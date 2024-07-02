Talking points as Dunfermline fans get first glimpse of new signings David Wotherspoon and Kieran Ngwenya

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talking points as Dunfermline fans get first glimpse of new signings David Wotherspoon and Kieran Ngwenya

The pair made their debuts in the friendly against Cove Rangers.

By Iain Collin
David Wotherspoon made his first appearance in Dunfermline colours.
David Wotherspoon made his first appearance in Dunfermline colours. Image: Craig Brown /DAFC.

Dunfermline continued their pre-season preparations with a 1-1 draw with Cove Rangers as David Wotherspoon and Kieran Ngwenya made their debuts.

The teams will face each other again in the final Premier Sports Cup group game on July 27 but decided to go ahead with this pre-arranged friendly.

Very much a low-key warm-up game in search of fitness for the campaign ahead, the Pars would still have been happy to have avoided back-to-back losses.

Aaron Comrie headed wide in the first-half and Craig Wighton flashed a shot over just after the break. Then an in-swinging Joe Chalmers cross crashed back off the post.

Cove looked to be heading for the spoils when Connor Scully swept in on the break in the 67th minute.

But half-time substitute Lewis McCann thumped in a headed equaliser in the 89th minute.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. Manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake has food for thought after the first two pre-season friendlies. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Team and tactics

The Pars started with a strong starting XI after fielding two different teams in each 45 minutes against East Fife on Friday night.

The back three of Sam Fisher, Kyle Benedictus and Rhys Breen was familiar and had the fit-again Comrie on the right flank.

Ngwenya was prominent on the left side during the early exchanges.

In the continued absence of Ewan Otoo in his recovery from a knee injury sustained at the end of last season, Chris Hamilton and Joe Chalmers anchored the midfield.

But it was ahead of that pairing that things got slightly different from last term.

Taylor Sutherland shoots at goal for the Pars.
Taylor Sutherland (left) was handed a start against Cove Rangers. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Manager James McPake tended to opt for a 3-4-2-1 formation.

However, this was more of a two-pronged strike-force, consisting of Wighton and youngster Taylor Sutherland.

Chris Kane was again not in the squad as his pre-season is carefully managed.

In behind them roamed free Wotherspoon in a roving number ten role.

Two outfield trialists and another in between the sticks were given the second 45 minutes to impress.

New signing Kieran Ngwenya

Wotherspoon, signed on Monday on a 12-month deal, was the obvious attraction for any Dunfermline fans who had made the journey north to the outskirts of Aberdeen.

But it was Ngwenya who was more prominent in the opening exchanges.

The former Aberdeen full-back had spent a previous loan at Cove and certainly looked comfortable in his surroundings.

Kieran Ngwenya has signed a two-year deal with Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Kieran Ngwenya has signed a two-year deal with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Repeatedly, the 21-year-old scampered forward dangerously and came close to an eighth-minute assist with a deflected cross that was headed wide by Comrie.

He has big boots to fill following the departure of Josh Edwards for Charlton Athletic. But he came close to a debut goal when his 40th-minute cross-cum-shot clipped the upright.

After a strong first run-out, he did not re-emerge after the break as McPake rang the changes.

So, what about Wotherspoon?

Well, it was obviously only his first outing for the Pars but there were clear signs of what the experienced St Johnstone legend will bring.

It was subtle, but in the ninth minute his movement and a first-time touch back to Hamilton opened up the space for the midfielder’s pass through for the run of Wighton, who was marginally offside.

Eight minutes later, a cute chipped pass into the box failed to find team-mate on the same wavelength. That should come with time.

New Dunfermline Athletic FC recruit David Wotherspoon at East End Park.
David Wotherspoon has signed a one-year deal at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

As the half wore on, he dropped deeper in search of possession and the ability to play a killer pass forward.

However, off the ball, he was prominent as well, pointing the way for colleagues and cajoling those around him when necessary.

Just before half-time there was even time for the famous ‘Spoony chop’ as he attempted to engineer space for a shot at goal after Cove keeper Balint Demos had headed weakly clear outside his box.

Like Ngwenya, it was decided 45 minutes was enough for a first outing.

Teams

Dunfermline first-half (3-4-1-2): Mehmet; Fisher, Benedictus, Breen; Comrie, Hamilton, Chalmers, Ngwenya; Wotherspoon; Wighton, Sutherland.

Dunfermline second-half (3-4-2-1): Trialist; Fisher, Benedictus (Young 64), Comrie; O’Halloran, Trialist, Chalmers (McLeod 73), Trialist; Ritchie-Hosler, McCann; Wighton (Tod 64).

