Kieran Ngwenya details motivation for Dunfermline move as he knocks back possible switch to QPR and Pars’ rivals

The freed Aberdeen full-back has joined the Fifers on a two-year deal.

By Iain Collin
New signing Kieran Ngwenya holds up a Dunfermline scarf.
New Dunfermline signing Kieran Ngwenya. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Kieran Ngwenya has revealed his ambitions of first-team success convinced him to sign for Dunfermline.

The 21-year-old has penned a two-year deal to replace the departed Josh Edwards, who left for Charlton Athletic last week.

Ngwenya was being tracked by QPR, who were keen on the full-back for their under-23s side, and by Partick Thistle, where he made eight starts in 21 appearances last season on loan.

But the freed Aberdeen youngster decided his immediate future is instead best served by a move to East End Park.

Kieran Ngwenya has signed a two-year deal with Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Kieran Ngwenya has signed a two-year deal with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

He is no stranger to Fife, having previously enjoyed loan spells with Kelty Hearts and Raith Rovers, and is determined to prove he has made the right decision in making it a Kingdom hat-trick.

“I’m happy to be here,” he said. “With the opening coming up recently [Edwards’ exit], and speaking to the manager about the way he wants to play, it suits me really well.

“I think it is a good place for me to come and kick on. I think I have a lot to give to help the team.

“Partick expressed an interest to keep me but after the way things went last season I think it is time for me to move on to get myself as many games as possible.

‘The better move for my career’

“It was the better move for my career.

“There was a mention [of QPR] and talks, I think; a bit of interest from them. But I was really focused on getting first-team football.

“I wasn’t really sure how much exposure I would get down there. The under-23s didn’t really interest me too much.

“It was nice to hear, and good feedback; it always gives you confidence. But once Dunfermline came in, I knew this was the place I wanted to be.”

Kieran Ngwenya fills the void left at Pars by the sale of Josh Edwards to Charlton Athletic.
Kieran Ngwenya fills the void left at Dunfermline by the sale of Josh Edwards to Charlton Athletic. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Ngwenya made two first-team appearances for Aberdeen in season 2020/21 as an 18-year-old. But, since then, he has spent most of his time away from the Dons.

Spells at Cove Rangers, Kelty and Raith followed before last term at Partick.

A Malawi internationalist from his debut against Tanzania in 2021, the Glasgow-born defender is now keen to put down roots.

“While at Aberdeen I have been on a lot of different loans,” he added. “I’m used to being at a new club, leaving at the end of the year, going into a new club and just fitting into a new environment.

‘It gives me a lot of confidence’

“There isn’t really anything to faze me too much but I just want to be playing football.

“When a manager wants to sign you, you know that he has real interest in you. He is going to back you and he has confidence in you.

“With loans sometimes you feel like you are an addition to the team, not really the number one in that position.

“So it gives me a lot of confidence coming into to it knowing that the gaffer wants me here and wants to play me.”

