Dunfermline in talks with Celtic as Pars narrow search for new keeper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline in talks with Celtic as Pars narrow search for new keeper

Tobi Oluwayemi is one target for the Fifers as they seek competition for Deniz Mehmet.

By Iain Collin
Keeper Tobi Oluwayemi during pre-season training with Celtic in the United States.
Tobi Oluwayemi during pre-season training with Celtic in the United States. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Dunfermline are in talks with Celtic over a possible loan move for keeper Tobi Oluwayemi.

The 21-year-old has been identified as one option as the Pars seek a competitor to Deniz Mehmet for the number one spot.

Mehmet has been operating without back-up during the club’s Premier Sports Cup campaign.

Tobi Oluwayemi in training with the Celtic first-team in the United States.
Tobi Oluwayemi trained with the Celtic first-team in the United States this summer. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

The Pars were relieved to get through the four games without an emergency between the sticks that would have necessitated an outfield player having to take over the gloves.

But Mehmet has been considerably short of his best form in recent weeks and boss James McPake has been desperate to land a second goalie as soon as possible.

It is understood there are still other names in the frame, including two Premiership keepers, and discussions are believed to be ongoing at this stage.

Freed Celtic teenager Kai McLean had been signed on a one-month deal but that was not cleared by the Scottish FA due to SPFL rules that state players must be contracted through to the next transfer window.

United States

And the Fifers have now turned their attentions to McLean’s former Celtic B team colleague Oluwayemi ahead of the the Championship kick-off against Livingston on Saturday.

The 21-year-old travelled over to the United States with the Celtic first-team earlier this month for their warm-weather training camp and games against DC United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

However, with the champions having recruited Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo, and with the Hoops still having Scott Bain on the books, Oluwayemi looks set to be farmed out for experience.

The England Under/20 cap has previously had injury-interrupted loans at Cork City in Ireland and Austrian outfit Admira Wacker

Tobi Oluwayemi warming up with the Celtic B team.
Tobi Oluwayemi has earned experience as number one for the Celtic B team. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

The young shot-stopper has also already played at East End Park, featuring for the Celtic B team in a SPFL Trust Trophy clash against the Pars in 2022.

On that occasion, he was beaten by efforts from Taylor Sutherland and Nikolay Todorov as the Fifers won 2-1 against a young Hoops team that also featured Ewan Otoo.

More from Football

Dundee United's Paul Sturrock hares onto the ball.
3 times Dundee derby has kicked off league season – and who emerged victorious?
Dundee's Cammy Kerr and United's Louis Appere compete for possession in a 2019 derby.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee derby fever is heating up - but Dark Blues must sort…
Marley Sweenie-Rowe celebrates Dundee B's opening goal against Formartine United. Image: David Young
More Dundee derby action in store with Dundee United set to host SPFL Trust…
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski wheels away after finding the net against Buckie Thistle
Kristijan Trapanovski hails 'perfect' teammate and recalls derby heroics he wants to relive against…
St Johnstone's Andre Raymond was forced off with an injury against East Fife.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals Andre Raymond injury timescale and gives details on…
New Dundee signing Ziyad Larkeche. Image: Dundee FC.
Dundee new boy Ziyad Larkeche: Coached by Thiago Motta and team-mates with Xavi Simons…
Ziyad Larkeche in action for QPR. Image: PA
Dundee seal deal for QPR's Ziyad Larkeche as full-back reveals Mo Sylla and ex-Dens…
Lewis Neilson spent his previous loan with Partick Thistle.
Lewis Neilson ready to get started with St Johnstone in league opener against Aberdeen
Craig Levein should have more money to spend in the transfer window.
St Johnstone set to bank over £250k after Rangers Premier Sports Cup tie is…
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee transfer budget not affected by major pitch fix says Dens chief John Nelms

Conversation