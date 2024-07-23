Dunfermline CEO apologises for registration ‘error’ that leaves Pars still without sub goalie

Chief executive David Cook has apologised for a registrations error that prevented Dunfermline from naming new signing Kai McLean in their squad at the weekend.

The former Celtic goalkeeper was expected to provide back-up to Deniz Mehmet in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup tie against Livingston after signing a ‘short-term deal’ on Friday evening.

However, although the 19-year-old took part in the warm-up, he was not named amongst the substitutes.

It was initially thought by some that a delay in the registration being processed could have been behind preventing McLean from being involved in the 1-0 defeat at Almondvale.

But it has since emerged the Scottish FA picked up an issue with the Pars handing the teenager only a one-month deal.

After seeking clarity from the governing bodies, Cook has explained that SPFL rules state players have to be registered through until the next transfer window.

It is still unclear what this means for McLean’s original agreement but the youngster remains with the Fifers.

Cook: ‘An error on my side’

Cook, who is also chairman at East End Park, explained in a statement: “Aware of our need to recruit in the goalkeeping position, the club agreed a short-term contract with Kai for him to come in with two main aims.

“Firstly, an extended trial for him to showcase his abilities to potentially win a longer deal. But, also, to provide cover across the goalkeeping position during the League Cup campaign.

“Unfortunately, the SFA have rejected his registration as the SPFL rules mean he would need to be registered until the January transfer window.

“This was an error on my side and I offer sincere apologies for this.”

Dunfermline were left with only Mehmet on their books after releasing Max Little at the end of last season.

Despite targeting multiple keepers to provide competition to the long-term number one, they have so far failed to replace Little.

It has meant they have played their three cup games with no substitute goalie and have run the risk of an outfield player having to take on the gloves in an emergency.

The Pars did have freed Huddersfield Town keeper Giosue Bellagambi training during pre-season but were prevented from naming him as a trialist due to cup rules.