Dunfermline in talks with Celtic as Pars narrow search for new keeper

Dunfermline are in talks with Celtic over a possible loan move for keeper Tobi Oluwayemi.

The 21-year-old has been identified as one option as the Pars seek a competitor to Deniz Mehmet for the number one spot.

Mehmet has been operating without back-up during the club’s Premier Sports Cup campaign.

The Pars were relieved to get through the four games without an emergency between the sticks that would have necessitated an outfield player having to take over the gloves.

But Mehmet has been considerably short of his best form in recent weeks and boss James McPake has been desperate to land a second goalie as soon as possible.

It is understood there are still other names in the frame, including two Premiership keepers, and discussions are believed to be ongoing at this stage.

Freed Celtic teenager Kai McLean had been signed on a one-month deal but that was not cleared by the Scottish FA due to SPFL rules that state players must be contracted through to the next transfer window.

United States

And the Fifers have now turned their attentions to McLean’s former Celtic B team colleague Oluwayemi ahead of the the Championship kick-off against Livingston on Saturday.

The 21-year-old travelled over to the United States with the Celtic first-team earlier this month for their warm-weather training camp and games against DC United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

However, with the champions having recruited Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo, and with the Hoops still having Scott Bain on the books, Oluwayemi looks set to be farmed out for experience.

The England Under/20 cap has previously had injury-interrupted loans at Cork City in Ireland and Austrian outfit Admira Wacker

The young shot-stopper has also already played at East End Park, featuring for the Celtic B team in a SPFL Trust Trophy clash against the Pars in 2022.

On that occasion, he was beaten by efforts from Taylor Sutherland and Nikolay Todorov as the Fifers won 2-1 against a young Hoops team that also featured Ewan Otoo.