Ian Murray SACKED by Raith Rovers after one Championship game as Fifers say results are ‘short of expectations’

Raith Rovers have sacked Ian Murray after beginning their Championship campaign with a 1-0 defeat against his former employers, Airdrieonians.

Murray, 43, guided the Fifers to a second-placed finish last term, gamely battling Dundee United until the final weeks of the campaign. It was their highest placing since 2010/11.

The Kirkcaldy outfit then reached the promotion playoff final, losing out to Ross County.

That followed a solid mid-table finish in his first season at Stark’s Park.

However, Rovers only won nine league games following the turn of the year and subsequently slipped out of the Premier Sports Cup group phase this term.

And it appears that a narrow defeat in Lanarkshire was the last straw for Raith chiefs, who called time on the former Rangers, Hibs and Scotland defender’s two years at the helm.

A club statement said: “Despite finishing 2nd last season, results and performances since the turn of the year have fallen short of expectations. The board has therefore decided to terminate the manager’s contract.”

Rovers have already begun the process of finding Murray’s successor, with his erstwhile assistant Colin Cameron and technical director John Potter serving as interim bosses.