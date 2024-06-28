Paul Hanlon looking to ‘put down roots’ at Raith Rovers after rejecting Premiership offers and chance to move abroad

Paul Hanlon has revealed he knocked back the chance to move abroad or stay in the Premiership to ‘put down roots’ at Raith Rovers.

The freed Hibernian defender admits he had a lot of hard thinking to do this summer as almost 17 years at Easter Road came to an end.

After 564 appearances for the same club, where he is now fifth in the all-time appearance list, it was always going to be a wrench leaving his boyhood heroes.

But the 34-year-old is determined to prove his career still has plenty to give after penning a three-year deal at Stark’s Park.

“It was hard for me to decide what to do this summer,” the experienced stopper tells Courier Sport.

“I’d been in one place for the whole of my career and I had to suss out all the options I had.

“I took my time and asked myself, ‘what have I got here, in terms of offers?’.

“I was trying to make the best decision, and I sat down with the family and with people I go to for advice. We had to look at what was best for me.

“There were a few really different options that I had to sit and think through – while having my nightly phone call from John Potter asking me what was happening!

‘It was difficult’

“Because it was a completely new experience, I felt like I had to take my time and properly look at what I wanted to do.

“I had one offer abroad and a few in the Championship and in the Premiership as well.

“So, it was difficult. I had never really been in that position before and I was speaking to a lot of different people to work out what my future was going to look like.

“Once I had decided Raith was the place I wanted to play my football for the next three seasons, it was a big relief to get my future sorted and focus on getting as fit as possible for coming back.”

The length of deal Raith were willing to table was a huge vote of confidence in what Hanlon can bring – and continue to add – over the coming seasons.

“The contract was a massive factor,” Hanlon admits. “At this stage in my career, I don’t want to be jumping about on one-year deals, just stumbling over the rest of my career.

“When I got offered the three years that was a big factor and one where I knew I could set down roots again and be part of the project.

“It’s really exciting. What they’re trying do across the whole club is on-going all the time, and I’m just really looking forward to being part of it for the next three years.”

Hanlon followed his close pal Lewis Stevenson in joining Raith after nearly two decades at Hibs.

‘A completely different dynamic’

And, with Rovers technical director John Potter a friend from his time as Hibs assistant-manager, and boss Ian Murray and Kevin Dabrowski and Sam Stanton former team-mates at Easter Road, there are plenty of familiar faces helping the settling-in period.

It was still an unusual experience reporting for the start of pre-season training on Monday, however.

“All the lads have been great,” says Hanlon. “I feel like I’ve been here a lot longer than a week anyway.

“It’s been great. I’ve really enjoyed it so far, but it’s a completely different dynamic for me.

“I’ve always been the guy at Hibs welcoming the new guys. So, it was strange being the new guy, discovering how everything works.

“The lads are just used to being in and around the stadium and knowing where everything is and what happens on a daily basis.

“So, it’s just about sitting back and trying to suss everything out for the first few days.

“But I’m all settled now and I’m really excited for the season ahead.

“I’m just looking forward to working hard together and seeing where it can take us.”