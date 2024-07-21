3 Dunfermline talking points as Livingston defeat dashes any lingering cup hopes and lays bare frustrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Dunfermline talking points as Livingston defeat dashes any lingering cup hopes and lays bare frustrations

The Pars fell to a solitary Robbie Muirhead strike in the 1-0 loss at Almondvale.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler (left) is confronted by Livingston opponent Scott Pittman.
Dunfermline lost 1-0 to Livingston in their Premier Sports Cup clash. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline’s hopes of staying in the hunt for Premier Sports Cup progress were dashed with a 1-0 defeat against Livingston.

An 11th-minute strike from Robbie Muirhead proved the difference between two teams who will clash again in their Championship curtain-raiser in just a fortnight.

There was little between the sides for much of the contest, as admitted by Livi manager David Martindale afterwards.

But the Pars rarely looked like piecing together enough in attack to find an equaliser, let alone the winner they realistically required to stay in the competition for another week.

Courier Sport takes a look at the issues raised by the loss.

Dunfermline Athletic FC skipper Kyle Benedictus rises high to head clear against Livi.
Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus rises high to head clear against Livingston. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Frustration

There will undoubtedly be widespread disappointment at this season’s cup campaign, especially last week’s defeat to League Two Forfar Athletic.

But, perhaps even more worrying, was the frustration evident in manager James McPake after the full-time whistle.

He used phrases such ‘frailties in the squad’, having to ‘bubble wrap everybody’ in fear of picking up injuries that further stress a ‘thin’ pool of players, and ‘banging my head against a wall’.

“You can probably hear the frustration in my voice,” he said. No probably about it.

All managers crave more players and better options, but McPake would argue he is short of the acceptable level on both.

Pars manager James McPake stands in front of the Dunfermline dugout.
Dunfermline manager James McPake made his frustration clear after defeat to Livingston. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

One look at the squads being built by league competitors would back that up.

Dunfermline effectively have 16 recognised first-team players, stretching to 18 with teenagers Taylor Sutherland and Andrew Tod.

Fife rivals Raith Rovers have 20, and Livingston, Ayr United and Partick Thistle more like 22.

There is plenty of time left in the transfer window, including for the loan market. But that will not have helped either the cup campaign or building momentum ahead of the Championship.

The other thing McPake said was: “I know the situation, I just need to deal with it.”

That is clearly easier said than done in current circumstances.

A striking absence

When Chris Kane arrived on loan from St Johnstone last season, he made a huge difference to Dunfermline.

His selfless running, ability to hold onto the ball and wait for the support of team-mates, and his intelligent movement all helped the Pars in attack.

As did his five goals in just ten outings.

On the strength of that three months at the club, most will have celebrated his return on a permanent deal during the close-season.

Dunfermline striker Taylor Sutherland shoots at goal.
Youngster Taylor Sutherland again impressed when he came on as a substitute for Dunfermline in the 1-0 defeat to Livingston. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

However, so far, that move has turned sour, with the 29-year-old playing for just 45 minutes across the warm-up friendlies and the Premier Sports Cup.

First, load management during pre-season training and, then, a minor ankle issue was blamed for the absence of a striker for whom ankle and calf injuries ruined his final two years with St Johnstone.

Given how toothless the Pars have looked without Kane, they will be eager to see the marksman back to full fitness as soon as possible.

League repercussions

Saturday’s cup tie was a chance for both Dunfermline and Livingston to gauge where they are against each other ahead of the league campaign.

As the team newly relegated from the Premiership, Livi will be expected to make a fist of winning instant promotion back to the top-flight.

However, they have completely overhauled their squad and are still something of an unknown quantity.

Improvements can be expected in both teams – in fitness, possibly personnel and tactical efficiency – before they meet in their Championship opener on August 3.

Dunfermline midfielder David Wotherspoon battles for possession with Livingston's Ryan McGowan.
Dunfermline midfielder David Wotherspoon (left) battles for possession with Livingston’s Ryan McGowan. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

But there was little between the teams, other than Robbie Muirhead’s preventable goal and another curling strike from the same player that crashed off the bar.

There was a lack of quality in the final third from both sides.

The likes of Ayr United, Falkirk, Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers would appear to be further down the road in terms of preparations.

As far as laying down markers for the campaign ahead, neither the Pars nor Livi really managed that.

Only time will tell whether the lessons learned will be acted upon in time for the crucial league curtain-raiser in just under a fortnight’s time.

