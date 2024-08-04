Ian Murray SACKED by Raith Rovers after one Championship game as Fifers say results are ‘short of expectations’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray SACKED by Raith Rovers after one Championship game as Fifers say results are ‘short of expectations’

The Fifers are on the hunt for a new boss.

By Alan Temple
Raith Rovers' Ian Murray has been axed by the Fifers
Ian Murray has been axed by the Fifers. Image; SNS

Raith Rovers have sacked Ian Murray after beginning their Championship campaign with a 1-0 defeat against his former employers, Airdrieonians.

Murray, 43, guided the Fifers to a second-placed finish last term, gamely battling Dundee United until the final weeks of the campaign. It was their highest placing since 2010/11.

The Kirkcaldy outfit then reached the promotion playoff final, losing out to Ross County.

That followed a solid mid-table finish in his first season at Stark’s Park.

However, Rovers only won nine league games following the turn of the year and subsequently slipped out of the Premier Sports Cup group phase this term.

And it appears that a narrow defeat in Lanarkshire was the last straw for Raith chiefs, who called time on the former Rangers, Hibs and Scotland defender’s two years at the helm.

A forlorn Ian Murray at Airdrie, from whom he joined Raith Rovers
A forlorn Ian Murray at Airdrie, from whom he joined Raith. Image: SNS

A club statement said: “Despite finishing 2nd last season, results and performances since the turn of the year have fallen short of expectations. The board has therefore decided to terminate the manager’s contract.”

Rovers have already begun the process of finding Murray’s successor, with his erstwhile assistant Colin Cameron and technical director John Potter serving as interim bosses. 

