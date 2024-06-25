Dunfermline appoint ex-Celtic and Hearts coach as new youth academy chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline appoint ex-Celtic and Hearts coach as new youth academy chief

John McLaughlan has also worked for Livingston and Partick Thistle.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline's new head of professional development, John McLaughlan.
Dunfermline have appointed John McLaughlan as head of professional development. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline have unveiled former Celtic and Hearts coach John McLaughlan as their academy’s new ‘head of professional development’.

The ex-Partick Thistle, Hamilton Accies and Morton player steps in to replace Greg Shields, who left the Pars in January for a job outside of football.

Shields, a former player with the Fifers, had held posts as coach with the first-team and reserves, before moving into the academy in a leadership role.

John McLaughlan on the training pitch with Dunfermline manager James McPake.
John McLaughlan on the training pitch with Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The East End Park outfit began the hunt for Shields’ successor earlier in the year and opted to put an appointment on hold until after the end of the season.

The experienced McLaughlan was then identified as the ideal candidate after the available post attracted a flurry of interest.

McLaughlan knows Dunfermline manager James McPake from their time together at Livingston, where he began as coaching and development manager before departing for Partick Thistle in 2003.

Financial cutbacks sped his exit from Firhill but he was quickly snapped up by Celtic and spent nearly two decades in the Hoops’ youth set-up before leaving for Hearts in 2021.

He was named as coaching development manager with the Jambos but also took charge of the under-18s, B team and women’s team during a two-year stint at Tynecastle.

‘I hope we can become a force’

Dunfermline relaunched their youth system in 2022 and a young side lifted the SPFL Reserve Cup with a 2-1 win over Livingston in April.

McLaughlan is hopeful it is the start of a fruitful relationship between the academy and McPake’s top-team squad.

Dunfermline’s German owners have invested heavily in a bespoke training ground for the club at Rosyth and also in reworking the academy structure.

McLaughlan commented: “My forte has been developing players for first-teams and working in all areas across the academy spectrum.

“I demand a lot from the players, in terms of how they play, and I hope that we can become a force in creating that pathway for players into the first-team.”

