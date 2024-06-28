Paul Hanlon looking to ‘put down roots’ at Raith Rovers after rejecting Premiership offers and chance to move abroad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Paul Hanlon looking to ‘put down roots’ at Raith Rovers after rejecting Premiership offers and chance to move abroad

The Hibernian stalwart has penned a three-year deal at Stark's Park.

New Raith Rovers signing Paul Hanlon in training.
New Raith Rovers signing Paul Hanlon in training. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.
By Iain Collin

Paul Hanlon has revealed he knocked back the chance to move abroad or stay in the Premiership to ‘put down roots’ at Raith Rovers.

The freed Hibernian defender admits he had a lot of hard thinking to do this summer as almost 17 years at Easter Road came to an end.

After 564 appearances for the same club, where he is now fifth in the all-time appearance list, it was always going to be a wrench leaving his boyhood heroes.

But the 34-year-old is determined to prove his career still has plenty to give after penning a three-year deal at Stark’s Park.

Paul Hanlon played for nearly 17 years at Hibs before joining Raith Rovers this summer. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

“It was hard for me to decide what to do this summer,” the experienced stopper tells Courier Sport.

“I’d been in one place for the whole of my career and I had to suss out all the options I had.

“I took my time and asked myself, ‘what have I got here, in terms of offers?’.

“I was trying to make the best decision, and I sat down with the family and with people I go to for advice. We had to look at what was best for me.

“There were a few really different options that I had to sit and think through – while having my nightly phone call from John Potter asking me what was happening!

‘It was difficult’

“Because it was a completely new experience, I felt like I had to take my time and properly look at what I wanted to do.

“I had one offer abroad and a few in the Championship and in the Premiership as well.

“So, it was difficult. I had never really been in that position before and I was speaking to a lot of different people to work out what my future was going to look like.

“Once I had decided Raith was the place I wanted to play my football for the next three seasons, it was a big relief to get my future sorted and focus on getting as fit as possible for coming back.”

The length of deal Raith were willing to table was a huge vote of confidence in what Hanlon can bring – and continue to add – over the coming seasons.

New Raith Rovers signing Paul Hanlon holds up a scarf.
Paul Hanlon has signed a three-year deal with Raith Rovers. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

“The contract was a massive factor,” Hanlon admits. “At this stage in my career, I don’t want to be jumping about on one-year deals, just stumbling over the rest of my career.

“When I got offered the three years that was a big factor and one where I knew I could set down roots again and be part of the project.

“It’s really exciting. What they’re trying do across the whole club is on-going all the time, and I’m just really looking forward to being part of it for the next three years.”

Hanlon followed his close pal Lewis Stevenson in joining Raith after nearly two decades at Hibs.

‘A completely different dynamic’

And, with Rovers technical director John Potter a friend from his time as Hibs assistant-manager, and boss Ian Murray and Kevin Dabrowski and Sam Stanton former team-mates at Easter Road, there are plenty of familiar faces helping the settling-in period.

It was still an unusual experience reporting for the start of pre-season training on Monday, however.

“All the lads have been great,” says Hanlon. “I feel like I’ve been here a lot longer than a week anyway.

“It’s been great. I’ve really enjoyed it so far, but it’s a completely different dynamic for me.

Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon give the thumbs up to the camera in their final game for Hibs at Easter Road.
Paul Hanlon has joined his former Hibs team-mate, Lewis Stevenson, at Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“I’ve always been the guy at Hibs welcoming the new guys. So, it was strange being the new guy, discovering how everything works.

“The lads are just used to being in and around the stadium and knowing where everything is and what happens on a daily basis.

“So, it’s just about sitting back and trying to suss everything out for the first few days.

“But I’m all settled now and I’m really excited for the season ahead.

“I’m just looking forward to working hard together and seeing where it can take us.”

