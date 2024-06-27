Dylan Corr joins Morton as former Celtic defender commits future following Raith Rovers exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dylan Corr joins Morton as former Celtic defender commits future following Raith Rovers exit

The 19-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the Greenock club.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers defender Dylan Corr flexes his arm muscles.
Dylan Corr has joined Morton after leaving Raith Rovers. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Dylan Corr has has joined Morton on a two-year deal after turning down a contract extension at Raith Rovers following the end of last season.

The defender left boyhood club Celtic last summer to join Raith on a 12-month contract.

He bookended the campaign with ten starts for the Stark’s Park club and made a total of 14 appearances over the campaign.

Dylan Corr battles for possession in Raith Rovers win against Inverness Caley Thistle last season.
Dylan Corr (left) impressed towards the end of last season with Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

He even played through the pain barrier in the Premiership play-off push after dislocating his shoulder in the Championship finale against Arbroath.

However, talks over a fresh contract to stay on in Kirkcaldy failed to reach a new agreement and it was announced Corr had left the club.

The 19-year-old confessed at the time that it had not been an easy decision to turn his back on Rovers after such an exciting first year as a first-team player.

But the stopper, the son of former Celtic and Motherwell goalkeeper Barry John Corr, was convinced he had made the right move.

Delighted

And he has now penned a two-year deal to join Dougie Imrie’s revamped Morton squad.

Imrie told the Morton website: “Dylan is a promising centre-back with a lot of ability who has always impressed any time I have watched him play.

“He did well at Raith Rovers last season whenever he was called upon, and I’m delighted to have him tied down for the next two seasons.”

With Paul Hanlon and Callum Fordyce having been signed by Raith this summer, and Euan Murray still on the books, Corr might have found his first-team opportunities limited again.

Dylan Corr playing for Celtic's B team.
Dylan Corr began his career as a youth at Celtic. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

He said on social media when leaving Raith: “Thank you to everyone associated with Raith Rovers for the last year.

“[It’s] been a tough season, personally, but the boys helped me through the tough times.

“I am now ready to take the next step in my career and I’m excited to see what the future holds. Good luck to the boys!”

On signing on at Cappielow, he said: “I’m delighted to be here for the next two years.”

