline departure imminent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Josh Edwards has Charlton Athletic medical with Dunfermline departure imminent

The Pars defender is poised to complete a near-six-figure move south of the border.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic FC defender Josh Edwards.
Josh Edwards is poised to depart Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards is poised to complete his move to Charlton Athletic in a near-six-figure deal.

The left-back is in London today (Monday) for a medical.

The English League One club had a bid accepted by the Pars earlier this month after meeting the price for Edwards.

The Fifers took up the option of an extra 12 months on the 23-year-old’s previous agreement but it included a release clause and fixed fee.

Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards has a shot saved during a game against Inverness Caley Thistle.
Josh Edwards has been a key player for Dunfermline in recent seasons. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Bristol Rovers also tabled the agreed sum and held talks with the player in a bid to convince him to make the switch to Memorial Stadium.

However, Charlton were always favourites for the former Airdrie youngster after firming up their interest.

It is understood Edwards was impressed with Rovers and manager Matt Taylor.

But the lure of an ambitious Charlton, who enjoyed seven consecutive seasons in the Premier League from 2000, was too strong.

He is expected to pen a long-term deal at The Valley after being convinced his future lies with The Addicks and their former Southampton, Luton Town and Stoke City boss, Nathan Jones.

Huge loss

Edwards will be a huge loss for Dunfermline, where he played all but 11 minutes of last season in the league and racked up almost 200 appearances in his five years after joining from Airdrie.

His performances attracted widespread attention from clubs south of the border, with the likes of Wycombe Wanderers, Blackpool and Oxford United all linked.

A bid from Barnsley was turned down by the Pars in the January transfer window.

And his displays also won the approval of his peers, earning him a place in the PFA Scotland Championship team of the year.

He will be a difficult player for James McPake to replace and the Fifers boss will be hopeful of being handed the funds from Edwards’ transfer to find his successor on the left flank.

More from Football

Lewis Gibson signs for Raith Rovers flanked by dad Wullie.
Lewis Gibson's SPFL boss dad delivers key career message as Raith Rovers recruit sets…
Ex Dundee United man Scott McMann has joined Ayr United
Scott McMann addresses Dundee United exit as Tannadice title winner reflects on 'surprise'
5
Luke McCowan in his East End United FC boys club days in Greenock. Image: Luke McCowan
The making of Luke McCowan: How kid who 'wasn't very good' went from 5am…
2
Uche Ikpeazu (left) and Sam McClelland (right) will be new options for Craig Levein but it looks like Liam Gordon is leaving St Johnstone.
St Johnstone squad assessed: As Perth club return for pre-season where does Craig Levein…
A delighted Scott McMann
Scott McMann finds new club following Dundee United release
2
The Dunfermline Athletic F.C. players congratulate Malachi Fagan-Walcott following his equaliser against Partick Thistle.
Dunfermline fans will get chance to meet players and staff at East End Park
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Andrew McNeil.
Ian Murray hails Andrew McNeil after Raith Rovers goalkeeper pens contract extension
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United pre-season in focus: Return date, friendlies and new faces
Archie Macpherson
Archie Macpherson: The voice of Scottish football could talk forever about his love of…
Dundee Player of the Year Luke McCowan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Luke McCowan being 'monitored' by Celtic as report links Dundee star with interest from…
2