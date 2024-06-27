Dylan Corr joins Morton as former Celtic defender commits future following Raith Rovers exit

Dylan Corr has has joined Morton on a two-year deal after turning down a contract extension at Raith Rovers following the end of last season.

The defender left boyhood club Celtic last summer to join Raith on a 12-month contract.

He bookended the campaign with ten starts for the Stark’s Park club and made a total of 14 appearances over the campaign.

He even played through the pain barrier in the Premiership play-off push after dislocating his shoulder in the Championship finale against Arbroath.

However, talks over a fresh contract to stay on in Kirkcaldy failed to reach a new agreement and it was announced Corr had left the club.

The 19-year-old confessed at the time that it had not been an easy decision to turn his back on Rovers after such an exciting first year as a first-team player.

But the stopper, the son of former Celtic and Motherwell goalkeeper Barry John Corr, was convinced he had made the right move.

Delighted

And he has now penned a two-year deal to join Dougie Imrie’s revamped Morton squad.

Imrie told the Morton website: “Dylan is a promising centre-back with a lot of ability who has always impressed any time I have watched him play.

“He did well at Raith Rovers last season whenever he was called upon, and I’m delighted to have him tied down for the next two seasons.”

With Paul Hanlon and Callum Fordyce having been signed by Raith this summer, and Euan Murray still on the books, Corr might have found his first-team opportunities limited again.

He said on social media when leaving Raith: “Thank you to everyone associated with Raith Rovers for the last year.

“[It’s] been a tough season, personally, but the boys helped me through the tough times.

“I am now ready to take the next step in my career and I’m excited to see what the future holds. Good luck to the boys!”

On signing on at Cappielow, he said: “I’m delighted to be here for the next two years.”