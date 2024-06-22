Inside Dunfermline’s return to pre-season training as Liverpool and Manchester United link revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside Dunfermline’s return to pre-season training as Liverpool and Manchester United link revealed

The Pars will undergo a programme influenced by a high-profile friend of manager James McPake.

Dunfermline players get ready for some running on their first day of pre-season training.
Dunfermline players get ready for some running on their first day of pre-season training. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

The Dunfermline squad have returned to work to face the prospect of gruelling pre-season training sessions.

Whilst Friday’s first day back involved more testing than training, the Pars players – like those up and down the country – know it is a necessary evil at this time of the year.

Long gone are the days when players might come back from their summer holidays out of shape.

The fear in the past was the prospect of nauseous long runs and no sign of a ball for days on end.

Craig Wighton feels the effects of the start to Dunfermline pre-season training. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Instead, the build-up to the new campaign in the modern era is meticulously planned with the aid of sports science and individually tailored to each player’s needs.

East End Park senior sports scientist Euan Donaldson would have been the dreaded figure overseeing everything on day one.

Pre-season plan

Dunfermline’s wider pre-season plan, though, is one drawn up for manager James McPake by his former sports scientist at Coventry.

Andy O’Boyle has since worked as first-team fitness coach and head of fitness elite development at Liverpool and as the England under-21s’ physical performance coach.

Dunfermline striker Craig Wighton undergoes pre-season testing.
Dunfermline striker Craig Wighton in the gym on day one of pre-season training. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

He is now deputy football director at Man United, where he moved in 2022 after a spell as head of elite performance at the Premier League.

“Andy is someone who has worked with Brendan Rodgers, Jurgen Klopp and Gareth Southgate,” said McPake. “That’s not name-dropping, that’s just facts.

“He put the whole pre-season together for me. But it’s been tweaked from the first time I did it with the under-18s at Dundee because obviously everything evolves.”

So, what does a first day of pre-season look like for the Dunfermline players?

The tests

Split into two groups, the squad spent Friday morning with the sports science and medical departments in testing.

Hamstring strength, groin strength, mobility, balance, power output, and jumping off both feet and off a single leg are all tested and recorded.

Body fat is measured and height and weight taken. “It’s effectively a medical,” explains McPake.

Dunfermline sports scientist Euan Donaldson with Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler.
Dunfermline senior sports scientist Euan Donaldson (left) oversees the first day. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Then comes the exhausting running test, which helps measure aerobic, cardiovascular fitness and their oxygen uptake.

The players were all assessed close to the end of last season. So the club have a benchmark for the results a couple of months down the line.

But they were told to take around two weeks of complete rest once the campaign ended. Then it was time to get stuck into individualised fitness plans.

Results

“It’s not to beat them with a stick if some of them aren’t at the right levels,” adds McPake.

“It’s so we can safely get them to those levels over the next ten, 11 days with gym work and pitch work and building their minutes up in games.”

Dunfermline players complete some heading practice.
Dunfermline players get a feel for the ball again on the first day of pre-season training. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Finally, towards the end of the first day, the balls came out for some light drills down at the club’s new bespoke training ground at Rosyth.

Day two, on Saturday, is when the more ‘normal’ sessions start as the Fifers kick-start their build-up to their first Premier Sports Cup tie against The Spartans on July 13.

So many key players ended up on the treatment table at Dunfermline last term.

McPake added: “With our injury record last season, we need to be spot on with this pre-season.”

