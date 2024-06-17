Josh Edwards has Charlton Athletic medical with Dunfermline departure imminent

Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards is poised to complete his move to Charlton Athletic in a near-six-figure deal.

The left-back is in London today (Monday) for a medical.

The English League One club had a bid accepted by the Pars earlier this month after meeting the price for Edwards.

The Fifers took up the option of an extra 12 months on the 23-year-old’s previous agreement but it included a release clause and fixed fee.

Bristol Rovers also tabled the agreed sum and held talks with the player in a bid to convince him to make the switch to Memorial Stadium.

However, Charlton were always favourites for the former Airdrie youngster after firming up their interest.

It is understood Edwards was impressed with Rovers and manager Matt Taylor.

But the lure of an ambitious Charlton, who enjoyed seven consecutive seasons in the Premier League from 2000, was too strong.

He is expected to pen a long-term deal at The Valley after being convinced his future lies with The Addicks and their former Southampton, Luton Town and Stoke City boss, Nathan Jones.

Huge loss

Edwards will be a huge loss for Dunfermline, where he played all but 11 minutes of last season in the league and racked up almost 200 appearances in his five years after joining from Airdrie.

His performances attracted widespread attention from clubs south of the border, with the likes of Wycombe Wanderers, Blackpool and Oxford United all linked.

A bid from Barnsley was turned down by the Pars in the January transfer window.

And his displays also won the approval of his peers, earning him a place in the PFA Scotland Championship team of the year.

He will be a difficult player for James McPake to replace and the Fifers boss will be hopeful of being handed the funds from Edwards’ transfer to find his successor on the left flank.