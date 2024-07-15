Ex-Dunfermline striker predicts bright future for teenager Taylor Sutherland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ex-Dunfermline striker predicts bright future for teenager Taylor Sutherland

Sutherland netted in the Pars' opening-day Premier Sports Cup victory over The Spartans at the weekend.

Taylor Sutherland fires in Dunfermline Athletic F.C.'s third goal in the win against The Spartans.
Taylor Sutherland fires in Dunfermline's third goal in the win against The Spartans. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

It took just three minutes for Taylor Sutherland to prove why James McPake is so desperate to keep the striker at Dunfermline this season.

And it did not take much longer for former Pars striker Liam Buchanan to be convinced the teenager has a bright future at East End Park.

Sutherland sprang from the bench in the 84th minute against The Spartans at the weekend. Just moments later, he fired in the Fifers’ final goal in their 3-0 victory.

McPake revealed after the Premier Sports Cup tie that he had been receiving daily phone calls from other clubs keen to take the 18-year-old on loan.

Liam Buchanan during his time with Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Liam Buchanan during his time with Dunfermline.

But he is adamant Sutherland will be staying put this term.

That is in contrast to last year, when the youngster was farmed out to Bonnyrigg Rose in September.

It was there he played alongside Buchanan, who himself had a successful 18-month spell at Dunfermline early in his career.

The experienced 39-year-old, now turning out for Berwick Rangers in the Lowland League, is confident Sutherland is on the path to a successful career.

“We started together last season in what was both our second games for Bonnyrigg,” Buchanan told Courier Sport. “He scored two and I scored one, and I thought, ‘that’s promising’.

‘He showed great signs’

“Definitely, he caught my eye and I thought we could really go on and strike up a partnership.

“It didn’t work out for either of us. He ended up playing wide and then in a system and a style of play that wouldn’t bring out the best in him.

“But, even in the first few training sessions, you could see he had electric pace. He was so sharp, he works hard and has an eye for goal. And he is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

“For a young boy, he was very good with defenders at the back of him, and turning them and getting a shot away.

“He showed great signs right from the start that he could go on and be a top player.

Taylor Sutherland (left) and brother Jake helped Dunfermline win the Reserve Cup last season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“You could see that if he was managed the right way he could be very influential in a team.”

Sutherland, who signed a new two-year deal in March, finished Saturday’s game paying alongside former St Johnstone favourite Chris Kane.

And Buchanan believes it is a combination that could definitely pay dividends for Dunfermline.

“As a striker, I’m a big believer in strikers playing as a two,” said Buchanan, who has launched his own LB Elite Football Academy in Edinburgh. “I think Taylor would benefit from that.

“And Chris’ experience will help him. He could strike up a partnership with Chris and go on and score goals for Dunfermline, no problem.”

More from Football

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
EXCLUSIVE: James McPake backs Ewan Otoo to shrug off transfer speculation as Dunfermline reject…
A frustrated Jim Goodwin makes his feeling known during Dundee United's defeat at Falkirk
LEE WILKIE: Early days but pressure has already ramped up for Jim Goodwin and…
Euro 2024 stars, Ivan Schranz and Mikel Oyarzabal, ahve both played against St Johnstone.
'Unbelievable' St Johnstone connection to Spain Euros hero Mikel Oyarzabal AND Slovak Golden Boot…
Dundee celebrate their opening goal. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Confidence sky high for Tony Docherty's Dundee - but one thing will…
A view of the Bob Shankly Stand at Dens Park,
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee to move two Premier Sports Cup home games from Dens Park as…
4
Kristijan Trapanovski in action for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: Kristijan Trapanovski determined to dazzle Dundee United fans as winger hails Terrors welcome
Jordan Tillson, left, David Wotherspoon and Louis Moult celebrate United's title win
Latest Dundee United title winner finds new club following Tannadice exit
Curtis Main bagged a hat-trick for Dundee at Bonnyrigg on Saturday. Image: SNS
Dundee hat-trick hero Curtis Main vows Simon Murray strike partnership will be a 'nightmare…
2
Dundee United defender Kevin Holt.
Kevin Holt sounds stark Dundee United warning after Falkirk flop
4
Graham Carey celebrates after opening the scoring from the penalty spot.
Graham Carey reveals trait he believes is key to successful St Johnstone season

Conversation